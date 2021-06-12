Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
AR Market: “Color Contours,” through Aug. 14, work by Alex Costantino and Clark Derbes, ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Espresso Bueno: Arthur Zorn, “Basically Blue, Basically New,” through June 30, abstract art by Barre artist, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Main Street: Barre Art Splash, through Sept. 7, 37 cats, dogs and race cars decorated by local artists (they will be auctioned off Sept. 18 at the Vermont Barre Granite Museum to benefit the Rotary Club and artists), Main Street Barre, www.barrevtrotary.org
Studio Place Arts: “Cranbrook Connections,” through June 26, works from The Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan in honor of the late critic Marc Awodey who attended; Silent Auction to benefit SPA programs (bidding concludes at 4 p.m. June 25), Second Floor Gallery; “Digital Natives: Art of Central Vermont’s Next Generation,” work from Central Vermont Career Center, Third Floor Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Robert Frost: At Present in Vermont,” through Nov. 7, Frost’s life and work as a poet and farmer in Bennington County 1920-38; “Love, Marriage and Divorce,” through Dec. 31, highs and lows of love and heartache, from Victorian wedding gowns to scandalous tales of sexual harassment; Teachers’ Art Show, through June 18, teachers at area towns’ schools contribute work of their own; “Neveruses: Beyonder,” through Sept. 6, J. Stoner Blackwell repurposes existing plastic bags as artworks; “Performative Acts,” through Aug. 15, photographs by Dona Ann McAdams, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Signs of Life,” through July 5, works by printmaker Jeannie Podolak and painter Dan Brett, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Expedition,” June 19-Oct. 11, works by diverse artists, many of whom have never shown in Vermont before; “Sequences: Ode to Minor White,” group show of contemporary works reflecting the aesthetic and philosophical ideas of photographer-writer-educator Minor White (1908-1976); “Delano Dunn: Novelties,” artist’s first solo museum show brings together two bodies of work that explore love, racial identity, family history, and the experience of making art during quarantine; “Charlie Hunter: Semaphore,” focuses on the Bellows Falls painter’s precisely rendered images of anachronistic railway structures; “Erick Johnson: Double Take,” immersive installation incorporating his paintings with his Instagram feed, which often features pictures of patterned objects seen on the streets of New York; “All Flowers Keep the Light,” through June 13, an exploration of flowers as a way to mark loss by Miles Chapin, Clare Elliott, Anna Schuleit Haber, Amy Jenkins, Colleen Kiely, Cathy Osman and John Willis; “Children of the Sun,” Jennifer Mack-Watkins incorporates images and narratives from Vermont storyteller, poet, and activist Daisy Turner (1883-1988); “Adria Arch: On Reflection,” a kinetic sculpture installation; “Palm Oil, Rum, Honey, Yellow Flowers” Kenny Rivero’s drawings with themes that include masculinity; “Glasstastic,” works of art by children and turned into three-dimensional sculptures by glass artists, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Free opening reception 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
Burlington
BCA Center: “Bubblegum Pop,” through Oct. 10, merging popular and consumer culture with fantastical themes; Kaylynn TwoTrees, through Oct. 10, immersive installation by Vermont artist, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
Ferrisburgh
Rokeby Museum: “A Modern Artist: The Commercial Art of Rachael Robinson Elmer,” through Oct. 24, modern artist navigating the expanding profession of commercial artistry in the early 20th century; “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” ongoing, interpretive trail and agricultural buildings, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, rokeby.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
Greensboro
Highland Center: “Relative Color,” through July 1, paintings by father and daughter Matt and Heidi Broner, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hardwick
Hardwick Inn: “111 Copper Nails,” through Sept. 6, “Bread & Puppet Calendar Prints: A 36-&ear Retrospective,” 4 S. Main St., Hardwick, 802-472-5334. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. More at: Front Seat Café, 101 S. Main St.
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Main Street,” through June 20, speaks to the long-awaited opportunity to get outdoors and re-engage with community life in the Northeast; “Interiors – Walls Within,” through June 20, member artists share some of their COVID-induced interior paintings, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: 2021 Solo Exhibitions, June 12-Aug. 1, handpicked member artists show their work; “Force,” through June 27, Salem Art Works (SAW) beings together some of today’s most progressive artists, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
Middlebury
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sculpture Haven,” ongoing, sculpture by Vermont artists Kat Clear, John Matuzs Martin McGowan and Warren Rinehart, Sheldon Museum Garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org Hours: daylight.
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Group Show 43, through June 27, introducing new artist-members Monica DiGiovanni, Chris Jeffrey, J. Carrier, Richard Moore, Kathy Stark, Liz Nelson, Melora Kennedy, Karen Cygnarowicz, Marjorie Kramer and Danny Sagan, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, or by appointment.
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Sweet,” through July 31, quality of sweetness from contemporary Vermont artists Lois Eby, PJ Desrochers, Monica DiGiovanni, Deluxe Unlimited, Sam Talbot-Kelly and Cheryl Betz (curator tour, 1 p.m. July 10); “Anew,” through June 25, works by 29 Vermont artists with disabilities, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and by appointment.
Morrisville
River Arts: “New Beginnings,” through July 13, Vermont Watercolor Society Group Exhibition, Foley All Gallery and Copley Common Room Gallery, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Northfield
Norwich University: Jennifer Bryan, through Dec. 10, “Liquid Mind: Abstractions,” work meant to convey current states of mind, visually encapsulating the ebbs and flows of manic depression, Sullivan Museum and History Center, Northfield, 802-485-2183, norwich.edu/museum
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: Will Kasso Condry, through July 18, “Pandemic Patient Enlightenment (PPE) : Works on Paper,” solo show by Vermont artist; “Neuroanatomy,” through June 27, juried open call collage show with 67 pieces by 29 artists; “Emergence: From the Studio into the Streets with LMNOPI (a Retrospective),” through May 30, first solo retrospective from Rutland muralist and printmaker Lopi LaRoe; Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org Opening reception and lecture by Will Kasso Condry, 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Kaleidoscope,” through June 26, local artist show, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and when “Open” flag is raised.
Gifford Gallery: Michael T. Jermyn, through June 28, “Beyond the Beyonds,” photographs from Vermont, and from recent trips to Italy, Espana and Guatemala by Montpelier artist, Gifford Medical Center, 44 S. Main St., Randolph, 802-728-7000.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: “Four Strong Women,” through July 23, “Impermanence” by Carolyn Shattuck; “Back to the Garden” by Sandy Mayo; “Respite” by Christine Holzschuh; “Unfolding Thoughts” by Mary Fran Lloyd, 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “4 Visions: Paper as a Medium,” through June 12, work by Carolyn Guest, Martha Elmes, J. Frase-White and Lian Brehm, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Revisiting America: The Prints of Currier & Ives,” through Aug. 29; “New England Now: People,” June 26-Oct. 17, regional contemporary artists celebrate the people of New England; “Peter Kirkiles: At Scale,” through Oct. 17, 14 sculptures, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Admission is $25, $15 for Vermonters, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12, under 5 free.
Shoreham
Lemon Fair Sculpture Park: “Find Your Own Space,” June 18-November, site-specific installation by Essex Junction artist Susan Teare, plus other new sculptures, 4547 Route 74, Shoreham, 802-383-8161, www.lemonfairsculpturepark.com Opening celebration, 5 p.m. to sunset, Friday, June 18 (rain: June 20).
South Pomfret
Artistree: AP Art & Seniors Student Show, through June 13, Artistree Community Arts Center & Gallery, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, 802 457-3500, www.artistreevt.org
Springfield
The Vault: “Resilience,” through July 25, Open Wall non-juried show for any artists living in a 30 mile radius of Springfield, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Exploring Earth,” June 21-Oct. 31, reflects on the intersection of spirituality and art, celebrating earth magic, spirits in nature, animals, plants and transcendence, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Waitsfield
Mad River Valley Arts: “Art Forms: An Exploration,” held over through July 23, The Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield, 802-496-6682, madrivervalleyarts.org Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Kathy Black, through July 3, Work and Play, Round and Round,” paintings exploring women at different points of their lives, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com Schedule your visit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: Spring Members Exhibit, through June 27, featuring 350 artists, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org Gallery hours (COVID precautions): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday.
White River Junction
Two Rivers: Sheri Hancock-Tomek, through July 31, farewell exhibition in celebration of 18 years as studio manager, Two Rivers Printmaking Studio, 85 N. Main St., Suite 160, White River Junction, 802-295-5901, www.tworiversprintmaking.org
