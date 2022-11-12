Tim Jennings always was attracted to storytelling as an art form, and is one of the few who have managed to make it a lifetime career of it.
“I was a teenage folksinger. I liked folk material, I liked folk tales, I liked fairy tales,” he said in an interview at his East Montpelier home.
“I understood that folk tales are like folksongs only they are words without songs. I wasn’t aware of them except that my grandmother had told me some Grimm’s fairy tales. I just really felt the stories, I felt the characters.”
After a nearly five-year hiatus, Jennings returns to the stage in “Tim Jennings: 50 Years of Storytelling” presented by Lost Nation Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center. Friday’s performance will be live-streamed and will also be available on demand Nov. 20-27.
For 35 years, Jennings toured throughout New England, at first solo, including many appearances on Vermont Public Television, then joined by his late wife Leanne Ponder. Their live albums have won ALA and Parents Choice awards. They were featured in The National Storytelling, Hudson Clearwater Revival, Old Songs, New World Festival, Toronto Storytelling Festival, Champlain Festival and King County Storytelling Festival.
In this new show, Jennings will be joined by Grant Orenstein on a few tunes, and will perform some of his favorite — new and old — stories and share reflections on his long career as “Vermont’s Leading Tale-spinner.” The show will be in two parts.
“The first part is going to be before Leanne and the second part is going to be Leanne forward,” Jennings said. “I will talk about what it was like taking care of her (through Alzheimer’s disease), but not too long. And I will try to resolve all of that. It may be about how the election turns out — people will either be breathing a great sigh of relief, or they’ll really need to laugh.”
Lost Nation Theater is creating an especially intimate setting, designed by Founding Artistic Director Kim Bent and Robyn Osiecki. Sam Biondolillo and David Orlando’s evocative lighting and Andrew Vachon’s live mixing of sound will ensure Jennings’ storytelling magic comes through.
Jennings realized he had discovered his calling when he when he heard Sarah Cleveland in his hometown at the Philadelphia Folk Festival.
“I had been exploring the idea of storytelling, I had been doing personal experience Moth-style things, some of them funny, some of them were not particularly funny but gripping. I liked that idea of writing for my voice,” Jennings said.
“And then I heard her, and it was just so compelling,” he said. “Then I had to figure out how to do it. I thought I had the chops and the right kind of ideas. One thing led to another, and I ‘fell forward’ into being able to do it full time — and I loved doing it.”
Jennings met Ponder in Burlington when she was performing at the Shelburne Museum in the mid ’80s. It took a while, but they decided to try working together.
“That worked out really well because we had the vibe, the connection. We had the ability to communicate in the moment. She was an artistic sort, and I had my own kind of artistic quality. And so we played music on Church Street. That was how we got as good as we got.”
Jennings always had a hard time learning new material.
“I did it the way comedians do it. You go out and you suck for awhile, and you keep the stuff that doesn’t suck. But you can’t do that if you’re getting paid,” he said. “But with Leanne, she and I could do it.”
The first story they worked on was “Frau Trude,” one of Grimm’s shortest, and Jennings just couldn’t make it work.
“When we did it together, we always got a laugh,” he said. “When I do it by myself, I don’t get a laugh.”
Jennings and Ponder eventually developed an international reputation.
“We were at the top of the game,” Jennings said. “We didn’t earn a million dollars, and we didn’t travel very far very often because we liked to play with the harp. After the first couple tries, Leanne wouldn’t fly it. So, it had to be someplace we could drive. That made it close, except for rare exhibitions.
“We were just feeling really good about what we were doing.”
Jennings found perhaps the ultimate test of his material in a group home in Jeffersonville.
“That’s a good refiner’s fire — juvenile delinquents,” he said. “They’re not polite. As with comedians, that’s what you need.”
If they’re not entertaining, why would you sit there listening?
“I’m going to do my best to make every moment entertaining, even for people who have no interest in who I am or what I’m doing,” Jennings said. “But I know some of the material definitely will work because it’s been through that fire.”
