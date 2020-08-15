A circular hooked rug with patterns in gold and saffron, embedded with yellow silk poppies and cascading waves of blue hair, fills a circular white frame. Mullein stalks dipped in wax, bunches of bittersweet, five antler tips arranged in a circle or at points of an invisible pentagram accompany the textile. A line and orb of salt lie on the floor — salt is considered to have protective qualities in some ritual magic.
With the rug and its accouterments in the center, nine exquisitely sculpted rug beaters hang on the walls. Each one has clean geometric lines. On examination, forms made by the slender metal rods reveal themselves to be shapes of letters. Hidden in each is the name of a demon — a spirit between human and supernatural realms.
“Hiding in Plain Sight,” a solo exhibition of new work by Chiara No, opened earlier this month at the Vermont Studio Center’s Red Mill Gallery in Johnson. No’s exhibition is the first in VSC’s monthly series in the Red Mill since on-campus events were suspended in March. “Hiding in Plain Sight” continues to Aug. 27. A public opening reception (masks and distancing) for Chiara No will be held 7 to 9 p.m. today.
VSC’s Gallery 2 in the Wolf Kahn building is also reopened with “Distant Future” featuring work by 17 emerging artists from around the world. The works position the artist as an oracle speculating on the next phase of global society. Artists consider what race, gender, the climate and economy might look like within our lifetime. “Distant Future” continues through September.
No, who moved to Johnson about a year ago from Brooklyn, credits her background in the punk metal scene in the trajectory of her explorations. As she became more feminist, she began to consider what it would be to be a woman making art in the metal scene — an art realm almost exclusively of white men. In graduate school she delved into that thesis.
“Five years later, my work has gone through transitions. About a year ago I had a book about demonology — in the historical sense, not philosophical sense. A line in it was that demons were just ‘other’ people. That really stuck with me, making me think about how in the queer community the word ‘other” was used a lot — stop treating us as ‘other’ people,” No said.
No dove in to history of demonology — symbols, rituals and people — mostly women — accused of and punished for witchcraft.
“To the Ancients, demons represented a barrier between the human and the divine. Their embodiment is found throughout history and cultures as man’s attempt to define and subjugate that which is unknown. The heretic, the witch, the hermit, the foreigner are all historically politicized bodies once considered Demons,” No says in her artist’s statement.
“Hiding in Plain Sight” belongs to a larger work in progress. Eventually, No said, she plans to have five rugs, one for each point of a pentagram, which together form a protection circle.
No’s rug beaters connect to named figures in demonology. A traditional tool, one used primarily by women, the rug beaters also have power. She has, in fact, tried them all out on the rug.
Names are cryptically hidden in her designs — letters may be parsed out and identities revealed. Each has a distinctive handle — a ram’s horn and herbs, a two-headed snake, a bullwhip. A tiny folded book, crafted by No and free for viewers, provides a portal to the works and their narrative.
