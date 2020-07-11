Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
OpeningBirds of Vermont Museum: “Borders: Illusions that Constrain Us,” July 16-Oct. 31, 33 artists, photographers and poets speak to: “What borders do birds encounter?” 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167, www.birdsofvermont.org. Opening reception (COVID precautions), 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
Chandler Gallery: Photographer Jon Gilbert Fox, July 11-Aug. 2, “At the Right Place at the Right Time,” 50 photos taken over five decades in the career of Hanover, New Hampshire resident, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 1 to 4 p.m. weekends; available online. Opening (registration required), 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11.
Rokeby Museum: “Mending Fences: New Works by Carol MacDonald,” July 12-Oct. 25, objects, monotype prints, and site-specific installations that promote both simple and profound acts of repair, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, http://rokeby.org. Hours (masks and distancing) (May 9-Oct. 27): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Opening event, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12 (artist talk at 3 p.m.).
BarreStudio Place Arts: “Futures,” through Aug. 15, science fiction artists imagine the future; Second Floor Gallery: Silent Auction; Third Floor Gallery: “The Edges and Corners of the Day,” recent work by Pamela Wilson, Sarah Burns, Kimberly Hamlin and Alanna Phinney, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours (masks required): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. public hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Tuesday-Friday; noon to 2 p.m. public hours 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Saturday; call to schedule 30 minute private visit.
Bellows FallsCanal Street Gallery: Vermont Summer Group Show, through Sept. 12, 19 regional artists in all mediums — online or in-person by appointment, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
BenningtonBennington Museum: NBOSS at the Museum, through Nov. 1, part of the North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show; People’s Choice Exhibit, through Nov. 3, works from the museum’s collection; “Our Voices, Our Streets: Photographs by Kevin Bubriski,” through Dec. 31, chronicling events in Bennington 2001-04; Scot Borofsky, through Dec. 31, “Gritty Streets to Green Mountains,” paintings by Brattleboro artist; “(re)Sounding,” through Dec. 31, bringing new life to old instruments; Grandma Moses, ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org Hours (masks and distancing): 1 to 8 p.m. Friday; 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday; $12, $10 for students and seniors, under 18 free.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: Member artists, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours (bring your own mask): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
BrattleboroBrattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Steven Kinder: 552,830,” through Oct. 12, portraits of people experiencing homelessness; “Coffee & Conversation: Stories of Homelessness,” multimedia by Liz LaVorgna; “Alison Wright: Grit and Grace, Women at Work,” 30 large photographs printed aluminum panels; “Roger Clark Miller: Transmuting the Prosaic,” installation featuring video, sound, and modified vinyl records; “Steven Rose: For/While (2020.01)” an immersive environment; “Postcards to Brattleboro: 40 Years of Mail Art,” postcards, cut-outs, drawings, and poems sent and received by Stuart Copans (“Shmuel”); “John Gibson: Jazz,” through 2021, installation, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Hours (masks and distancing): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; admission is “pay as you wish.”
GloverBread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of Puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org Hours (masks and distancing): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
GreensboroHighland Center: Susan Bull Riley, through July 12; The Sheltering in Place Project, through Aug. 9, over 100 artists and poets reflect on their COVID-19 restrictions, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, highlandartsvt.org Hours (by reservation; masks and distancing): 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
JeffersonvilleBryan Memorial Gallery: “Watercolors 2020,” ongoing, landscapes, still-lifes, abstracts and more displaying a range of styles and techniques; “Carnival,” ongoing, showing the festive side of Vermont and the surrounding region; “Legacy 2020,” through Dec. 21, new work by popular 2019 artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org Hours (masks and social distancing required) June 29-Sept. 7: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and by appointment.
JohnsonVermont Studio Center: Martin Bromirski, through July 29, paintings by Vermont artist, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org. To schedule a viewing, email galleries@vermontstudiocenter.org
ManchesterSouthern Vermont Arts Center: Yesterhouse Solo Exhibitions, through Aug. 16, Linde Caughey, Greg Cuda, Maria French, Robert Lafond, Stanton Sears, Michelle Vara, Susan Whiteman and Ken Young; Women Take Wilson Exhibition Series, July 11-Aug. 30, “Monumental: Misoo Bang and Sarah Tortora” and “Happy: Lauren Booth,” 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Hours (masks and social distancing): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission: $10, $5 for students and seniors, free for 10 and younger.
MiddleburyEdgewater Gallery at the Falls: Summer Solos, through July 31, Hannah Bureau, Sara Katz and Jill Matthews; Betsy Silverman, August-September, latest work by Boston collage artist, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, http://edgewatergallery.co Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
MorrisvilleRiver Arts: Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr., through July 31, “Playtime”; Katerina Hrdlicka, through July 31, “Mindscapes,” personal landscapes, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
PoultneyStone Valley Arts: “Glorious Mutualism,” through Aug. 9, Work by B. Amore, Todd Bartel, Jill Burks, Janie Cohen, Joan Curtis, Ruth Hamilton, Dale Lott, W. David Powell, Darlene Pyle, Liz Schafer, Eva Schmidt and Erika Schmidt explore the world of regenerative biodiversity. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, http://stonevalleyarts.org Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays; by appointment or online.
RutlandChaffee Art Center: “Expanding Your Senses through the Arts,” through July 24, work by Colleen Wilcox and Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr., as well as juried artist members; Annual Student Exhibit, July 31-Sept. 4, art illustrating “The Arts Light Up the World”; Annual Amateur Photo Contest, July 31-Sept. 4, with the theme “Light Up the World,” 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org Hours (masks and social distancing): noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
St. JohnsburyNortheast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Ann Young, through Aug. 1, “What Were They Thinking?” intimate portraits, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com Hours (COVID-19 precautions): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
ShelburneShelburne Museum: Virtual programs, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
SpringfieldThe Vault: “Fabulous Favorites,” through Aug. 5, work by 12 area artists, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org Hours (temporary): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.
West RutlandCarving Studio & Sculpture Center: Sculptor Tim Lehmann residency, through July 17; Works from the collection, ongoing, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org Gallery hours (COVID precautions: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment.
White River JunctionLong River Gallery: Artists in various media, 49 S. Main St., White River Junction, 802-295-4567, www.longrivergallery.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.