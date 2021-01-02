Vermont musicians, and other noteworthy artists who sing the praises of the Green Mountain State, are featured in a new virtual concert series created by Higher Ground Presents and the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing.
“Forevergreen: A Vermont Adventure in Music,” made its debut Dec. 26 and will be available until Jan. 16. The online series spotlights such standout Vermont-based artists as Grace Potter, Noah Kahan, Kat Wright, Neko Case, Ryan Miller, Twiddle and Dwight & Nicole along with other big-name acts like the Avett Brothers, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Lucius and Taj Mahal.
Episodes are live-streamed on the Vermont Tourism YouTube and Facebook channels, and are then available on YouTube.
“Vermont has so many talented musicians that either got their start here or who still call the state home,” said Heather Pelham, commissioner of Tourism & Marketing, in a news release. “We hope this concert series will keep people connected to the state and provide some inspiration for better days ahead.”
“‘Forevergreen’ provides a connection for viewers to explore and support some incredible music that lives in Vermont,” said Higher Ground co-founder Alex Crothers, who produced the series. “Vermont punches way above its weight class in performing arts and these intimate performances showcase a wonderful range of this talent.”
Each of the five episodes features a performance from the stage at Higher Ground, which has been closed since March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a performance at a Vermont ski resort and a visit with national artists from across the country.
Interviews with Vermont artists are conducted by Jacob Edgar, a Charlotte-based music producer, talent scout and television host who grew up in Plainfield.
Episode 1, which aired live Dec. 26 and is now available online, featured Castleton-born rock band Twiddle, Burlington singer Kat Wright and blues legend Taj Mahal.
“There is such a sense of music appreciation here that is really unusual for the North,” says Wright. “And I think that Vermont has a long history of being a haven for creatives and for people who think outside the box and are maybe a little tired of the rat race.”
“Vermont’s had a huge part, for me personally, in writing music,” says Twiddle keyboardist Ryan Dempsey in the episode, calling the state “a hidden gem in this country that not a lot of people really know about.”
“I think Twiddle’s music would be a lot different if we grew up and came together in a city like Boston or New York,” adds Dempsey.
Bassist Zdenek Gubb echoes the sentiment. “As long as we can keep doing what we’re doing and live in Vermont, I don’t want to go anywhere else,” he says. “I love this place.”
Following is the schedule for the final three episodes of “Forevergreen.” All shows will stream live at 7 p.m. and will then be available on the Vermont Tourism YouTube channel.
Saturday, Jan. 2Episode 3 features Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, Grace Potter at Mad River Glen, and Dwight & Nicole.
Saturday, Jan. 9Episode 4 features Chris Thile & Aoife O’Donovan, Neko Case at Jay Peak and Mikahely.
Saturday, Jan. 16Episode 5 features the Avett Brothers, Noah Kahan at Trapp Family Lodge and The High Breaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.