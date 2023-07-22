Arts Preview

The Otter Creek Music Festival will present the Champlain Trio at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at the Barn Opera House, Pearl Street in Brandon, performing music of Rebecca Clarke, Alice Verne-Bredt and Tchaikovsky. Tickets are $25; go to

www.ottercreekmusicfestival.com

online.

 Photo by Emir Horozovic/

‘Talley’s Folly’

