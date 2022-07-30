Rob Zollman wants to take what you know about music and flip it. In a four-day retreat, he and a group of other acclaimed musicians will be sharing their secrets and changing the way you think about music.
The Vermont Blues Retreat welcomes vocalists, guitarists, bassists, pianists and keyboardists, harpists, harmonica players, saxophonists and other wind players, trumpeters and other brass players, drummers and percussionists, and just about any other instrumentalists, as long as you feel comfortable playing the blues on your instrument. With hands-on instruction and critiques designed to improve your playing on the spot, Zollman says it’s a unique opportunity to become immersed in an authentic way in music that’s wholly at the root of everything we listen to.
“I believe that blues is at the root of every other kind of music,” Zollman explained. “You really need to understand blues to really understand other forms (of music), such as jazz, rock, R&B and country. Blues is at the heart, at the base. It’s foundational.”
After the success of the first Vermont Blues Retreat last year, Brandon Music and The Compass Music and Arts Center is hosting it again, with master classes and workshops in blues concluding with a faculty concert open to the public at Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
The retreat was masterminded by Zollman, a seasoned musician, drummer and music teacher with nearly 50 years of experience and a passion for the blues. His unique approach to music comes across the moment you speak with him.
“(Normally) we teach the instrument more than we teach the music and actually it (should be) the other way around,” he said. “Music is the context and the instrument is the content.”
Zollman believes everyone can make music, and that’s part of what inspired the concept of the retreat.
“Last year was the first year, and it was quite successful,” he said. “We had some of the best faculty you can imagine, blues players who had played with such names as Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, John Lee Hooker. (They’re) really qualified to provide a hands-on, authentic, immersive experience in blues. And that’s what it is.”
During the four days and nights of the retreat, the faculty musicians will provide solo and band instruction, time for practicing, rehearsals, master classes, coached jam sessions, roundtable discussions and nightly public performances. The goal is going home with a personalized experience that will stay with you and inspire you to continue becoming the musician you’ve always wanted to be.
Although the Retreat isn’t really designed for beginners, Zollman says that if you can play basic chords, you’ll get a lot out of it, even if you’re pretty elementary. He likens it to learning a language — you don’t start out reading and writing, it starts with listening and speaking.
“Children listen and speak, and later on the reading and writing gets applied to that,” he said. “And that’s really at the heart of my vision about the blues retreat. People are really getting immersed in the blues (so that) you’ve got this real foundational place to start.”
“Accessing music is by listening and understanding it and maybe even singing it before you play it,” Zollman said. “And then the instrument is the vehicle for conveying the music. Instruments are the foot soldiers. They’re serving the music. The music is in our heads. When we hear it and give it meaning, that’s when it’s music, and the instruments provide a vehicle for expression, as well as singing.”
“By setting up this kind of context and content we’re really getting much deeper because we’re thinking about the essence of what characterizes the music,” he continued. “If you think about it, it’s really the way it is, but we kind of have it reversed in the society we live in.”
“One of the goals we have (is to) give you experience that hopefully you absorbed,” he concluded. “It’s not just a singular four days that we’re talking about. It’s a starting point.”
