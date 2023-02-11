In the 1940s, a photograph taken by Sonja Lunde’s grandfather, a self-taught naval photographer, was included in an art exhibition at the Fleming Museum of Art. Eight decades later, the Fleming story and photograph of her aunt as a young girl still are in the family’s lore and collection. And eight decades later, Lunde is the new director of the museum.
Experienced arts administrator and museum professional Sonja Lunde, who grew up in Chittenden and graduated from Rutland High School in 1994, began her role as director of the University of Vermont’s Fleming Museum of Art in late October 2022.
Lunde, who holds a bachelor’s degree in art history from George Washington University and a MFA in organizational and strategic communication from the University of Utah, comes to the Fleming from 15 years at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts (UMFA) at the University of Utah. At UMFA, Lunde most recently served as deputy director for planning and program.
Lund traces the seeds for career in arts administration to childhood visits to area museums and art experiences during a study abroad year in France with the Rotary International Exchange Program. These led her to major in art history, which has continued as “a personal passion and love of mine,” she said.
Career-wise, Lunde moved into nonprofit development and project management — which then came together with her desire to work in arts administration. At the University of Utah, her master’s thesis focused on communication essentials for university art museum leaders. At UMFA, the museum of Utah’s flagship public university, Lunde built extensive experience with organizational change management, mentoring, strategic planning and programming innovation across museum departments.
With family in Vermont, Lunde had an eye to eventually returning to the Northeast.
“It was important to me to continue working at a university art museum, where we can have so many different kinds of conversations that maybe aren’t as easy to have in other types of museum spaces. I love being around students and faculty,” she said, also noting that these positions do not turn over frequently.
When Fleming Director Janie Cohen announced her retirement after 11 years as curator and 20 as director, one of those rare occasions presented itself.
Now in place at the Fleming, Lunde notes, “It’s honestly a little bit surreal. My heart has always been here in Vermont, but it just feels so wonderful to actually be back here.”
This is a time of change and opportunity at university museums as they reckon with past, sometimes problematic, practices and collections and look forward to dynamic new roles in their educational institutions and broader communities.
“I’m really excited about and focused on bringing more community-engaged practice to the Fleming … We are working toward having open and inclusive dialogue where we’re bringing a lot of voices into the Fleming and tearing down the idea that museums operate in these ivory tower models with one-directional teaching. I’m interested in moving forward with a much more engaged model,” said Lunde.
“How can we create spaces where we’re soliciting and then, using feedback from our different communities, make decisions about the art that comes into the collection and art that goes on view in exhibitions that is more reflective of the student body here at UVM and the communities here in Vermont? That’s very exciting to me,” Lunde said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.