The Vermont Philharmonic, the state’s oldest community orchestra, is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a new work written for its concertmaster, Joseph Marcello’s Romanza: Serenade for Violin and Orchestra.
“This is more like a concerto than and a serenade,” explains longtime Music Director Lou Kosma. “First of all, he writes melodically, though there are tinges of harmonic clashing. Sometimes it can be fiendish. The melody reminds me of something in a Fellini film — he feels like he has Mediterranean muses.”
Violinist Letitia Quante will present the premiere performances of Marcello’s Romanza, when the Philharmonic offers its Spring Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Barre Opera House.
Also on the program are Dvorák’s Sixth Symphony and “The Walk to the Paradise Garden” from Delius’ opera, “A Village Romeo and Juliet.”
Marcello is an award-winning composer, living in Northfield, Massachusetts, with many operas and musicals to his credit. Introduced to the composer by a member of the Philharmonic, Kosma visited Marcello nearly a dozen years ago.
“When I was there I heard a lovely score that he wrote for English horn and strings after his brother passed away,” Kosma said recently by phone. “(For this commission), I wanted to go out on a limb and see what he could come up with. He was willing to write for full orchestra, and that was important to me because I wanted everyone involved in the commission.”
Marcello asked Quante about some of her favorite composers, and J.S. Bach, Eugene Ysaÿe, Maurice Ravel, Samuel Barber and William Walton came up. And Kosma told the composer that Quante is “an incredible violinist. She can play anything you want.”
Quante, also a member of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, entered Juilliard pre-college at age 11. She completed her BMA at Peabody Conservatory, studying with Victor Danchenko. While living in Maryland, Quante played principal with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony and assistant concertmaster with the Lancaster Symphony, and concertized both as a soloist and chamber musician with other ensembles in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York.
She has performed with diverse musicians such as Mikhail Kopelman, Leon Fleisher, Eugene Drucker, Phil Setzer, Sarah Chang, Kanye West, Bajofondo, and Natalia Lafourcade. Since moving to Vermont in 2012, Quante also performs with the Burlington Chamber Orchestra, Opera Company of Middlebury, Handel Society at Dartmouth, Vermont Contemporary Ensemble and Vermont Virtuosi. She is a founding member of the Stellaria Piano Trio with Claire Black and John Dunlop.
Marcello took Kosma’s words to heart and has written a truly challenging, virtuosic composition.
“It’s lovely,” Kosma said of the 30-minute composition. “It has a soft ending, but it starts out with wonderful violin cadenza.”
The Philharmonic applied to the Vermont Arts Council for assistance in paying for the commission, but was turned down.
“They helped us 10 years ago, but not this time,” Kosma said.
Antonin Dvorák’s Symphony No. 6 in D major, Op. 60, was actually his first published symphony. Composed in 1879 for the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, it was not played in Vienna until 1942, after many performances around the world. Its big orchestral sound reflects the influences of Brahms, Beethoven, Czech folk tunes, and even the Viennese waltz.
“It’s probably his first significant word as a symphonist,” Kosma said. “It’s somewhat pastoral in its tunes. You’ll hear a lot of Brahms, but you’ll also hear a scherzo labeled ‘furiante.’ It’s a really folky tune. The whole thing is a lovely symphony, with a very expressive adagio.”
The program opens with “The Walk to the Paradise Garden” from Frederick Delius’ 1907 tragic opera “A Village Romeo and Juliet.” The opera is not based on the Shakespeare, rather on a short story by the Swiss author Gottfried Keller. The orchestral interlude is meant to precede the final love duet.
“It reminds you of ‘Tristan und Isolde’,” Kosma said. “It’s the only time the couple is really happy. I have to say Delius is kind of an English Wagner.”
