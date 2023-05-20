Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Pianist Michael Arnowitt
MONTPELIER — Pianist Michael Arnowitt returns to the Unitarian Church of Montpelier at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, for an all-new program, “From East to West.”
“From East to West” explores the influence on Western classical composition of the music of eastern Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, and southeast Asia. The concert program features many pieces by great composers of the past, including Mozart’s well-known “Rondo alla turca (Turkish march),” Romantic music from Gustav Mahler’s “The Song of the Earth” based on 8th-century Chinese poetry from the Tang Dynasty, and Debussy’s “Pagodas,” influenced by his experience seeing a gamelan group from Java at the 1889 World’s Fair in Paris.
The program also presents intriguing and colorful pieces from recent decades. The English composer Peter Feuchtwanger’s “Tariqa 1” offers a realistic evocation of the santur, an Iranian dulcimer. “Black Earth,” by the Turkish pianist-composer Fazil Say, is based on a song for saz, a Turkish lute. The influence of Eastern spirituality on the West is featured in Alexander Scriabin’s “Black Mass” Sonata, music influenced by Scriabin’s reading in 1905 the writings on the occult by Russian aristocrat Helena Blavatsky.
Tickets are $25, $15 for students, and are available on Eventbrite. For information, call 802-735-3870, or email ucm.music21@gmail.com
Open Studio Tour
The 31st year of Vermont Spring Open Studio Weekend will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27, and 28, each day. Visitors will have the opportunity to plan a tour that brings them through the small towns of Vermont to studios where they can purchase beautiful well-made items and talk with the artist that made them.
Open Studio Weekend is a celebration of the creation of craft and artwork and the work life of Vermont artists. With a focus on the studio, including workspace and materials, the event aims to illustrate both that creating art requires an investment of time, training, and specialized tools and equipment, and that the process is accessible and rewarding.
The Vermont Crafts Council affirms that creative problem solving is an essential human skill that will be strengthened with engagement with nondigital materials, clay, wood, metals, glass, felt, thread, cloth, paper and paints. The history of craft traditions in Vermont presents a window into past community life that is again being embraced by a new generation seeking a grounded connection to human, handmade, functional artwork that is used in everyday life.
Pick up a Vermont Studio Tour Map booklet at travel information centers on I-89 and I-91, from participating artists. More details about the artists, including pictures of their work, is available at www.vermontcrafts.com online.
Cabot Folk Club
CABOT — The Cabot Folk Club presents Richard Ruane and Beth Duquette at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St.
Ruane and Duquette (www.ruaneduquette.com) form a Vermont-based acoustic duo performing original music with a clear traditional roots influence. They are known for their strong, imaginative vocals and harmonies, often compared to classic sibling harmony duos. Ruane sings and provides inventive instrumental backing on guitar, tenor guitar, mandolin and ukulele, while Duquette contributes lead and inspired harmony vocals.
Tickets are $15, $12 in advance; call 802-793-3016 or go to www.cabotarts.org online.
Carving Studio members
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center will present its annual Members’ Exhibition (June 9-July 9) at the Gallery at 636 Marble St. Members of the nonprofit arts education organization have the opportunity to show their work in this popular exhibition.
Artists of all levels exchange ideas after the often-solitary winter. There will be a reception for the artists, open to the public, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9.
Space in the exhibit is limited, so members who plan to participate should let the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center know as soon as possible. The deadline to receive works is Tuesday, June 6. Membership must be current to exhibit.
Call 802-438-2097 or email info@carvingstudio.org to renew or become a member. Go to carvingstudio.org for information.
Theater auditions
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will hold auditions for their fall production of “The Glass Menagerie,” Tennessee Williams’ semi-autobiographical look at a family struggling for survival during the Great Depression. Auditions will be held at the Valley Players Theatre, 4254 Main St. (Route 100) at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sunday, May 21 and 22. If necessary, callbacks will be held on Wednesday, May 24. Production dates are weekends Sept. 29 to Oct. 15.
For a synopsis of the play and descriptions of the characters, go to www.valleyplayers.com online. Questions can be emailed to director Michael Halloran at mkhalloran@gmail.com.
Seeking artists
MONTPELIER — The Front gallery seeks artists interested in provoking curiosity, exchanging ideas, and promoting community engagement with the visual arts.
Members contribute their time, energy, and financial support to keep the gallery running. There is a new show every month, featuring all members’ work in six group exhibitions alternating with six solo shows each year. Members also use the gallery for events including talks, performances, movie nights, and critiques. New members meet soon after admission to schedule solo shows, which may be booked one to three years out. Membership application deadline is June 17.
Learn more and apply at thefrontvt.com/apply online.
