VSO at the movies
“A Night at the Movies” features a live, 22-piece Vermont Symphony Orchestra chamber orchestra, conducted by Matt LaRocca, accompanying seven documentary and animation films with Vermont ties.
— Wednesday, March 29: Castleton — Castleton University, Casella Theater, 7 p.m.
— Thursday, March 30: Johnson — NVU-Johnson, Dibden Center, 7 p.m.
— Friday, March 31: Middlebury — Middlebury College, Mahaney Arts Center 7:30 p.m.
The program weaves through a breadth of musical styles and film stories, from two animated shopping carts searching for love, to the story of Hansel and Gretel. Adventurous lemurs learn to fly, a little girl grows up in an undocumented farm worker family, and a director chronicles his path from prison to filmmaking.
“A Night at the Movies” is a family friendly event. The performance runs for one hour.
For tickets or information, go to www.vso.org online.
Pianist Claire Black
MONTPELIER — Burlington pianist Claire Black performs “Song & Dance: Part 2,” a fresh combination of rarely performed solo piano works by Franz Schubert, Clara Schumann, Béla Bartók, John Field, and Isaac Albéniz. From intimate Irish nocturnes to earthy Hungarian peasant songs, to virtuosic variations on Italian opera, this program savors the paradise that is bel canto on the piano and celebrates movement through dance music.
Black shares, “It was as if these pieces found me and not the other way around. I played through them, adored them, and put them in ink.”
— Saturday, April 1: Charlotte — Congregational Church, 403 Church Hill Road, 7:30 p.m.
— Sunday, April 2: Richmond — Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge St., 3 p.m.
— Friday, April 28: Montpelier —Unitarian Church, 130 Main St., 7:30 p.m.
— Saturday, April 29: Burlington — First Baptist Church, 81 St. Paul St., 7:30 p.m
— Sunday, April 30: Livestream via Facebook and YouTube, 3 p.m.
Admission is by donation ($25 suggested, $5 for children).
RUNA Celtic
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present Celtic-American Roots music quintet RUNA at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Next Stage.
Celebrating 14 years together as a band, RUNA continues to push the boundaries of Irish folk music into the Americana and roots music formats. Interweaving the haunting melodies and exuberant tunes of Ireland and Scotland with the lush harmonies and intoxicating rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, flamenco, and blues, they offer a thrilling and redefining take on traditional music. RUNA has been honored internationally, winning “Top Group” and “Top Traditional Group” in the Irish Music Awards and three Independent Music Awards including “Best Live Album,” “Best World/Traditional Song” and “Best Bluegrass Song.”
Tickets are $25, $22 in advance; call 802-387-0102, or go to nextstagearts.org online. Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill downtown.
Cabin Fever Follies
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will present the 35th Annual Cabin Fever Follies at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, at at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. (Route 100).
Singing, fiddling, banjo playing, storytelling, poetry, clowning, and Mad Libs are just some of the acts scheduled to be presented.
The World Famous Raisinettes will dance across the stage to share your thoughts and messages to the audience for a small donation. Back this year will be limited table seating (tables of 10) for pre-show dining (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). There also will be individual seating on risers.
For tickets and information, call 802-583-1674, or go to www.valleyplayers.com online.
Singer-songwriter Phil Henry
CABOT — The Cabot Folk Club presents Phil Henry in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St.
The Rutland-based singer-songwriter exudes the skill of a craftsman and the authenticity of an artist. He builds detailed worlds and characters who speak through Henry’s words, with “vivid lyrical imagery that captures the imagination.” (Seven Days) The upbeat acoustic rhythm and melodic sensibility and lush instrumental treatment is no carbon-copy of popular or folk radio songs but is instead an expression of Henry’s individuality and craft.
Tickets are $15, $12 in advance; call 802-793-3016, or go to www.cabotarts.org online.
‘Straight Line Crazy?’
MIDDLEBURY — Back by popular demand, Town Hall Theater is bringing back London’s National Theatre broadcasts for the first time since the pandemic. Missed the New York production of “Straight Line Crazy?” You can now watch London’s National Theatre broadcast on THT’s big screen at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, and 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.
Ralph Fiennes (“Harry Potter,” “Kingsman”) plays New York master manipulator Robert Moses, in this blazing new play from David Hare (“Skylight”). The play follows the history of Moses, one of the most influential figures of urban planning and city architecture, and the effect that his policies had on the population of New York City. Rated R.
Tickets are $15; call 802-382-9222, or go to townhalltheater.org online.
Theater auditions
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will hold auditions for the family friendly musical “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka.” At 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, kids ages 8-16 and their parents who also want to audition should attend. At 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, April 2 and 3, adults ages 17 and older should attend.
Auditions will take place at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main Street (Route 100). The show dates for the production are Thursdays-Sundays, June 29-July 16.
For information, call 802-583-1674, or go to www.valleyplayers.com online.
