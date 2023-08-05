Visual Arts

Hexum Gallery, 16 State St. (second floor) in Montpelier, is presenting two concurrent solo exhibitions, “By Myself with You” by Providence, Rhode Island artist Erickson Díaz-Cortés, and “Rock, Paper, Scissor” by Jacksonville, Florida artist Fiona McTeigue. The exhibitions are on view through Sept. 15. Pictured is McTeigue’s “Catnip Toy,” graphite on paper.

 Courtesy Hexum Gallery

Note: Because of flooding, call ahead before visiting museums and galleries.

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

