“Neighbors,” Vermont Virtuosi’s first program of 2019, reveals how the stylistically diverse works of three Vermont composers are simultaneously musical neighbors to one other. Louis Moyse’s First Flute Sonata is imbued with a neo-classical lyricism, while Allen Shawn’s “Three Nightscapes” inhabits a jazz-tinged dream world. And Thomas L. Read’s “Neighbors,” a world premiere, uses silences to enrich his musical dialogue between clarinet and piano. Three deliciously exuberant Slavonic Dances of Antonín Dvořák end the program.
The program will be performed in two locations:
- Saturday, March 9: Montpelier – Unitarian Church, 130 Main St., 4 p.m.
- Sunday, March 10: Burlington – First Baptist Church, 81 St. Paul St., 4 p.m.
Performers are flutist Laurel Ann Maurer, Vermont Virtuosi founder and artistic director, clarinetist Karen Luttik, pianist Mary Jane Austin, and Shawn on piano in his own work.
“Good fences make good neighbors” is the theme of Read’s “Neighbors” for B-flat clarinet and piano. It was written in 2016 but will be premiered in these performances. A retired University of Vermont music professor, Read lives in Burlington.
“Like the extended stone wall in Frost’s famous poem, measured silences in my duo impose boundaries,” Read wrote. “Frost’s poem establishes the wall as a metaphor for human isolation, and explores interpersonal relations and the value of harmonious co-existence. My silences enrich a musical dialogue between formal regularity and direct personal utterance.
“Modifications of the dialogue proceed amidst the varied duration and placement of the silences,” the composer continued. “Of a total of 10 measured silences, three isolate musical episodes that are quite different from one another. The other eight interrupt ongoing textures that place governed progression in one line against lyric freedom in another. The 10 silences together take up a significant proportion of the work’s total duration and are integral components of its form. They are not just another kind of compositional game, to paraphrase Frost. While they are intrusive and generate tension, they encourage unique individuality between neighboring continuities.”
Shawn, who lives in Bennington, wrote “Three Nightscapes,” for flute, A and B-flat clarinets, and piano, in the summer of 2006, commissioned by the New Jersey ensemble Palisades Virtuosi.
“It is dedicated to the memory of my mother, Cecille Shawn,” Shawn wrote. The three movements share themes and materials. The outer movements – ‘Meditation’ and ‘Remembrance’ – are reflective in tone. ‘Dream’ is a kind of agitated scherzo in which there are hints of jazz. The formal world of ‘Three Nightscapes’ is fluid. Each movement seems to unfold spontaneously. A theme heard prominently in the middle of the first movement returns to close the third, where it seems to drift off into space.”
Moyse premiered his First Sonata for flute and piano in 1974. One of the great flutists of the 20th century, Moyse was also a pianists and composer. A founder of Marlboro Music Festival, he died in Montpelier n 2007.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); call 802-881-9153, or go online to www.lamaurerflute.com.
