‘We Lift Our Hands’
MONTPELIER — The Montpelier Community Gospel Choir presents “We Lift Our Hands” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Unitarian Church, 130 Main St. The program features a selection of favorite gospel songs that remind us that we are never alone even in the coldest and darkest of times. We are watched over, guided, and held. It is an expression of hope, joy and inspiration.
“We Lift Our Hands” showcases the music of Dr. Ysaÿe Barnwell, Richard Smallwood, Kirk Franklin, Dr. Brenda Joyce Moore, and more. The concert also welcomes the choir’s new artistic director, Verdis LeVar Robinson, in his directorial debut. Masks are optional, but dancing shoes are required.
Now in its 28th year, the Montpelier Community Gospel Choir strives to celebrate gospel’s rich heritage, and its power to move people spiritually creating a profound sense of community.
Admission is $15, $10 for children and seniors, $40 for families; call 802-222-0331, or go online to www.montpeliergospel.org This concert will be available as a live-streamed event for increased accessibility and require a ticket for access.
Dancing ‘The Wilds’
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Performing Arts Series presents “The Wilds,” a new event where live dancers use motion capture technology and simultaneous animation to generate a world of sound, light, and visual media before your eyes.
“The Wilds” will be presented at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Dance Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24, and 25. Vaccinations and boosters are required; masks are optional.
Dance professor Laurel Jenkins, visual media artist Jesse Fleming and composer Lewis Pesacov created “The Wilds” through a collaborative process, weaving together different mediums into a multi-sensory vision of the changing world. Movement instantly becomes music, and avatars move alongside three real-life dancers. The 60-minute work guides audiences on a journey from wholeness to loss and separation, then returning to wholeness in a strikingly fresh way.
Tickets are $25, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go to www.middlebury.edu/arts online. The Mahaney Arts Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street.
Pianist Michael Arnowitt
WATERBURY — The Eleva Chamber Players is presenting the celebrated pianist Michael Arnowitt in a pair of concerts titled “My Favorite Melodies.” Performances are at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the United Church of Christ/Waterbury Congregational Church (8 N. Main St.).
The program will include works by legendary composers J.S. Bach, Debussy, Schoenberg and Beethoven. It will also include music written by Ukrainian composer Victoria Poleva and a piece by Arnowitt himself.
“It’s exciting to bring Michael back home to Central Vermont for a solo recital,” says Willie Docto, founder of the Eleva Chamber Players. “His fans really enjoy his delicately precise technique and gorgeous interpretations of piano music.” Since 2018, Arnowitt has been living in Toronto.
Tickets, $25, $20 for seniors and students, are available at www.elevachamberplayers.com or at the door.
Alexander Twilight
MONTPELIER — As we continue to celebrate Black History Month at the 2023 Farmers Night Concert Series at the Vermont State House, mark your calendars for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 for “The Enigmatic and Charismatic Alexander Twilight: A Celebration of America’s First Legislator of African Descent.”
Middlebury historian Bill Hart and others pay tribute to Rep. Alexander Twilight of Brownington, elected in 1836 as the nation’s first legislator of African descent — and the subject of a new State House portrait by Katie Runde of Middlebury. Hart and others explore the complicated story behind this energetic and inspired educator. To complement the evening’s festivities saxophonist and composer Ras Moshe Burnett will premiere a composition titled “Alexander Twilight.”
Admission is free; call 802-279-5558, or email david.schutz@vermont.gov
Zara Bode’s Little Big Band
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center’s Season Guest series welcomes Zara Bode’s Little Big Band at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the BMC. From chic to cheeky, the Little Big Band digs into the classics with aplomb and affection creating vibrant new takes on the old radio hits.
The group performs classic American swing to delight the ears, eyes and feet. Inspired by the likes of Duke Ellington, Django Reinhardt and Ella Fitzgerald, the Little Big Band features chanteuse Zara Bode (The Sweetback Sisters) and a sizzling horn section led by clarinetist and arranger Anna Patton.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance: call 802-257-4523 or go to bmcvt.org online.
Shakespeare at Norwich
NORTHFIELD — Pegasus Players’ spring production “Shakespeare at War/Shakespeare at Peace” will presented at 7:30 p.m. Feb 23-25 at Norwich University’s Mack auditorium.
This performance is inspired by our ongoing collaboration with the De-Cruit team. It includes scenes and monologues from Shakespeare’s plays that address themes of war, trauma, and veterans. Friday’s performance will be followed by a post-show discussion with Norwich Commandant William McCollough, Shakespearean scholar Kyle Pivetti, and award-winning photojournalist Dmitri Belyakov.
Admission is free; information is at www.facebook.com/PegasusPlayers/ online.
