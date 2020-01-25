Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
ArlingtonCanfield Gallery: Seline Skoug, through Feb. 12, works by Vermont landscape photographer, Martha Canfield Library, 528 E. Arlington Road, Arlington, 802-375-6153, http://facebook.com/TheCanfieldGallery. Artist reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
BarreMorse Block Deli: James Secor, through Feb. 29, “Peanut Butter Garlic Toast,” acrylic paintings by local artist, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Botanical Blitz,” through March 7, works that depict the plant, insect and animal worlds; Lois Beatty, “Making My Mark: Recent Monoprints,” Second Floor Gallery; “20 Years of SPA!” celebratory exhibit, Third Floor Gallery; Jim Dodds, through Jan. 27, “Psychedelia,” 12 inkjet prints influenced by psychedelic art and Art Nouveau, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Bellows FallsCanal Street Gallery: “Art for All,” through Jan. 31, seasonal group show, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, www.canalstreetartgallery.com.
Project Space 9: Scott Morgan, through Feb. 29, paintings by Scott Morgan influenced by his musical background and 25-year career as a landscape architect, Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP), Exner Block, 9 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-463-3252, email: ramp@sover.net.
BenningtonBennington Museum: “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org.
BerlinCentral Vermont Medical Center: Regis Cummings, through March 21, “Flowers, Faces, Familiar Places,” paintings by Montpelier artist, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: Holiday Gift Show, through Jan. 28, affordable, gift-able art and craft pieces by area artists, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
BrattleboroBrattleboro Museum & Art Center:“María Elena González: Tree Talk,” through Feb. 9, multisensory, multimodal rumination on nature and art; “Doug Trump: By Rail,” through Feb. 9, 12 intimately scaled abstract paintings; “Fafnir Adamites: Interfere (with),” through Feb. 9, sculptural installation created from felted wool and burlap; “Gordon Meinhard: The Lives of Tables,” through March 7, Modernist still life paintings of tables; “Thelma Appel: Observed/Abstract,” through Feb. 9, surveys the career of one of the co-founders of the Bennington College Summer Painting Workshop; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org.
C. X. Silver Gallery: Putney School faculty, through March 8, landscapes by Gordon Jones and portraits by Cai Xi, 814 Western Ave., Brattleboro, 802-257-7898, www.cxsilvergallery.com.
Mitchell-Giddings: Lisa Mackie, through Feb. 9, “The Art of the Chop: Collaborative Prints and Collages of the Sea,” 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com.
Vermont Center for Photography: Evy Huppert, through March 1, “Wild Spirits,” photos of untamed places, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
BurlingtonBCA Center: “Transcendent: Spirituality in Contemporary Art, through Feb. 8, artists who explore or evoke themes of spirituality through their work; Travis Shilling, through Feb. 8, Canadian-Ojibwe painter whose narrative tableaus that evoke the interaction between modern humanity and the natural world, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Main Street Landing: Vanessa Kotovich, January-February, “Lugo-Natura,” work by Hinesburg photographer, curated by Little Umbrella, The Gallery, Main Street Landing, 3 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
UVM Fleming Museum: “Animal Transformations,” through May 8, animal-related objects from the Fleming’s extensive collections, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 admission, $3 for students and seniors.
Union Station Gallery: Russell Fox, through January, “The Soil to the Skies,” by South Burlington Photography artist, curated by Little Umbrella, Main Street Landing, 1 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083, or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
ChelseaNorth Common Arts: Chris Groschner, through March 14, found object assemblages by Corinth artist, 3 North Common, Chelsea, 802-685-4699, www.chelseavt-arts.com. Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Glens Falls, N.Y.The Hyde Collection: Francisco Goya,” through April 26, “The Caprichos Etchings”; “Aquatints and Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint,” through April 26, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org.
GreensboroHighland Center: Mark Barry, through Feb. 16, “Snow Daze,” paintings celebrating winter in Vermont, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Hanover, N.H.Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; admission is free.
JohnsonNVU-Johnson State College: “Coming Together,” through Feb. 7, work by NVU facilty and staff, Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, www.jsc.edu. Closing reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Vermont Studio Center: Laura Heijn, through Jan. 31, “End of Day,” paintings by Jognson artist, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org. Closing reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Lebanon, N.H.Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center: Winter Art Exhibition, through March, work by Craig Albotello, Mark Council, Belinda Evans, Kathryn Field, Linda Knisley, Penny Koburger, John Macadam and the Vermont Pastel Society, Level 4 Mall Lounge, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, N.H., 603-650-6187, www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/arts.
AVA Gallery: Cooper Dodds, through Jan. 31, photographs of Midwestern ski jumping; Phyllis Nemhauser, through Jan. 31, portrait art by AVA member; Solo Exhibitions, through Feb. 7, Margery Thomas-Mueller: “Rootless”; Athena Petra Tasiopoulos: “Meditations”; and Debra Claffey: Syncopated Rhythms,” AVA, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org.
LyndonvilleNVU-Lyndon:“2-by-2,” through March 19, community show of 2-by-2-inch works, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu. Closing reception, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
ManchesterEllenbogen Galley: Richard Weis, through March 14, “Beyond Words,” new paintings by Castleton artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, http://ellenbogengallery.art.
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “I Am More: Facing Stigma,” through March 15; Gisela Gamper, through March 15, “Longing for David,” photographs dedicated to David Gamper (1945-2011), both part of “More than Meets the Eye Project,” Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org.
MarshfieldJaquith Library: Annual Invitational Group Art Show, through March 2, celebration of Marshfield’s local art scene, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org.
MiddleburyEdgewater Gallery at the Falls: “From the Edgewater Collection,” January, work by gallery’s established artists including Homer Wells, Alexis Serio and Gary Hall, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, http://edgewatergallery.com.
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: Kathleen Kolb, January-February, “A Winter Series,” collection of winter paintings that capture the magical quality of the season by acclaimed Vermont artist, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, http://edgewatergallery.com.
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Lost Luxuries: Ancient Chinese Gold,” through April 19; Hon Chun Zhang, through May 3, “Hair Story in Charcoal and Ink,” work by Chinese-American artist; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
MontpelierSusan Calza Gallery: “Spilt Milk,” through Jan. 26, featuring work of Ginger Pearl Irish, Nina Dubois and Susan Calza, 138 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com.
The Front Gallery: Show 36, ongoing, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Neil Davis, January, “Revisiting Abstract Expressionism,” paintings, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org.
Vermont Arts Council: 2020 Vermont Artists to Watch, Feb. 3-March 27, a survey of contemporary art in the state, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Vermont State House: Rebecca Silbernagel, through Jan. 31, “The Happy Place Project: Vermont Lawmakers in Portrait,” photographs by Fayston artist, Cafeteria, State Street, Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Closing reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
Vermont State House: “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Nitya Brighenti, through March 30, “Of Cities and Deserts,” nomadic landscapes, still lifes and portraiture by Barre artist, poet and architect, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Art Walk reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Bread and Puppet Theater, Jan. 25-Feb. 20, “The Bad Bedsheet Existibility Show Part I,” work by Peter Schumann and members of the theater, works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment. Artist performance, 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
MontrealMontreal Museum of Fine Arts: “Egyptian Mummies,” through Feb. 2, produced by the British Museum, 1339 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal, Quebec, 514-285-2000, www.mmfa.qc.ca.
Museum of Contemporary Art: Arthur Jafa, through March 1, “Love is the Message, the Message is Death”; “Painting with a mirror,” through March 15, 1980s emblematic works from the collection; “Points of Light,” through, June 14, video works from the collection, Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal, Place des Arts, 185 St. Catherine St. West, Montreal, www.macm.org.
MorrisvilleRiver Arts: “Thank Our Farmers for the View,” through Feb. 24, local artists Jess Graham, Jennifer Hubbard and Rett Sturman, and People’s Academy AP Art & Literature Students created their own renditions of Lamoille County Farms, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org.
RochesterThe BigTown Gallery: “Family Matters,” through February, work by outsider artists Jordan MacLachlan and Morton Bartlett, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com.
Rutland77Art Gallery: Whitney Ramage, through January, “Disembodiment,” multimedia art by Rutland native and New York artist, 77Art, Rutland Opera House 59 Merchants Row, Rutland, www.77art.org.
Chaffee Art Center: “Portraits & Dreams,” through Feb. 14, mixed media from general call to artists, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
St. JohnsburyNortheast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Teresa Celemin, through Feb. 22, “Look at Me & Let Me Explain,” work by Philippines-born Northeast Kingdom artist, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
ShelburneFurchgott-Sourdiffe: “Transitions,” through Jan. 31, annual winter group show, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, http://fsgallery.com.
Shelburne Museum: “Creature Comfort: Animals in the House,” Feb. 1-Aug. 23, art and decorative objects; “Time Lapse: Contemporary Analog Photography,” through March 8, features the work of 13 artists who treat the darkroom as a laboratory; “Joel Barber & the Modern Decoy,” through Jan. 12, focuses on the life and artwork of architect, author, illustrator, and pioneering decoy collector Joel D. Barber (1876-1952), Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission: $10, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
SpringfieldThe Great Hall: “Alchemy: Metal, Mystery and Magic,” through February, group show explores both the physical properties and expressive possibilities of metalwork, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
StoweHelen Day Art Center: “Love Letters,” through April 18, work by Louise Bourgeois, Robert Buck, Molly Davies, Jim Dine, Tracey Emin, John Killacky and Eiko Otake, and Jeroen Nelemans. 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
TunbridgeTunbridge Public Library: Kate Reeves, through Feb. 18, “My Winter World,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Barnard artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
