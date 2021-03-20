“These beacons of light are so important in these times, because there’s been so much darkness for people,” said central Vermont singer-songwriter Chad Hollister about “VT Sounds: A Bash to Bring Back Vermont Music.” Hollister spearheaded and hosted the Jan. 22 benefit concert, which raised $17,000 for the New England Musicians Relief Fund.
Created soon after the onset of the pandemic just over a year ago — March 13 marked the one-year anniversary of the nationwide shutdown of performance venues — the Boston-based nonprofit was formed “to help New England musicians weather the Covid-19 shutdown of the music industry, and to create an endowment that will go on to provide a safety net for years and decades to come,” according to its website.
“VT Sounds,” which Hollister emceed live from Zenbarn in Waterbury Center, featured an eclectic mix of mostly Vermont-based musicians performing from remote locations or in impressive video productions.
Performers included a veritable who’s who of the Vermont music scene, mixing standout singer-songwriters (Ryan Montbleau, Francesca Blanchard, Daby Toure, KeruBo, Kris Gruen), jazz and blues luminaries (Ray Vega, Paul Asbell, Dave Keller), and classical music by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and others.
Hollister, 53, was inspired to organize the concert after learning about the NEMRF, reaching out to his musician friends and working with another friend, Boston-based video editor Dave Jamrog and others to make the two-hour-long production.
“It was so much fun putting it together,” said Hollister, a South Burlington native who lives in Worcester, last week in a phone interview. “To me, raising the money is great, but it’s also just raising awareness that this group exists,” he said of the NEMRF.
The event was such a success that a second benefit concert for the NEMRF, “Berkshire Sounds” in Massachusetts has been scheduled for April 11. Other concerts will likely follow in Boston, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine.
“The mold has been created,” said Hollister, who will help as a liaison for Berkshire Sounds. “I’d love to get over $100,000 or $150,000 out of all these shows and replenish the fund and keep it going.”
Also contributing to the “VT Sounds” concert was Boston-based trombonist Gabe Langfur Rice, a longtime member of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra who cofounded the NEMRF and serves as president of its board. Rice, 51, also teaches during summers at the Kinhaven Music School in Weston.
“I feel like Vermont is my musical home,” said Rice, who has been a member of the VSO since 1993, last week in a phone interview. “It’s a place that I love very much.”
Rice is also a member of the board of the Boston Musicians Association, the Boston local of the American Federation of Musicians union. On the morning of March 13 last year, the board was holding a regularly scheduled meeting. As the meeting progressed, board members started receiving a steady stream of cancelled gig messages.
“We realized right away that we had to do something,” said Rice. The group started looking into available grant programs or other opportunities. Not finding anything they deemed viable, “we decided that the best thing we could do was form a new organization,” he said.
A board of industry executives and music supporters was convened, and the group initially partnered with the national relief program Sweet Relief and another partner before receiving nonprofit status last month.
To date, NEMRF has raised close to $500,000 and has awarded more than 360 $1,000 grants. “The response from the music-loving public has been tremendous,” said Rice.
Still, Rice said they currently have slightly more applications than they can fill. “We’re working really hard to keep the money coming in and going out,” he said.
“We have parallel goals of responding to the urgency of the moment — the crisis that musicians are still in,” said Rice, “and also building something for the future, something to help fill the holes in our society for gig workers, in general.”
“It’s a lot of work,” added Rice, “but it’s meaningful work that I can do while I’m not doing my normal work of driving all over New England and playing concerts.”
