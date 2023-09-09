Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Habana enTRANCé
BRATTLEBORO — Cuban Pianist Dayramir González will perform at the Vermont Jazz Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, with his quartet called Habana enTRANCé, which includes James Robbins on bass, Juan Chiavassa on drums and Taka Nikaido on percussion.
González’ piano-playing is reminiscent of his compatriots Chucho Valdés and Alfredo Rodriguez. He possesses blazing technique that was developed through rigorous practicing in the classical tradition and supercharged by an embodied sense of internalized rhythms. González applies to those skills a profound understanding of jazz harmony resulting in a performance style that is both forward-thinking and respectful of tradition.
For tickets or information, call 802 254 9088, extension 1, or go to www.vtjazz.org online. The Vermont Jazz Center is located at 72 Cotton Mill Hill #222.
‘Time Stands Still’
WATERBURY CENTER — After a packed-house opening weekend at Phantom Theater, Green Room Productions is bringing “Time Stands Still” to Waterbury Center and Burlington for two upcoming weekends this month:
— Sept 15-16: Waterbury Center — Grange Hall Cultural Center, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
— Sept 22-23: Burlington — Off Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
This four-person drama from Pulitzer Prize-winner Donald Margulies follows photojournalist Sarah and journalist James, who share a passion for documenting the realities of war. But when a roadside bomb forces Sarah to return home to Brooklyn, the adventurous couple confronts their most daunting situation yet — the prospect of leading a more conventional life among their settled friends.
Directed by Joanne Greenberg, cast members are Maren Langdon Spillane, Eric Reid-St. John, Chris Hennessey and Maya Redington.
For tickets or information, go to theaterengine.com/productions/2333 online.
SculptFest23 today
WEST RUTLAND — “To/From,” Jonny Farrow’s work for SculptFest23, combines performance, concept, installation and electronic media, with a mysterious character known as Glue Banta.
Along with Farrow, guest curator Gabe Strader-Brown has selected a dynamic group of artists responding to the “Communing With Nature” theme, including Robert Aiosa, Bill Botzow, Isa Dray, Brigitte Grenier and Jill Magi. Maya Murphy, Florian Okwu, Lee Williams and Margaret Wiss also were selected to participate in the annual outdoor exhibition event at the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center.
SculptFest23 installations are sited on the new sculpture trail. There will be an opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m. today (Sept. 9), free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available and live music provided by The Plumb Bobs.
For more information, call 802-438-2097 or go to www.carvingstudio.org online. The Sculpture Center is located at 636 Marble St.
Tom Cleary jazz
WATERBURY — TURNmusic presents “The Sound of Community,” a pair of solo jazz piano concerts by Tom Cleary, at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 16 and 30, at The Phoenix Art Gallery and Music Hall, 5 Stowe St.
“I’ll be focusing on two prolific musical communities, New York City and Burlington, Vermont, and the music of two groups of jazz composers,” Cleary says. “Through the music of both concerts, I’ll be asking one question: Is it possible to hear the sound of community in a piece of music attributed to one or two composers?
“In the first concert, I’ll focus on the group I call the ‘Three-Plus Musketeers Collective’, a group originating in the mid-1940s which includes the well-known Thelonious Monk and Bud Powell and their lesser-known friend Elmo Hope,” he said. “In the second concert, I’ll play the music of composers from the Vermont jazz scene including Ellen Powell, Patricia Julien, the Mad River Valley’s own James Harvey and Bruce Sklar, and some of my own compositions.”
Admission is by donation ($25 suggested); for information, go to www.turnmusic.org online.
Art of Edgar Degas
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center, “Your Center for Creativity,” will presents its second featured talk about famous artists with educator and artist, Sydelle Gansl, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. Attendees will get to know all about Edgar Degas — his works, friends and more! Light refreshments will be served.
Gansl has been an educator for 38 years, winning many art awards including New York City Art Teacher of the Year. She has traveled throughout the world learning about different cultures and sharing that information through various art programs.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); call 802-775-0356, or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org
‘Beast Friends’
ADAMANT — QuarryWorks Theater is presenting “Beast Friends: A Talk in the Woods,” a piece written and performed by the creative and versatile G. Richard Ames.
Step into the realm of this captivating creature feature. With his signature charm, Ames will lead you on a journey through forest and field, sharing captivating tales of wildlife from his childhood. From the gentle meandering of turtles to the tail-wagging and purring of dogs and cats, prepare for a mesmerizing mosaic of stories that will truly enchant you.
Performances are Sept. 7-10 and 14-16 at QuarryWorks Theater, at the top of Quarry Road: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is free (but reservations are appreciated); call 802-229-6978, or go online to www.fsmac-quarryworks.org
Mad River Chorale
DUXBURY — Monday, Sept. 11, is the opening date for Mad River Chorale rehearsals during the fall-holiday term. Conductor Mary Jane Austin vocal coach Erik Kroncke, and collaborative accompanist Alison Cerutti will lead the community chorus in preparing for holiday concerts to be performed Dec. 15 and 17.
Rehearsals are 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays in the chorus room at Harwood Union High School, Route 100.
The program will include seasonal works by Finzi, Buxtehude, Poulenc, Chilcott and Brittain. The popular carol singalongs with the audience and Hallelujah Chorus will return after a three-year hiatus.
The Mad River Chorale welcomes new singers to join. The only requirements are the ability to sing along with the singer’s voice section, and willingness to spend some time practicing between rehearsals. Music-learning aids are provided to all. Dues are charged but no one is turned away for lack of ability to pay.
For more information call 802-496-2048.