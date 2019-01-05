Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
Morse Block Deli: Mark Heitzman, through March 2, 10 large-scale graphite or charcoal drawings of tools and other objects, including a tire iron, the bottom of an ancient oil can and a drill bit, completed from 2004-15, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Strictly Sedimentary,” Jan. 22-March 9, group show features layered artwork that defines collage; Second Floor: “Going on 20,” Jeneane Lunn and her students; Third Floor: “Interaction,” Alexandra Turner and Alissa Faber, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Grandma Moses,” ongoing, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “The Art Squared Wall,” January, 10-by-10-inch artworks on the theme of “Brandon Quilt Trail;” Five new juried artists, January, Hallie Monroe, Carrie Pill, Laurie Brooks, Jeannie Podolak and Elaine Ittleman, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Emily Mason: To Another Place,” through Feb. 10, first museum survey of the work of the acclaimed 86-year-old Brattleboro abstract artist; “If she has a pulse, she has a chance,” through Jan. 7, Michael Poster’s 32 photographic portraits of people in recovery from addiction; “Don’t Call Me Princess,” through March 2, Orly Cogan’s painted and embroidered linen pieces; “Every Day,” through Jan. 7, Robert Perkins sheds light on the theme of transcendence; “Heaven, Earth, Home,” through Feb. 10, sculptures and drawings by California-based Elizabeth Turk; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free).
Mitchell-Giddings: Donald Saaf, through Jan. 6, paintings, illustrations and sculptures, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com.
Burlington
BCA Center: “Tectonic Industries: Dreams Can Come True,” through Feb. 9; “Pauline Jennings’ Becoming Human,” through Feb. 9, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Flynn Center: “The Intrepid Couple and the Story of Authentica,” through March 9, multimedia exhibit curated by UVM’s Jackson and Lydia Clemmons, Amy E. Tarrant Gallery, 147 Main St., Burlington, 802-652-4500, www.flynncenter.org.
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed through Jan. 15 for UVM Winter Recess, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org.
Chelsea
Chelsea Public Library: Marina Sprague, through Feb. 28, “Aspects of the Universe,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Chelsea artist, 296 Route 110, Chelsea, 802-685-2188, www.chelsealibrary.com. Artist’s reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Colorama,” Jan. 13-April 14, 36 reproduced photographic images from the George Eastman Museum depict an idealized past for a new generation; “From the Vault,” Jan. 20-March 31, staff selections from the permanent collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $12, $10 for seniors; free for children, students and active military.
Greensboro
Highland Center: Louis Fried, through Jan. 27, paintings by Russian-born Northeast Kingdom artist, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, www.highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Closing reception, 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: Grand reopening Jan. 26, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, http://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu.
Killington
Killington Arts Guild: Deborah Terenzio, ongoing, abstract landscapes by Connecticut-Vermont artist, Base Camp Outfitters, 2363 Route 4, Killington, 802-775-0166, https://basecampvt.com.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Luciana Frigerio, Jan. 11-Feb. 1, “Paperworks,” building paper works; Cindy Blakeslee, Jan. 11-Feb. 1, “Leavings,” assemblage sculptures; Rich Perry, Jan. 11-Feb. 1, “Route 66: A Defining Piece of American History,” photographs inspired by Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” Michael St. Germain, Jan. 11-Feb. 1, “as is,” sculpture, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, New Hampshire, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org. Hours: 11 to 5 Tuesday-Saturday; free. Opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11; artist’s talk (St. Germain), 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11; artist’s talk (Blakeslee), 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17; artist’s talk (Perry), 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Galleries closed for winter season, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: Invitational Group Art Show, Jan. 5-Feb. 27, annual exhibit by well-known area artists: Douglas Aja, Jennifer Barlow, Chuck Bohn, Jane English, Juliane Fechter, Stanley Folsom, Marcie Frink, Annie Geiger, Tracey Hambleton, Jeneane Lunn, Viiu Niiler, Marj Pulaski, Helen Rabin, Frederick Rudi, Michael Schumacher, Sylvia Walker and Janet Wormser, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Closed through Jan. 7; Modern and Contemporary Works from the Permanent Collection, Jan. 8-April 28; “50/50,” Jan. 25-Aug. 11, 50 years of collecting for Middlebury; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Montpelier
Center for Arts and Learning: “James Secor: As Not Seen,” through Jan. 26, first floor gallery; “Through My Eyes,” through Jan. 26, digital photography from the Montpelier Senior Center, second floor gallery, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-595-5252, www.cal-vt.org.
The Front Gallery: Show 29, through Jan. 20, recent work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, including most recent additions, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Vermont Arts Council: “SiteTime,” through 2019, artists Erika Senft Miller, Nancy Winship Milliken and Michael Zebrowski explore wood as an art form in this evolving exhibit, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont State House: Tim Brookes, through Feb. 1, “Endangered Alphabets,” crafted carvings by Vermont artist, Cafeteria, State Street, Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Ann Young, through March 28, “Fellow Travelers,” large-scale oil paintings, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Montpelier Art Walk Reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1.
Wood Art Gallery: Winter Juried Exhibit, Jan. 8-March 1, eclectic work by 26 local artists; “Something Dear,” Jan. 8-Feb. 15, work from Photographer’s Workroom, works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.
Montreal
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts: “Alexander Calder: Radical Inventor,” through Feb. 24, first major retrospective of American artist (1898-1976) “who made sculpture move,” 1339 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal, Quebec, 514-285-2000, www.mmfa.qc.ca. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; $23 Canadian, $15 for ages 13-30, 12 and younger free.
Morrisville
River Arts: “Remembrance,” through Jan. 9, work by photographer Athena Petra Tasiopoulos and artist Nina Dubois; Judy B. Dales, through Jan. 9, “Colorful & Curvaceous: Captivating Quilt Art,” The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays.
Northfield
Norwich University: “Explorers of Norwich,” ongoing, Norwich University alumni whose lives shaped and changed our nation during the mid-19th and early 20th centuries, Sullivan Museum and History Center, Northfield, 802-485-2620, www.norwich.edu.
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: Verujan Boghosian, through Jan. 26, “Late Work,” construction and collage; Erick Hufschmid, through Jan. 26, “A Muse: A Visit to the Studio of Verujan Boghosian, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Rutland
77 Gallery: Danielle Klebes, through Jan. 11, “Aimless Pilgrimage,” solo show by Massachusetts painter, 77Art, CVPS Building, 77 Grove St., Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
B&G Gallery: Lou Scott, through Jan. 12, “Experience the Wow: 150 Visual / Word Dioramas,” 74 Merchants Row, Rutland. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Castleton Bank Gallery: Reid Brechner, through Jan. 16, “Sorry, but Hello,” works by Rutland painter and ceramic artist, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Annual Holiday Show, through Jan. 25, paintings to pottery, jewelry, hats, mittens and scarves, wood works from furniture to kitchenware, sculptures large and small, and glass, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Shelburne
Furchgott-Sourdiffe: Winter Group Show, through Jan. 31, featuring Sam Colt, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, http://fsgallery.com.
Shelburne Museum: “Mapping an Uneven Country: Bird’s Eye Views of Vermont,” through March 3, drawn, painted and printed views of the Green Mountain State; “New England Now,” through Jan. 13, various large-scale works considering the region’s evolving landscape, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours (through April 30): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission (through April 30): $10, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
Springfield
The Great Hall: “Healing: The Transformative Imagery of Art,” through March 30, featuring renowned New England artists honoring Springfield Hospital’s 105th anniversary, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
Stowe
Edgewater Gallery: T.J. Cunningham, through Jan. 11, “Roots: A Celebration of the Vermont Landscape,” 151 Main St., Stowe, 802-760-6785, http://edgewatergallery.com.
Stowe Performing Arts Center: Altered Spaces Group Exhibition, through Jan. 7, work by Paul Gruhler, Dana Heffern, Ric Kasini Kadour, Lydia Kern, Erika Senft Miller, John M. Miller and Kathryn Lipke Vigesaa; “Elevation 4393,” Jan. 12-March 31, featuring works by Trevor Corp, Daniel Schechner and Jackson Tupper, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and prior to performances and events. Opening reception, 5 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Photographer Marianne Benoir, through Jan. 7, “A Retrospective: Then Through Now,” images of flora, fauna, places, things and people by South Royalton artist; Anna Ross, Jan. 9-Feb. 25, “Coming into the Light,” paintings by Tunbridge artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404. Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: “The Way We See It: Social (In)Justice,” Jan. 8-Feb. 23, work by Kate Longmaid, Ann Young, Michelle Saffran and Jerry Ralya, 5 Stowe St., Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
White River Junction
Main Street Museum: Photographer Jack Rowell, through April 1, “Cultural Documentarian: Portraits of Vermont People and Other Wildlife,” by Braintree artist, 58 Bridge St., White River Junction, www.mainstreetmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.