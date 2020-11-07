Physical distancing and limited in person engagement has impacted all of the arts this year, including presenting unique challenges to dancers. Vermont’s dancers are responding with resilience and ingenuity.
The Vermont Dance Alliance, a four-year-old organization of dancers and dance enthusiasts, has been bringing the dance community together and providing opportunities for growth, networking, new skills and opportunities for the public to see performances online.
Next weekend, Vermont Dance Alliance and Next Stage Arts in collaboration with the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth is presenting a two-day “Mixed Media Dance Symposium.” All online, the symposium features eight events, events for dance fans as well dancers. Films, workshops, an artist-scholar talk, panel discussion and networking are all on the program, with several events highlighting “dance for camera.”
The symposium is an annual VDA event, in the past held in person with a one day schedule focused on creative practice, networking, and skill building for the business side of being a dancer.
“This year, we wanted to do all of that, but we have also all experienced this educational quest to navigate this time,” said Hanna Satterlee, VDA founder and executive director.
Collaboration has always been central to VDA’s work. New collaborations with Dartmouth’s Hopkins Center for the Arts and Putney-based Next Stage Arts, made it possible to expand offerings and make the programming easily accessible online.
One focus of the Symposium is “dance for camera.”
“VDA has been very interested in the ‘dance for camera’ reality,” said Satterlee.
In this rising genre, “It is not that you’re documenting your work. You’re using the camera, the angle, and artistic perspective of your videographer to co-create a film of the moving image,” Satterlee said.
“There is a learning curve of understanding. It is so different from getting together and performing live where everyone can have a 360-degree experience. Instead you’re filming in landscape. You have to think about lighting and costume and angle. And the file has to be a certain quality and size,” she said.
An interactive Zoom workshop with New York City-based filmmaker and video producer Nel Shelby gives participants an introduction to creating content for camera and at-home editing. In “Every Dancer Can Be a Filmmaker,” Shelby guides participants through filming a short segment and editing dance footage.
Satterlee noted that tools for dancers to develop their own films are often available in the community, including equipment from public access television.
On Saturday night, and available for a week after, the “Vermont and New Hampshire Filmmakers Festival” features 10 short dance films by dancers in the area. The films were selected for their strength in capturing the moving form.
On Sunday, the “Dance Camera West Film Tour” features award-winning dance from around the world, showcasing dance beyond what is presented on stage.
Guggenheim fellow and dance scholar Ann Cooper Albright talks about cultivating resilience and resistance through dance and her latest book, “How to Land: Finding Ground in an Unstable World.” An online chat will be guided by Satterlee and choreographer and Dartmouth Hop Director of External Affairs Michael Bodel.
Performer, choreographer, educator and activist Christal Brown, founder of Inspirit, Project: Becoming leads “Vision with VDA: A Workshop in Dream Building.” The workshop focuses on the creative process and goal setting, including creating an established value for work they do and create.
A dance composition workshop “I Am From, We Are From,” a panel discussion on experiences and changes in practices during this year, and a networking social event round out the schedule.
“Try something new, join us for one event or all,” Satterlee said. “Perhaps this could be a moment to gather seeds of inspiration to plant to bloom throughout the winter.”
