The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra, directed by Peter Macfarlane, will perform its Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Barre Opera House.
But the group is as much about community and learning as it is about performing.
The Winter Concert will continue a tradition that has proven successful for the VFO, with a program of traditional tunes in a lively mix of jigs from Ireland, Scotland and Canada, reels from Appalachia, Québec and Scotland, a schottische and more from Sweden, a polka from Shetland, a hornpipe from who-knows-where, together with a few Scottish marches, some waltzes and a heart-rending slow air.
The VFO has spent the past three months in weekly rehearsal learning the material that will performed at the concert. Founded in 2003 by Sarah Hotchkiss, the VFO has become what a community orchestra is all about.
“Part of what we do,” said VFO vice president Molly Backup, “is learning, playing and performing. We want to share the fiddle tradition and keep that alive with the public.”
Members of the orchestra agree that playing with the VFO is a fun way to build a musical community.
“I want to get better on my instrument, and the relationship to community is really important,” said fiddler Scottie Harrison, of Plainfield, who has been with the orchestra since 2017.
She finds playing with the VFO an important aspect of her violin studies.
“Playing with others, you improve.” Beyond that, she finds it important to “connect to people in my community without words, and to share an experience with like-minded players in many ways musically.”
Harrison especially enjoys the chance to “play out as it allows us to reach out to other people in the community in a variety of different social groups like seniors, and at art gallery openings and farmers’ markets.”
Harrison praises Macfarlane: “Peter is super-organized, an excellent teacher and brings the orchestra along while upping their skill level.” She likes his musical arrangements, which “are more complex.” She finds his leadership one that is, “molding us into a real orchestra.”
“It’s great fun, a great way to learn tunes and play with other people who are now my friends,” said Donna Hopkins, a fiddler from Montpelier who joined in 2014.
“I would play with the VFO even if they never performed,” said Hopkins. “I like the experience of listening to and making music with others. Also, how instruments work together. It’s a really good community experience to play with others.”
“The only way a player improves is to play with other people,” said John Hopkins, also from Montpelier and the orchestra’s bassist. “Playing alone or with recorded music is not like the warmth of others,” he noted. “Playing by yourself, you have a tendency to accept less than perfect. You may not be realistic about your own abilities. With other players around, they give you feedback that is more honest and less biased.”
“The members of the VFO can give you very honest feedback,” John Hopkins. “It makes you want to satisfy the listener and the other part of the group. You improve because you are getting instant feedback.”
Hopkins praised Macfarlane: “Peter’s feedback is direct, honest and kind. It makes me want to play better to satisfy him as the leader of the group. He’s a superb leader. He’s very good at helping you as it’s a painful realization how long the path is. Peter is very good at helping you make it one step at a time.”
Susan Reid from Montpelier is the assistant director of the VFO, and has played with them since 2012.
She enjoys “playing with others,” and finds mentoring others something I really care about.” For her, a popular fiddler in her own right, she said, “I love the variety of music the directors bring that I would have never found on my own.”
As a result of her participation in the VFO she said she loves “the group and the community of it. I’ve learned a lot about how people learn music, and about how people at all levels of skill take great joy in it and contribute.”
Those attending the concert will find the pulsating rhythms and rich harmonies stirring the feet and emotions alike an entertaining evening of music.
Reid put it succinctly, “We create a really nice sound.”
