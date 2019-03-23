If you were a teen or in your early 20s in the 1990s and spent any time in Burlington, you probably visited 242 Main, the country’s longest-running all-ages punk rock venue located in Memorial Auditorium. You may have rubbed shoulders on the crowded dance floor with some of the state’s most talented musicians and the many other youthful Vermonters who found their way to the Queen City for the electric and eclectic music vibe for which it became noted.
242 Main closed a few years ago, leaving the music scene somewhat less vibrant, but an exhibit at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier will bring back a lot of memories from those halcyon days of your youth.
Big Heavy World, a Burlington promotion service that is volunteer-run, has curated a colorful and interactive exhibit of eclectic artifacts that showcase Vermont music history from recent decades. “Vermont Music, Far & Wide” reflects on how music is an art form, a catalyst for community building, and also a contributor to the state’s economy.
The exhibit, situated in the local history section, has a portrait photograph component, videos and other music-related artifacts that will draw you back to the 1990s and the music scene that got the juices flowing for the area’s teens and young adults.
The exhibit features unexpected items like the stage prop coffin doors from experimental jazz group Science Fixion and furniture smashed by an audience during a performance by electro-metal band chainsaws.and.children.
The photographs, titled “Sound Proof,” a collection of 1990-2000 black and white band portraits, dominate the exhibit. Matthew Thorsen, the photographer, died on New Year’s Day 2019, but his work has captured many of the bands, performers and fans that were active in those years.
We weren’t able to identify all the images, but found photographs of local musician Tom Azarian from Cabot playing his banjo, Danny Coane of The Starline Rhythm Boys, fiddler Pete Sutherland from Pete’s Posse, and soul-blues singer Tammy Fletcher from Eden. There’s also a poster featuring Cabot’s Katie Trautz and Montpelier’s Alex Ellsworth, both fiddlers.
One display case has an album cover from the late Louis Beaudoin and his family band released in 1976, and an early LP of British American ballads collected by Helen Hartness Flanders in conjunction with Middlebury College, released in 1953.
Central to the exhibit is a video and display showing how a long-playing record (LP) is made. Vinyl was nearly extinct but has found a limited rebirth in recent years. The vinyl records display is courtesy of Burlington Record Plant, Vermont’s lone record pressing plant where, according to owner Justin Crowther, 130,000 records are pressed in a year. An overview of the different stages of vinyl record production is given and the accompanying video shows the company pressing records for the band Rough Francis after a concert at the plant.
You’ll also see an electric guitar handcrafted by luthier Creston Lea and hand-painted by Sarah Ryan. There’s an accompanying video explaining the process.
“Music unites us in many ways that improve our lives. It brings us together in person and in spirit and helps define our unique Vermont experience. History tells this story in a way you can get close to in the Local History Gallery,” said James Lockridge, executive director of Big Heavy World.
“The Local History Gallery is a wonderful chance to showcase unique and intriguing stories from Vermont’s over 200 cultural organizations at our museum. We are so excited to feature this exhibit from Big Heavy World, demonstrating the importance of talking about 20th century history, as well as the vital and creative role music plays in our state,” said Eileen Corcoran, Vermont Historical Society community outreach and media coordinator.
Vermonters produce a lot of music, be it in live entertainment, recordings, or by making musical instruments. “Vermont Music, Far & Wide” is an interesting if limited look at this important aspect of Vermont’s music scene and heritage.
