Loom Ensemble
This summer, Loom Ensemble is bringing together a racially diverse team of professional dancers, musicians and theater-makers, to invite you into an outdoors experience of “Dance Theater for Collective Liberation.” The powerhouse creative team includes artists Hanna Satterlee (ANIMAL Dance), Raphael Sacks (Sandglass Theater), directed by Neva Cockrell (Piloblus), along with a team of New York City professional actors, and Vermont ensemble dancers.
“Tell Me How You Breathe” brings us to a world where climate crisis has progressed slightly more than our present day, to play out the interrelationship of institutional power structures and ancestral healing practices. Playful humor, live music, and beautiful storytelling help us lean in to meet these pressing issues.
Performances will take place in Vermont city parks and outdoor venues this July, including the State House Lawn in Montpelier, The Junction Dance Festival in White River Junction, New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro, as well as Leddy Park in Burlington, and Essex Theatre Company in Essex, New York.
The story centers on the lungs, as the site of interconnectedness and the organ of grief. “Who gets to breathe freely, fully, with ease,” is a necessary question for our time, right at the intersection of eco-activism, social justice, and public health. With the nourishment of participatory ceremony and song, Loom grounds this political conversation in the physical body, to incite the radical act of collectively imagining a more just and beautiful world.
— July 13 and 14: White River Junction — Lyman Point Park, 6 p.m. (rain: July 17)
— July 20 and 21: Montpelier — State House Lawn, 6 p.m.(rain: July 25)
— July 22 and 23: Brattleboro — New England Center for Circus Arts (NECCA) (rain: July 24)
— July 27 and 28: Essex, N.Y. — Essex Theatre Company,6 p.m.(rain: July 31)
— July 29 and 30: Burlington — Leddy Park, 6 p.m. (rain: July 31)
For information, email raphael@loomensemble.com.
‘Summer of Sax’
POULTNEY — “A Summer of Sax” series will host guest jazz saxophone players that will be joining the New Kanon Jazz Trio this summer at Stone Valley Art’s Jazz Café on at 7 p.m. July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13. The Jazz Cafe series will take place at Stone Valley Arts. BYOB. New Kanon Jazz Trio is Gary Schmidt on piano, Ron White on bass, and Nick Aloi on drums.
— July 12: Seth Carper — played and recorded with David Liebman, Ruthie Foster, Christopher Cross, Maria Schneider, The Four Tops, The Temptations, The Drifters and more.
— Aug. 9: Zack Hampton — originator and band leader of the group Moose Crossing.
— Sept. 13: David Pate — was a member of The Sam Rivers Jazz Orchestra.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); go to stonevalleyarts.org online. Stone Valley Arts is located at 145 E. Main St.
‘Mythic and Quotidian’
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center, “Your Center for Creativity,” invites the community to the opening reception of the new exhibit “Mythic and Quotidian” featuring Fran Bull and Peter Wallis, 3 to 5 p.m. today (July 8). Stop by and enjoy a glass of Sangria, talk with the artists, and explore their work in the first-floor galleries. There is no charge to attend, however a donation would be appreciated.
Artist Fran Bull: “My collaborator, architect Robert Black and I, will show the acclaimed installation, “We’re All At a Party Called Life On Earth!” configured especially for the Chaffee gallery. The installation of painted sculpture and works on paper emerged out of the COVID pandemic and celebrates the unity of humans and all creatures on planet earth.”
Artist Peter Wallis: “My work brings together the mythic and quotidian. Using a visual language of abandoned buildings, combined with figurines, dance, and skeletons. I create landscapes of memories and dreams.”
Shadowbox Project: “Growing up we collected memories, moments, and objects in shadow boxes. Fran and I are excited to bring together a wonderful group of artists with this project. These Shadow Boxes and collaborations feature the work of: Gordon, Sarah and Peter Wallis, Fran Bull, Edward Holland, Crystal Yacolino, Stephen Remington, Hasle, Sibyl Bender, Karly Haven, Clyde Dunton-Gallagher, Michael Powsner, Aaron Davis, Grimy, Brandy Bushey, Brian Walters II, Caber and Mike Wilson.”
Summer hours are: noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; noon to 5 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment; call 802-775-0356, or go to www.chaffeeartcenter.org online. The Chaffee is located at 16 S. Main St.
Singer-songwriter Phil Henry
POULTNEY — Singer-songwriter and guitarist Phil Henry and keyboardist Jeff Kimball will be performing at 6 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Stone Valley Arts. This Front Porch Concert is slated to be an outdoor event but will move indoors if there is inclement weather or a heat wave. So, bring your lawn chairs and sit back and enjoy.
Henry builds detailed worlds and characters who speak through his words. The upbeat acoustic rhythm and melodic sensibility and lush instrumental treatment are not carbon-copies of popular or folk radio songs. Vermont’s Seven Days calls it “vivid lyrical imagery that captures the imagination.”
Boston-based keyboardist Kimball, has received accolades as a performer and as a music director for such shows as “Spring Awakening,” and “Rent.” For the 2015-16 season, Kimball received the DASH award for Best Music Director from the Eastern Massachusetts Association of Community Theatres.
For tickets or information, go to stonevalleyarts.org online.