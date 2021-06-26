“It’s hard to imagine a world without him.”
Karen Kevra, flutist and director of Capital City Concerts, was speaking for all of us in central Vermont’s music world with this response to the news of the death of Richard Shadroui.
Dick, as most of us knew him, died Saturday, June 19, at the age of 97 at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin after a yearlong illness. He was a fine pianist, singer, educator and champion of our community. But these words don’t come near describing the stature of this man nor his gifts to central Vermont.
For Dick, at not quite 5 foot, 6 inches, was truly a giant.
“Patrick Leahy, Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch (proclaimed) Oct. 25, 2014, on the occasion of the 30th annual Barre Opera House Gala, Richard Shadroui Day and (invited) all citizens of Barre and Vermont to reflect upon and honor the positive and lasting impact he has made on his community, state and country.”
Born and bred in Barre, the youngest of nine in a Lebanese immigrant family, Dick had to leave Vermont to become the man we know. Drafted into the U.S. Air Force during World War II, as a bomber navigator, he flew 39 missions, surviving two emergency landings in the open seas. On one of those occasions, Dick swam for hours alongside the lifeboat carrying his crewmates to ensure that those who couldn’t swim were safe.
At the close of the war, instead of returning to Vermont, he entered the Juilliard School of Music on the G.I. Bill where he studied piano. After graduating, he earned a master’s degree in education at Columbia University. Again, instead of returning home, he became co-owner and entertainer of the Grenadier Club, across the street from the United Nations.
Factoid: Dick began wearing his ubiquitous wig because the stage lights reflected off his bald head!
Finally, Dick returned home in the early 1980s and quickly became a colorful thread in the fabric of the central Vermont arts world. He performed with the Barre Players, and other groups. As a board member of the Barre Opera House, he initiated the Barre Opera House Gala, created the Friends of Classical Music, and was instrumental in the selection and purchase of its acclaimed Steinway D piano.
Dick was also a formidable piano teacher — ask any of his students. Two of his protégés are enjoying important New York careers — Adam Tendler as a concert pianist and Joey Davidian as a jazz pianist.
The following tributes from colleagues, students and friends (in alphabetical order) help portray the breadth of this unique man:
Jeff Blow, friend: “When I was president of Rotary, when we built Rotary Park, Dick was at my side the entire time for this project. (He was) 30 years my elder, but when it came to using a walk-behind cycle bar mower to clear the bank between the picnic area and ball field, Richard was right there to have his turn.
“The passing of Richard is a tragic loss to our community service folks that have done so much for Barre.”
Dan Casey, executive director, Barre Opera House: “Dick was an invaluable board member for over three decades. He was always one of the first to volunteer for difficult tasks — organizing special events, approaching potential sponsors who we knew wouldn’t be ‘easy asks,’ stepping up to the piano when emergency music was needed. Even more importantly though, he was simply a great guy. Dick was a lifelong learner with a keen interest in music, history, politics and many other subjects — which I think played a large part in keeping him young over his long life.
“His experiences … gave him a treasure trove of captivating and often hilarious stories to share. However, he was interested in your story as well, which was in large part what made him such a gifted conversationalist. What really was remarkable about Dick, though, was that despite his many adventures and accomplishments, he was one of the most humble and generous people you could know. The Barre Opera House has benefited greatly by his work and I feel very fortunate to have had him as a friend.”
Alison Cerutti, pianist, educator, collaborator: “I loved how tactful and kind Richard was in person about one’s performances, yet a recording of a world-famous artist could provoke an outburst such as ‘This guy has fantastic fingers and I can’t touch him, but he doesn’t know a THING about Chopin!’
“He still practiced even though he wasn’t performing and his arthritic fingers jutted out at all crazy angles. When we played together, he directed the musical interpretation of the Romantic-era pieces because he had such a clear understanding of what he wanted. He cared about music and was impatient with unmusical performances (and pesky traffic regulations that impeded his breakneck progress in a series of tiny cars about Vermont).
“Goodnight, Richard, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest — God help those angels if they mess it up.”
Carol Dawes, Barre City Clerk/Treasurer; former director, Barre Opera House: “My thoughts and memories of Dick range far and wide from the Opera House annual gala to his student recitals on the Opera House stage. From Rotabarrian rehearsals in his living room to Dick serving as accompanist for many voice recitals. I remember the hugs and the stories of a life well lived.
“As a musician and music lover, Dick was instrumental in creating the Friends of Classical Music, a group of local music aficionados who selected performers for the Opera House Celebration Series. They brought world-class musicians to central Vermont with an eye towards excellence and accessibility. Dick’s ear and eye for excellence were unmatched, and he understood what would appeal and challenge local listeners. He spent hours reaching out to potential donors, and hand-writing thank you notes to each and every one.
“An incredibly talented and trained musician in his own right, he was probably best known locally for this ‘whiskey ditties’ as he called them — when he sat at the piano and played popular songs of the past 70 years for people to sing along with.
“Dick will be greatly missed, but will live on in our memories.”
Glendon Ingalls, jazz musician, educator: “I taught in the Barre school system for 21 years and no one knew the pulse of or was more connected in the local music scene than Dick. Dick was an instigator of many wonderful musical collaborations that I was fortunate to be involved in during my time in Barre. A particularly meaningful collaboration for me was his ‘Teachers as Performers’ series, which he initiated to offer a chance for area music teachers to perform in recitals at the Barre Opera House.
“Always a positive spirit, Dick will be greatly missed. Dick was always up for putting music together for whatever a situation called for, with any age group and was very generous with his time. A lot of students passed through his music studio.”
Lou Kosma, music director, Vermont Philharmonic: Dick Shadroui was a kind and gentle musical force in central Vermont. We spoke on many topics: his students, the Barre Opera House, the Vermont Philharmonic and jazz. His smile told you all you needed to know about a performance or a topic that was near and dear to him. I will miss Dick!”
Karen Kevra: “In 2012, with the help of a dozen friends, I prepared a Middle Eastern feast to celebrate Capital City Concerts' commission of a chamber music piece by Arab American composer Mohammed Fairouz. Over 100 people filled College Hall … When Fairouz was delayed and the crowd was in danger of heading for the exits, Dick approached me and offered to lead an impromptu sing-along from the grand piano. I'll never forget his generosity of spirit and how he saved the day.
“Dick and I not only shared a strong love of music, but also our Lebanese ancestry. In 1995, he invited me and my extended family to the annual Middle Eastern banquet that was held at the Barre Elks Club. It was a festive and formal affair with great food, a belly dancer, an Arab band, and dancing. When the music started, he took me by the hand, his radiant smile lighting up the room, and we danced the Arab line dance know as the “Debkah.”
“Dick will be remembered for the joy, unity, generosity, music, and warmth that he brought to our world.”
George D. Milne, amateur composer: “Dick was a special person. He really got me started composing music. Back in the 1980s, I had written a couple of Christmas songs which he arranged into four part harmonies for the Barre Rotary Club Rotabarrians, a four-part double quartet, to sing at our Christmas parties. He arranged four more plus "The Green Mountain Boys,” a song about Ethan Allen and his boys. I valued Dick as a musician and a friend.”
Michael Poczobut, jazz pianist: “Dick was an exceptional pianist of many styles with amazing patience. He was my piano teacher and although he was not fluent in jazz, when I voiced my desire to learn jazz, he was quick to say ‘yes’ and began learning jazz piano from another teacher to instruct me!
“Additionally, I am fortunate to say I had the opportunity to perform on several occasions at public piano/vocal events along with Dick. Dick was a vibrant performer!”
Alban Richey, friend: “Dick was a man of many parts. He had a role in the Barre Players’ production of "Anything Goes" in which his “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” was a showstopper!”
Heather Milne Ritchie, friend: “He was my piano teacher in my childhood years back in the 1980s. I was very fond of him and always loved going to his home for lessons. I was not a great piano player, but he was patient and kind with me. He had a flair for making you feel special.
“I treasure the relationship I developed with him as an adult. We would often see each other at Barre community functions, and I would side step to him to make sure I could catch a smile, hug and friendly conversation. He was a big personality and full of talent. We were lucky to have him in our hometown, and I will miss him.”
Eddie Rousse, friend: “Dick was one of the most positive, high energy, always smiling guys that made your day brighter if you were lucky enough to see him on any given day. His kindness to everyone will sorely be missed.”
Tim Tavcar, theater director: “Richard will be sorely missed — but he left behind the memories of sweet and sassy melodies and lyrics that never failed to entertain any and all who heard them.”
Adam Tendler, pianist: “I had my first piano lesson at 6 years old with Mr. Shadroui (the title I still give him at 39), an odyssey that began with ‘Hot Cross Buns,’ led to conservatory auditions, and now continues with my career as a concert pianist based in New York City. Mr. Shadroui surrounded his students with opportunities for musical discovery, giving them freedom to explore and inspiring curiosity unfettered by his own tastes.
“I owe my life in music to him. I dedicated my first book to him. He was at my wedding. I would visit and indeed play for him every time I visited home. As a piano instructor myself, sometimes even using my own old books with his scrawlings in them, I think about Mr. Shadroui every day, and hope only to come close to being the kind of influence on my students as he was for me. He was my family, my friend, my mentor, and a model for what one can be for their community. He did this all with grace, style and a smile. We were lucky to absorb his light, and are blessed now to carry it forward.”
Arthur Zorn, musician, artist, educator: “I first heard the name Mr. Shadroui from my Spaulding music students. Their wonderful piano teacher, followed by how much they were learning and how nice he is. One day Mr Shadroui called me to ask me to be in a vocal quartet. I did not ask any questions, I knew I wanted to meet this man in person. Dick’s friend George Milne had composed two very wonderful songs. Dick was arranging them for four-part men's voices.
“What a joy to work with Dick. To walk into his childhood home and see what he had added to the decor from his NYC nightclub. He worried his family would not approve of the additions. His love and concern (I found over the next 30 years) for his entire family was most special.
“Dick, a gifted teacher, composer, actor and vocalist was most of all, full of joy, generous, and a blessing to his community. Dick energized every project and everyone involved in it. A teacher of not only music, but of living and giving in abundance. Proof of this is when his piano students would perform in the local United Way Kaleidoscope of Talent Show each year: learning to play beautifully and also give back to their community.
“With countless acts of kindness given in joy, all who knew him will keep his spirit alive with every generous thing we can offer to our community.”
For me, Dick was first and foremost my friend. Although Dick and I were working in New York City in the late ’70s, we didn’t meet until both of us had returned to Vermont. Since then, Dick has been a big part of my life. Yes, we had much in common, but also I could talk with him about anything or anyone. As a professional critic, I had to be careful, but not with Dick. He was the perfect balance. For me, Dick will be irreplaceable.
Finally, let’s give Dick the last word, through his frequent piano-duo partner Alison Cerutti:
“Performing with Dick had its downside — one has to maintain composure while hearing heart-rending groans and the occasional, 'For Christ’s sake, Shadroui, play the notes!'"
Jim Lowe is arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com
