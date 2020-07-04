Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Openings
GreensboroHighland Center: Susan Bull Riley, through July 12, “There are hints of Spring!” Susan Bull Riley’s watercolors chronicle the emergence and progression of a magical and long-awaited season; The Sheltering in Place Project, through Aug. 9, over 100 artists and poets reflect on their COVID-19 restrictions, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org. Hours (masks and distancing): 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5 (reservations required).
ManchesterSouthern Vermont Arts Center: Yesterhouse Solo Exhibitions, July 4-Aug. 16, Linde Caughey, Greg Cuda, Maria French, Robert Lafond, Stanton Sears, Michelle Vara, Susan Whiteman and Ken Young; Women Take Wilson Exhibition Series, July 11-Aug. 30, “Monumental: Misoo Bang and Sarah Tortora” and “Happy: Lauren Booth,” 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405. Visit www.svac.org for details. Hours (masks and social distancing): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission: $10, $5 for students and seniors, free for 10 and younger. Outdoor opening (Solo Exhibitions) reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4; opening reception (Women Take Wilson), 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10.
Open exhibits
BarreBarre Opera House: Studio Place Arts: Studio Place Arts presents “Futures,” June 16-Aug. 15, science fiction artists imagine the future; Second Floor Gallery: Silent Auction; Third Floor Gallery: “The Edges and Corners of the Day,” recent work by Pamela Wilson, Sarah Burns, Kimberly Hamlin and Alanna Phinney; Quick Change Gallery: “Movement, Momentum and Narrative: New Hampshire 2020 Primary,” through June 27, photos by Josh Kuckens, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, see www.studioplacearts.com for details. Hours (masks required): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. public hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Tuesday-Friday; noon to 2 p.m. public hours 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Saturday; call to schedule 30 minute private visit.
Bellows FallsCanal Street Gallery: Vermont Summer Group Show, through Sept. 12, 19 regional artists in all mediums — online or in-person by appointment, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104. See canalstreetartgallery.com for details. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
BenningtonBennington Museum: NBOSS at the Museum, through Nov. 1, part of the North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show; People’s Choice Exhibit, through Nov. 3, works from the museum’s collection; “Our Voices, Our Streets: Photographs by Kevin Bubriski,” through Dec. 31, chronicling events in Bennington 2001-04; Scot Borofsky, through Dec. 31, “Gritty Streets to Green Mountains,” paintings by Brattleboro artist; “(re)Sounding,” through Dec. 31, bringing new life to old instruments; Grandma Moses, ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571. See www.benningtonmuseum.org for details. Hours (masks and distancing): 1 to 8 p.m. Friday; 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday; $12, $10 for students and seniors, under 18 free.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: Member artists, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956. See www.brandonartistsguild.org for details. Hours (bring your own mask): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
BrattleboroBrattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Steven Kinder: 552,830,” through Oct. 12, portraits of people experiencing homelessness; “Coffee & Conversation: Stories of Homelessness,” multimedia by Liz LaVorgna; “Alison Wright: Grit and Grace, Women at Work,” 30 large photographs printed aluminum panels; “Roger Clark Miller: Transmuting the Prosaic,” installation featuring video, sound, and modified vinyl records; “Steven Rose: For/While (2020.01)” an immersive environment; “Postcards to Brattleboro: 40 Years of Mail Art,” postcards, cut-outs, drawings, and poems sent and received by Stuart Copans (“Shmuel”); “John Gibson: Jazz,” through 2021, installation, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124. Visit www.brattleboromuseum.org for details. Hours (masks and distancing): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; admission is “pay as you wish.”
GloverBread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031. Visit breadandpuppet.org for details. Hours (masks and distancing): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
JeffersonvilleBryan Memorial Gallery: “Watercolors 2020,” ongoing, landscapes, still-lifes, abstracts and more displaying a range of styles and techniques; “Carnival,” ongoing, showing the festive side of Vermont and the surrounding region; “Legacy 2020,” through Dec. 21, new work by popular 2019 artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100. Visit www.bryangallery.org for details. Hours (masks and social distancing required): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and by appointment.
MorrisvilleRiver Arts: Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr., through July 31, “Playtime”; Katerina Hrdlicka, through July 31, “Mindscapes,” personal landscapes, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261. Visit www.riverartsvt.org for details. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
PoultneyStone Valley Arts: “Glorious Mutualism,” through Aug. 9, B. Amore, Todd Bartel, Jill Burks, Janie Cohen, Joan Curtis, Ruth Hamilton, Dale Lott, W. David Powell, Darlene Pyle, Liz Schafer, Eva Schmidt and Erika Schmidt explore the world of regenerative biodiversity. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197. Visit stonevalleyarts.org for details. Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays; by appointment or online.
RandolphChandler Gallery: Photographer Jon Gilbert Fox, July 11-Aug. 2, “At the Right Place at the Right Time,” 50 photos taken throughout 5 decades in the career of Hanover, New Hampshire, resident, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878. Visit www.chandler-arts.org for details. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 1 to 4 p.m. weekends; available online. Opening (registration required), 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11.
RutlandChaffee Art Center: “Expanding Your Senses through the Arts,” through July 24, work by Colleen Wilcox and Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr., as well as juried artist members, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356,. Visit www.chaffeecenter.org for details. Hours (masks and social distancing): noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266. Visit www.castleton.edu for details. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
St. JohnsburyNortheast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Ann Young, through Aug. 1, “What Were They Thinking?” intimate portraits, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158. Visit www.nekartisansguild.com for details. Hours (COVID-19 precautions): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
ShelburneShelburne Museum: Virtual programs, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org
SpringfieldThe Vault: “Fabulous Favorites,” through Aug. 5, work by 12 area artists, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org Hours (temporary): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.
West RutlandCarving Studio & Sculpture Center: Sculptor Tim Lehmann residency, through July 17; Works from the collection, ongoing, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org Gallery hours *COVID precautions: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment. Artist talk by Tim Lehmann, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
White River JunctionLong River Gallery: Over 150 artists in various media, 49 S. Main St., White River Junction, 802-295-4567, www.longrivergallery.com Hours: (limited attendance, masks and social distancing required): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
