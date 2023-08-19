Visual Arts

Hexum Gallery, at 16 State St. Suite 1, in Montpelier, presents two concurrent solo exhibitions, “By Myself With You” by Providence, Rhode Island, artist Erickson Díaz-Cortés and “Rock, Paper, Scissor” by Jacksonville, Florida, artist Fiona McTeigue, on view through Sept. 15. Pictured is “Aniversario” 2023, watercolor pencil on paper, by Díaz-Cortés.

 Courtesy Hexum Gallery/

Note: Because of flooding, call ahead before visiting museums and galleries.

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0