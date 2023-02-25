Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Brahms for relief
COLCHESTER — The Green Mountain Mahler Festival will present a performance of the Brahms Requiem at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Feb. 25) at the Saint Michael’s College Chapel in Colchester. Sherrill Blodget and Nathaniel Lew will conduct the orchestra and chorus, with vocal soloists soprano Helen Lyons and bass Cameron Wescott. All proceeds going toward earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.
Admission is by donation; go online to vtmahler.org for information. The Green Mountain Mahler Festival is a nonprofit 501©(3) tax-exempt organization.
Piano four-hands
MONTPELIER — In the third of a series of concerts featuring the newly acquired Yamaha grand piano in the historic sanctuary of Christ Church, pianists Michael Sitton and Stephen Brown will present music for four-hand duet and solo piano.
Each half of the program begins with works for piano duet, Poulenc’s Sonata and the energetic Hungarian Dance by Brahms. Each pianist has solo piano offerings: Sitton with the B Minor Sonata of Haydn, Debussy’s three-movement second set of “Images” and descriptive works by Lili Boulanger and Florence Price. Brown will play the Toccata from Bach’s E minor Partita, Beethoven’s Op. 90 Sonata and the Brahms’ virtuosic first book of Variations on a Theme of Paganini.
Sitton has retired from his position as the dean of music of the Crane School in Potsdam, New York. Brown earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in piano performance at the Cincinnati Conservatory, winning the first prize in the undergraduate piano competition.
Admission is free (donations will benefit the piano fund); call 802-223-3631 or go to www.christchurchvt.org online for more information.
In Stile Moderno
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center’s Season Guest Concert Series welcomes the return of In Stile Moderno at the BMC at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 3.
“The English Orpheus” spotlights the works of Henry Purcell. If Orpheus charmed humans, animals, and even the gods of the Underworld with his lyre, then Purcell, known as the “English Orpheus,” did the same for kings, queens and commoners alike with his compositions.
In his short 36 years, he created an astounding 850 works of music or more — and they still captivate and enchant centuries later. In Stile Moderno’s spring concert will be an intimate evening of Purcell songs that journey from the sublime to the irreverent and back again.
Performers include Agnes Coakley-Cox, Sophie Michaux, Corey Dalton-Hart and Adam Simon, voices, and Nathaniel Cox, theorbo.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance, $10 for students and seniors; call 802-257-4523 or go online to bmcvt.org for tickets or information.
LNT’s ‘Frozen Jr.’
MONTPELIER — Lost Nation Theater presents a Theater For Kids By Kids Dance Theater Musical Production of “Frozen Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St. (The performance runs approximately 60 minutes.)
Based on the film and the 2018 Broadway musical, “Frozen Jr.” brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage through contemporary dance, song, story and inventive design. “Frozen Jr.” features all the memorable songs from the animated film, and the new songs written for the Broadway production, in an ensemble-oriented production providing opportunities for all the performers to shine.
Students in LNT’s Dance-Theater Production Camp, age 9 through 15, are led by by director-choreographer Taryn Noelle and musical director Tim Guiles.
Tickets are $5-$15; call 802-229-0492 or go to lostnationtheater.org online for tickets or information.
Virtual Opera North
LEBANON, N.H. — Opera North welcomes a special guest — and special preview of Summerfest 2023 — for virtual “Always ON Sunday” program, Sunday, Feb. 26. The 60-minute program is presented via Zoom at 2 p.m.
Opera North Artistic Director Louis Burkot and ON General Director Evans Haile showcase one of the creative forces behind the upcoming 2023 season: Ted Chapin, former president and chief creative Officer of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.
Chapin has led and encouraged many Broadway productions and revivals, some of the best-known include Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” “South Pacific” Broadway revival, “The King and I,” “Oklahoma!” and “Carousel.”
Tickets are $20 per Zoom link to view live, with friends, or saved for later viewing. Go to operanorth.org/always-on-sunday-2023/ for tickets or information.
Indigenous artworks
SHELBURNE — In celebration of Conservation Month, join Director of Conservation Nancie Ravenel for the webinar “New Directions in the Care of Indigenous Artworks Housed at Shelburne Museum” at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.
Ravenel will discuss the ongoing care and conservation of the collection of Native American Art at Shelburne Museum. Learn more about the history of the collection, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), and the work she and her collections care colleagues are doing to caretake these items in consultation with tribal members and other experts. A live audience Q&A will follow, moderated by Associate Curator of Native American Art Victoria Sunnergren.
Pre-registration is required at shelburnemuseum.org/calendar/ online.
Bertolucci’s ‘Conformist’
BRATTLEBORO — The downtown arts venue Epsilon Spires will host an evening of Italian wine and film on Sunday, Feb. 26, featuring a tasting of four “non-conforming” wines selected by sommelier Rob Forman and a screening of Bernardo Bertolucci’s early masterpiece “The Conformist.”
“’The Conformist’ is the one Bertolucci film you shouldn’t miss,” writes film critic Aja Romano in Vox, even though the renowned Italian director is more widely known for classics such as “Last Tango in Paris.” She elaborates that the film “isn’t notable merely for its aesthetic and filmmaking techniques. Rather, it’s a case study in how to build a deep narrative using all the elements of cinema to tell an unforgettable story.”
“The Conformist” was released in 1970, and it is set during the height of Italian Fascism in the late 1930s. Bertolucci combines gorgeous historical detail with the striking and seductive cinematography of the ’70s — “The Conformist” was a significant influence on Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” — to create a world that is as visually sumptuous as it is morally bankrupt.
Tickets for the film, popcorn and wine tasting are $25, available at at www.epsilonspires.org online.
