When she was in high school and just a few years away from starting her infamous band, Grace Potter started a riot of a different sort — against the computer and technology. She preferred the typewriter and wrote a manifesto, which she put up around her school, its sentiment basically: “kill the computer.”
But today, when she’s asked about her songwriting process, the words iPhone and Garage Band are givens. It’s unavoidable, you have to roll with the times, but the crux of her career has been her willingness to change her mind and make whatever the current situation is work.
A singer, pianist and guitar player, she co-founded Grace Potter and the Nocturnals with drummer Matt Burr as a college student at St. Lawrence University, and left school for the band. Not long after, she re-recorded her song “Something That I Want” for the Disney feature “Tangled.” Her version of the Stealer’s Wheel song “Stuck in the Middle with You” was used as the theme song for the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie.” And she earned her first Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “You and Tequila” with Kenny Chesney.
Potter’s story is full of embracing the turning points in her life and parlaying them into genre-crossing songs. “You just have to invent your own world, and people will come,” she has said.
She called her first album “Midnight”; her latest “Daylight,” both reflections on processing life changes. Not long ago she remarried and had a child, yet her current tour is called “Grace Potter Alone, Lonely Town Tour,” which stops at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, admission tickets for which are already sold out.
“Daylight” is Potter’s latest and third solo album, released in 2019, and in an interview with the website songwritersonprocess.com, she said, “There are two pieces to my writing. One piece is the birth of a lyrical idea without a melody on it, and that tends to go into my notebook straight away. I have my notebook on my iPhone, with all these weird one-liners. It’s not a whole song or a full piece, just concepts or streams of words that I like putting together.”
“Then there’s the music side of it,” she explained. “That’s usually more productive, and rarely do I ever go back to my notebook to refer to the ideas that I have. I build a beat on Garage Band or find a melody on the piano, and I’ll basically write a song — or at least the verse of a song —to start with. Then maybe I’ll find some lyrics to go with it, but usually I like to find the chords for the chorus before I even start thinking about the lyrics. That’s just on this most recent record. Every record is different, and I don’t have a formula, but I do spend a lot of time building beats because I need musical inspiration to come up with the right idea lyrically.”
A good writing session will always include “my computer, my headphones, a notebook and a rhyming dictionary.”
“I don’t need much,” Potter said. “I can find inspiration in a hotel room, in a train, on a bus, wherever. The only thing I need is privacy. I can’t write a song around other people. I don’t like people coming in when I am coming up with stuff. That really bothers me. I don’t want people talking to me.”
If she’s feeling blocked, “I’ll listen to the song a million times.”
And then Potter added, tellingly, “I like my songs to go around and wind up where they started, but with a new perspective at the end.”
janellefaignant @icloud.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.