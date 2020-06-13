Openings

The Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville opened June 4.

 Courtesy Bryan Memorial Gallery

Top fine arts organizations are doing their part to provide solace to their audiences, both musical and spiritual, some opening, some streaming.

Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: See page D3. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; face masks and social distancing required, appointments available; admission is “pay as you wish,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org.

Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Watercolors,” ongoing, landscapes, still-lifes, abstracts and more displaying a range of styles and techniques; “Carnival,” ongoing, showing the festive side of Vermont and the surrounding region; “Legacy 2020,” through Dec. 21, new work by popular 2019 artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org. Hours (masks and social distancing required) through June 28: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; June 29-Sept. 7: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment.

Studio Place Arts: See page D1, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours (masks required): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. public hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Tuesday-Friday; noon to 2 p.m. public hours 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Saturday; call to schedule 30 minute private visit.

Long River Gallery: Reopening June 18, over 150 artists in various media, 49 S. Main St., White River Junction, 802-295-4567, www.longrivergallery.com. Hours: (limited attendance, masks and social distancing required): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Web streaming

Classical musicChamber Music Society at Lincoln Center — www.chambermusicsociety.org

Ludwig Van, worldwide opera and concerts — www.ludwig-van.com/toronto

Metropolitan Opera — www.metopera.org

TURNmusic, Waterbury Center, streamed concerts — www.facebook.com/TURNmusic

Killington Music Festival, Killington — www.killingtonmusicfestival.org

New York Philharmonic, “NY Phil Plays On” — nyphil.org/playson

Vermont Symphony Orchestra, various programs — www.vso.org

Other musicHigher Ground, South Burlington — www.facebook.com/highergroundmusic

DanceVermont Dance Alliance, streamed dance classes — vermontdance.org

FilmInternet Archive (public domain films) — archive.org/details/feature films

Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival — middfilmfest.org

Vermont International Film Festival, Burlington — vtiff.org

HumanitiesVermont Humanities Council, streamed programs — www.vermonthumanities.org/events

Multi-artsHopkins Center, Hanover, N.H., “Hop at Home” — hop.dartmouth.edu/hop-at-home

TheaterNational Theatre (London) — www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home

Northern Stage, White River Junction — northernstage.org

Sandglass Theatre, Putney — sandglasstheater.org

Vermont Comedy Club, Burlington — www.vermontcomedyclub.com

Visual ArtsVermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org

Hyde Collection, Glens Falls, New York — www.hydecollection.org/exhibitions/

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts — www.mbam.qc.ca/en/

Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (Museum of Contemporary Art) — macm.org/en/multimedia

Museum of Modern Art, New York City — www.moma.org

River Arts, Morrisville — www.riverartsvt.org

Studio Place Arts, Barre, various programs — www.studioplacearts.com

Arts resourcesBig Heavy World — bigheavyworld.com/latest-news/resources

New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) — www.nefa.org/covid-19

Vermont Arts Council — www.vermontartscouncil.org

Vermont Rapid Response Artist Relief — www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/artists/rapid-response-artist-relief

