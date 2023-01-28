Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Pianist Diane Huling
MONTPELIER — Feel the warmth of Romantic piano right down to your chilly toes! Christ Church Concerts presents the second in its concert series during the next Art Walk on Friday, Feb. 3.
Cabot pianist Diane Huling plays Romantic works on Christ Church’s recently acquired Yamaha grand piano. For the one-hour program, Huling has chosen virtuosic works by Liszt, Rachmaninoff and Chopin, illustrating in sound the dramatic colors and flowing lines in music of the Romantic period.
According to The Times Argus,” “We all knew she was good. And we all knew that she was one of that rare breed, a romantic pianist.” Her recent solo album, “Virtuosic Piano Music,” the review continued, “celebrates the grandeur of Romantic pianism and reveals a formidable artist.”
Admission is free but donations are welcome (to support musical programs at the church). For further information, go to www.christchurchvt.org online. The church is located at 64 State St.
Ukraine Philharmonic
LYNDON CENTER — The first KCP Presents show of 2023 will be the storied Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine, hosted by Catamount Arts at Lyndon Institute Auditorium, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Conductor Theodore Kuchar will lead the orchestra in a program that includes Brahms’ “Tragic Overture,” Op.81; Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26; and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92.
The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine has toured extensively around the world, to countries including Poland, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands and The People’s Republic of China.
For tickets, go to www.kcppresents.org online.
‘Love for Ashton’
STOWE — All are invited to the “All Our Love for Ashton,” a fundraising evening of live music and dance performances at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
Ashton Belanksy is a 2-year-old boy in the Stowe community who recently was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma. The goal is to raise as much money as possible for Ashton’s parents Jen and Brandon to help relieve them of the pressure of the cost of cancer treatment. All monies raised will go directly to Ashton’s parents.
Performers include John Fusco, High Summer, Seth Yacovone , Andriana Chobot & Friends, Cooie DeFrancesco & Friends, Lamoille Valley Dance Academy, TRIP, Ballet Wolcott, Unity Dance Complex, Lines of Vermont, and more.
Shuttling service, donated by Fleet Transportation, starts at 5:30 p.m., running until 8:30 p.m. from the Mansfield Base Lodge parking lot.
Tickets and information are available at www.sprucepeakarts.org online.
Tomasio ‘Abstractions’
RUTLAND — Thomas Hacker, aka Tomasio, creates robust energetic acrylic paintings that explode off the canvas in every imaginable hue. These multilayered works ask the viewer to look into themselves to find the organization and abstract forms shifting in the pigment.
Tomasio’s work is on display at the Castleton University Bank Gallery through March 11. An artist reception will be held at the gallery, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
Tomasio’s creative work ranges from music, poetry, sculpture and fashion. Working at Spring Lake Ranch as a peer support specialist, Tomasio helps people in the wood shop, collaborates on artistic endeavors, helps ranchers unravel problems and plays piano for the community of Shrewsbury.
View bit.ly/Tomasio online.
Acting showcase
MONTPELIER — Members of Lost Nation Theater’s Advanced Acting Intensive, directed by Erin Galligan Baldwin, share an evening of scenes and monologues onstage in Lost Nation Theater’s intimate and cozy theater in City Hall Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. These eight adult actors have been working and studying throughout January.
Admission is free; for information, call 802-229-0492 or go to lostnationtheater.org online.
‘Shared Spaces’
MONTPELIER — Patty Corcoran’s multimedia paintings and Mason Young’s intimately-sized abstract wood sculptures share spaces very well together: Her colors complement the tones of his wood carvings, and both evoke nature in their subjects and their use of materials. Long-time friends, this is their first-time collaboration.
“Shared Spaces: Patty Corcoran and Mason Young” will run Jan. 31 to March 24. A reception and artist talk will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in association with Montpelier Alive Art Walk.
Corcoran’s landscape paintings are created using oil and acrylic paint, cold wax and other media to create additional depth and texture. Inspired by the coastal landscape of Northeast Harbor, Maine, and the beautiful trails of Hinesburg. They commemorate and honor spirits of loved ones who have passed on. Young has always been interested in making things. He became fascinated by mythology as an expression of the meeting of science and art and uses that interest to bring out the relationships in his sculptures.
For information, call 802-262-6035, or go to www.twwoodgallery.org online.
Online sculpture
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center is offering a new workshop exploring polymer clay. Participants ages 12-16 will meet online over four Saturdays Feb. 4-25. Instructor Amelia LaChance will discuss the process to create a successful and meaningful sculpture, from molding and carving to final painting and finishing.
To register, or for more information, call 802-438-2097, or go to carvingstudio.org online.
Theater auditions
MONTPELIER — Pushcart Productions seeks a male actor, 50-60 years, for “Act 39,” a new play written by Circus Smirkus founder Rob Mermin, directed by Monica Callan, and produced at the Haybarn Theater in Plainfield in June 2023. Open auditions will be held for this paid acting role 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Kellogg-Hubbard Library on Main Street.
“Act 39 is a heartfelt story based on true events. Rob and Bill are two older bachelors and best friends who live in neighboring apartments. They play catch, tell stories, drink beer and banter about life, love, women, magic, metaphysics, circus and films. When Bill is suddenly diagnosed with terminal cancer, he asks Rob to help him end his life when he is ready, by utilizing Act 39 — Vermont’s medical aid-in-dying law.
To make an appointment for an audition slot or for any other information contact Donny Osman; call 802-522-7775 or email donnyosman8@gmail.com
