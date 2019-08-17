It’s the first time I’m asked to sign a waiver before an interview, and when I arrive at the Wells Lamson quarry in Barre, Leslie Anderson is in the process of threading wire through 300 large empty white buckets to make floatation devices.
The quarry is said to be the oldest, deepest granite quarry in the country. Now flooded and in “reserve,” it’s the setting for a unique ongoing dance-theater project performed right on the water called “The Quarry Project.” A film of the same name resulted from one phase of the project, directed by Hannah Dennison and Leslie Anderson, and it was chosen to premiere at the Middlebury New Filmmaker’s Festival. It will be screened at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Twilight Hall in Middlebury.
“The film was created to document phase one of a three-year development project,” Anderson said. Phase two is currently underway, and next summer audiences will be floating on a platform in the water to see the live piece, with dancers on platforms in various locations on the water.
“The audience has to sit on a raft in the water because they have to experience the buoyancy and the rhythm to truly experience what’s going on with the dancers,” Anderson explained.
But the project began as Dennison’s baby, and, when asked about the inspiration to create it, he gestured to the quarry itself.
“I don’t make work for the stage,” Dennison said. “I did, but I get a lot more interest and excitement from these kinds of locations, putting something that is not supposed to be there as a way to look at it differently. We see things differently when we see it in a different context.”
“This setting is so powerful,” Dennison added. “How we have proceeded every step along the way, it’s the quarry that’s told us where to go.”
The film is one example of the diversity in this year’s Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, and one of two films with Vermont connections, which isn’t a requirement of the festival, but adds something special. Dennison is a Vermont native, and “We Were Islands” filmmaker Amrita Pradhan spent her grade school years in Vermont, but currently lives in San Diego.
Pradhan’s lighthearted and touching film tells the story of Reeta, a young standup comedian with a broken heart, feeling a mounting pressure to get married and settle down amidst her growing doubts, conservative family, and nearing 30th birthday. It will play at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Marquis Theatre.
“The inspiration for the film was really just that I had a broken heart,” Pradhan said by phone. “I wanted to make something that felt relatable, that felt true to life, that resonated with a lot of different people. I was going through a breakup and even though what I was going through was personal it was still universal in a way and that was the essence I wanted to capture in the film.”
She had written short films previously, but this is her first feature, which she wrote, directed, produced, starred in, and edited. It took five years to make, from writing through post-production.
“I found that in the course of writing it, the film actually became a lot more personal than I had ever intended it to be,” Pradhan said. “I needed to be vulnerable as a writer in order to achieve that level of relatability that I wanted.”
“We Were Islands’ is unique in that it’s a comedic feature, and that’s probably our rarest submission,” said MNFF producer Isabel Merrell. “It’s a hard category to pull off well when it’s your first or second film. ‘The Quarry Project’ is also unique in that dance films are not always the strongest category we get, and require a rare caliber of camera work and intellectual narrative.”
Merrell said the process of selecting the films each year begins with eight staff members who watch every single submission — this year there were over 300. Once a film passes a certain rating it’s sent to a second judge, and the final selections come from the top of the submission pool.
Over 100 features and shorts will be shown, 20 of which were curated for the buzz already around them, as well as many of the guest speakers, Q&As and much more.
