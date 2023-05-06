Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Mikahely
CABOT — The Cabot Folk Club will present Mikahely at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Willey Building Auditorium.
Mikahely (mikahely.com), Burlington-based singer-songwriter from Madagascar, draws inspiration from traditional Malagasy rhythms to create his own unique and healing sounds on guitar and valiha (a zither-like instrument made from bamboo). Singing his all-original music in his native language of Malagasy, Mikahely transcends boundaries.
Tickets are $15, $12 in advance; call 802-793-3016 or go to www.cabotarts.org online.
Sarasa Ensemble
BRATTLEBORO – The Sarasa Ensemble returns to the Brattleboro Music Center with “Take Four! Music for Cello Quartet” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the BMC.
With a tip of the hat to Dave Brubeck’s famous ground-breaking hit, “Take Five,” Sarasa brings the lush sound of the cello to the fore in music arranged and written for four cellos. It will feature a wide range of eras and styles, from Josquin des Prez to J.S. Bach to Beethoven to Wagner to Fauré and Brubeck (arranged by Eugene Friesen). Performers will include Jake Charkey, Myron Lutzke, Timothy Merton and Jennifer Morsches.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance; call 802-257-4523, or go to bmcvt.org online.
The Grift celebrates
MIDDLEBURY — How does The Grift celebrate 24 years as a band? With G24, a two-night rock extravaganza with some very special guests at Town Hall Theater. Two distinct bands on two consecutive nights will take the THT stage: the Neon Ramblers on Thursday, May 11, and The Grift on May 12, playing songs you know and love with a unique twist.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, the Neon Ramblers takes classic (mostly ’80s) pop tunes and turns them into bluegrass favorites. Neon Ramblers features: Clint Bierman (banjo, vocals); Jeff Vallone (bass, vocals); Peter Day (guitar, vocals); Ben Lively (fiddle); and Josh Panda (percussion, vocals).
At 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, enjoy the Grift, Vermont’s premier party band, as it blends booty-shaking grooves and improvisation with radio friendly hooks, witty lyrics, and tight vocal harmonies. Grift shows are energetic and original, with band members swapping instruments and occasionally playing two at a time. Don’t miss this full-scale music and light show presented by Anders Entertainment Group.
Neon Ramblers tickets are $24, $19 in advance; Grift tickets are $34, $29 in advance; $39 for both nights; call 802-382-9222, or go to townhalltheater.org online.
BMC Concert Choir
MARLBORO — The Brattleboro Concert Choir presents “Power: Music of Defiance and Strength” at Persons Auditorium on the Marlboro Festival campus at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14.
Led by Director Jonathan Harvey, the group’s performances will feature Joseph Haydn “Lord Nelson” Mass and Marianne Martines’ Dixit Dominus with orchestra.
“The Concert Choir is particularly excited for these concerts, since they will be our first performances with full orchestra since January 2020 — over three years ago,” says Harvey. “The two pieces in these concerts are full of emotional hairpin turns, from delight to dread and misery to euphoria. We hope to really take audiences on a journey.”
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance, $10 for youth (under 13 free), call 802-257-4523, or go to bmcvt.org online.
Artist Dan O’Donnell
SPRINGFIELD — Gallery at the Vault is presenting a show of new works by Dan O’Donnell through June 7.
“Ice Out” takes us from winter into spring with O’Donnell ‘s use of simple shapes and objects that create an unexpected richness of design, color and form that is appealing and provocative.
O’Donnell was educated in fine art, graphic design and printmaking at the Art Institute of Boston, and the Massachusetts College of Art. Owner of O’Donnell Designs in Springfield, he has been the recipient of numerous awards from the Vermont Advertising Club for commercial design. He has been with Vault from its inception as an artist and volunteer.
For more information call 802-885-7111, or go to www.galleryvault.org online. The gallery is located at 68 Main St.
Vermont Youth Orchestra
BURLINGTON — The Vermont Youth Orchestra Association presents its spring concert at The Flynn at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
The program features the premiere of a score written for the 1925 fantasy dinosaur adventure film “The Lost World” as well as music by John Williams from “Jurassic Park.” More than 30 VYOA seniors will take their final bows with the VYO at the end of this concert, and the orchestra showcases senior Marisa Kono as a soloist, performing Dvóřak’s Romance for Violin and Orchestra.
Tickets are $22, $17 for students, at the door; for information, go to www.vyo.org online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.