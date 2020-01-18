Albert Einstein (1879-1955) is universally thought to be one of the greatest geniuses of all time, but what do we know of him other than E=MC2? In fact, the German-born physicist had a rather turgid — and intriguing — personal life that little has been written about.
In his play, “Relativity,” playwright Mark S. Germain has imagined a moment when the great scientist’s past has returned to haunt him. And there’s just enough confirmed fact to make this irresistible story plausible.
“So, I think the play is really wonderful because it opens us all up,” explains Jordan Gullikson, who is directing the Vermont Stage production.
“We all have an opinion about Einstein,” Gullikson said between rehearsals. “He still continues to be right, and we want him to be. We want him to prevail as this icon, this great genius.”
Vermont Stage Company will present “Relativity” Jan. 22-Feb. 9 at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Black Box in Burlington.
In fact, in 1902 Albert and Mileva Einstein had a baby daughter. After 1904 she was never seen or spoken of again. In St. Germain’s re-imagining, 40 years later, a reporter interviews Einstein about this mysterious piece of his past, revealing shocking secrets about his family and his personal life.
Gullikson finds that this play is particularly poignant right now.
“It’s a time for us to really be looking at our icons, and especially our most holy ones, and look at their lives,” he said. “I think that since 2016 and the beginning of the #MeToo movement there’s really been, and rightfully so, trending toward our culture looking at the undercurrents of greatness.
“Do we include the human aspect of their lives with their accomplishments,” he said? “It’s just ripe.”
But that’s not all the play touches on.
“It’s about place and it’s about abandonment, science and humanity,” Gullikson said. “There’s a lot about how science is perceived versus science’s use. Our culture is rife with that, between technology and humanity. It touches on that.”
How much of the play is true?
“There are shreds of evidence that this may be true or that may not be true,” Gullikson said. “The beauty of the play is that it uses Einstein as a topic to kind of open us up to look at his humanity. He did have a daughter, that is true; that she had scarlet fever is probably true. As to what happened to her we don’t know.”
St. Germain takes that scant information and builds an imaginary world upon them, in which she returns to him later in life in the guise of a reporter to get some answers.
“There’s so much more that’s probably true,” Gullikson said. “For example, Einstein’s relationship with his housekeeper Dukas, there’s so much more that is probably true because in that era, people were isolating and protecting themselves from the stigma of mental illness within their families, and to affairs.”
A lot of this information came out in 1987 when Einstein’s granddaughter discovered a lot of his letters.
The Vermont Stage production of “Relativity” features Ron Crawford as Einstein, Laura Wolfsen as the reporter Margaret Harding, and Catherine Domareki as Miss Dukas, the housekeeper.
“I have a really super-great team,” Gullikson said. “We’re trying a configuration in the space that Vermont Stage hasn’t tried before, which is the alley or traverse configuration (with the stage bisecting the audience). We have special lighting effects that we’re going to make some more meta-moments with.
“The actors are all wonderful,” Gullikson said. “Ron, who plays Einstein, actually looks like Einstein — and he’s the same height, too.”
