Classical music
Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, Colchester — www.lccmf.org
Manchester Music Festival, Manchester — www.mmfvt.org
Vermont Symphony Orchestra, various programs — www.vso.org
Yellow Barn, Putney — www.yellowbarn.org
Other music
Higher Ground, South Burlington — www.facebook.com/highergroundmusic
Dance
Vermont Dance Alliance, streamed dance classes — vermontdance.org
Film
Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival — middfilmfest.org
Vermont International Film Festival, Burlington — vtiff.org
Humanities
Vermont Humanities Council, streamed programs — www.vermonthumanities.org/events
Multi-arts
Hopkins Center, Hanover, New Hampshire., “Hop at Home” — hop.dartmouth.edu/hop-at-home
Theater
Northern Stage, White River Junction — northernstage.org
Sandglass Theatre, Putney — sandglasstheater.org
Vermont Comedy Club, Burlington — www.vermontcomedyclub.com
Visual Arts
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Hyde Collection, Glens Falls, New York — www.hydecollection.org/exhibitions/
River Arts, Morrisville — www.riverartsvt.org
Studio Place Arts, Barre, various programs — www.studioplacearts.com
Arts resources
Big Heavy World — bigheavyworld.com/latest-news/resources
New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) — www.nefa.org/covid-19
Vermont Arts Council — www.vermontartscouncil.org
Vermont Rapid Response Artist Relief — www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/artists/rapid-response-artist-relief
