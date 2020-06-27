Top Vermont fine arts organizations are doing their part to provide solace to their audiences, both musical and spiritual, some opening, some streaming.
OpeningsCarving Studio & Sculpture Center: Sculptor Tim Lehmann residency, through July 17; Works from the collection, ongoing, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org. Gallery hours *COVID precautions: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment. Artist talk by Tim Lehmann, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Chaffee Art Center: “Expanding Your Senses through the Arts,” through July 24, work by Colleen Wilcox and Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr., as well as juried artist members, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org Hours (masks and social distancing): noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Southern Vermont Arts Center: See page D1, Manchester, 362-1405, www.svac.org
Visual arts (open)Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Steven Kinder: 552,830,” through Oct. 12, portraits of people experiencing homelessness; “Coffee & Conversation: Stories of Homelessness,” multimedia by Liz LaVorgna; “Alison Wright: Grit and Grace, Women at Work,” 30 large photographs printed aluminum panels; “Roger Clark Miller: Transmuting the Prosaic,” installation featuring video, sound, and modified vinyl records; “Steven Rose: For/While (2020.01)” an immersive environment; “Postcards to Brattleboro: 40 Years of Mail Art,” postcards, cut-outs, drawings, and poems sent and received by Stuart Copans (“Shmuel”); “John Gibson: Jazz,” June 18, 2021, installation. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; face masks and social distancing required, appointments available; admission is “pay as you wish,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Watercolors,” ongoing, landscapes, still-lifes, abstracts and more displaying a range of styles and techniques; “Carnival,” ongoing, showing the festive side of Vermont and the surrounding region; “Legacy 2020,” through Dec. 21, new work by popular 2019 artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org Hours (masks and social distancing required) through June 28: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; June 29-Sept. 7: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment.
Canal Street Gallery: Vermont Summer Group Show, through Sept. 12, 19 regional artists in all mediums — online or in-person by appointment, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Ann Young, through Aug. 1, “What Were They Thinking?” intimate portraits, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com Hours (COVID-19 precautions): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Studio Place Arts: Studio Place Arts presents “Futures,” through Aug. 15, science fiction artists imagine the future; Second Floor Gallery: Silent Auction; Third Floor Gallery: “The Edges and Corners of the Day,” recent work by Pamela Wilson, Sarah Burns, Kimberly Hamlin and Alanna Phinney; Quick Change Gallery: “Movement, Momentum and Narrative: New Hampshire 2020 Primary,” through June 27, photos by Josh Kuckens, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours (masks required): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. public hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Tuesday-Friday; noon to 2 p.m. public hours 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Saturday; call to schedule 30 minute private visit.
Vermont Streaming
Classical musicTURNmusic, Waterbury Center, streamed concerts — www.facebook.com/TURNmusic
Vermont Symphony Orchestra, various programs — www.vso.org
Other musicHigher Ground, South Burlington — www.facebook.com/highergroundmusic
DanceVermont Dance Alliance, various programs — vermontdance.org
FilmMiddlebury New Filmmakers Festival — middfilmfest.org
Vermont International Film Festival, Burlington — vtiff.org
HumanitiesVermont Humanities Council, streamed programs — www.vermonthumanities.org/events
Multi-artsHopkins Center, Hanover, N.H., “Hop at Home” — hop.dartmouth.edu/hop-at-home
TheaterNorthern Stage, White River Junction — northernstage.org
Sandglass Theatre, Putney — sandglasstheater.org
Vermont Comedy Club, Burlington — www.vermontcomedyclub.com
Visual ArtsVermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Hyde Collection, Glens Falls, New York — www.hydecollection.org
River Arts, Morrisville — www.riverartsvt.org
Studio Place Arts, Barre, various programs — www.studioplacearts.com
Arts resourcesBig Heavy World — bigheavyworld.com/latest-news/resources
New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) — www.nefa.org/covid-19
Vermont Arts Council — www.vermontartscouncil.org
Vermont Rapid Response Artist Relief — www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/artists/rapid-response-artist-relief
