Barre
Morse Block Deli: Mark Heitzman, through March 2, 10 large-scale graphite or charcoal drawings of tools and other objects, including a tire iron, the bottom of an ancient oil can and a drill bit, completed from 2004-15, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Celebrate 3X,” through Dec. 27, fine art and craft extravaganza created by SPA member artists, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bennington
Bennington College: Torkwase Dyson, through Dec. 15, “Scalar,” new paintings, drawings and sculptures, Usdan Gallery, Bennington, 802-440-4347, www.bennington.edu. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Bennington Museum: “Where Do You Come From Anyway?” through Dec. 30; “Bennington and the Great War,” through Dec. 30; “Grandma Moses,” ongoing, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Anne Davis, through Jan. 5, “A Peaceable Kingdom,” new paintings, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church: Susan McDormand, through Dec. 31, paintings by Guilford artist, 29 South St., West Brattleboro, 802-254-9377, www.ascvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, and at Sunday services.
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Emily Mason: To Another Place,” through Feb. 10, first museum survey of the work of the acclaimed 86-year-old Brattleboro abstract artist; “If she has a pulse, she has a chance,” through Jan. 7, Michael Poster’s 32 photographic portraits of people in recovery from addiction; “Don’t Call Me Princess,” through March 2, Orly Cogan’s painted and embroidered linen pieces; “Every Day,” through Jan. 7, Robert Perkins sheds light on the theme of transcendence; “Heaven, Earth, Home,” through Feb. 10, sculptures and drawings by California-based Elizabeth Turk; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free).
Mitchell-Giddings: Donald Saaf, through Jan. 6, paintings, illustrations and sculptures, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, (802) 251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com. Artist talk, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.
Burlington
BCA Center: “Tectonic Industries: Dreams Can Come True,” through Feb. 9; “Pauline Jennings’ Becoming Human,” through Feb. 9, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Flynn Center: “The Intrepid Couple and the Story of Authentica,” Dec. 8-March 9, multimedia exhibit curated by UVM’s Jackson and Lydia Clemmons, Amy E. Tarrant Gallery, 147 Main St., Burlington, 802-652-4500, www.flynncenter.org. Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.
Flynndog: “th!NK,” November-December, installation by John Brodowski and company’s collaborative drawing project created by the community encompassing and surrounding the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, Flynndog Gallery, 208 Flynn Ave., Burlington, 802-652-9985, www.flynndog.net.
UVM Fleming Museum: “The Impossible Ideal: Victorian Fashion and Femininity,” through Dec. 14; “House to Home,” through Dec. 14, cultural, ethnographic and decorative art objects from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania; New England Gallery, Fall 2018, work of current Vermont artists within the historical context of their predecessors, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 admission, $3 for students and seniors.
Castleton
Castleton University: “Cellblock Visions: Prison Art in America,” through Dec. 21, curated by Phyllis Kornfeld; High School Art Exhibition, through Dec. 21, artwork by students from surrounding high schools, Christine Price Gallery, Fine Arts Center, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, 802-468-1119, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Chelsea
Chelsea Public Library: Julia M. Pavone, through Dec. 31, “Mixing It Up: Encaustic Cold Wax and Found Object Paintings,” 296 Route 110, Chelsea, 802-685-2188, www.chelsealibrary.com.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Ukiyo-e to Shin Hanga,” through Dec. 30, Japanese Woodcuts from the Syracuse University Art Collection; “Making History: The Nuremberg and Augsburg Chronicles,” through Dec. 30, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $12, $10 for seniors; free for children, students and active military.
Greensboro
Highland Center: Elaine Cole Kerr, through Dec. 10, Westmore artist’s paintings portray the beauty of landscapes and sights familiar to residents of the Northeast Kingdom (Café); Ethan Hubbard, through Dec. 2, “Driving the Back Roads: In Search of Old-Time Vermonters,” photographs and stories by Vermont artist and writer, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, www.highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Heartbeet Felts,” through Dec. 23, wall hangings by members of the Heartbeet Lifesharing Community of Hardwick; “Gems and Giants,” through Dec. 23, sale and exhibits of small format artworks juxtaposed with large format works by member artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment.
Johnson
NVU-Johnson: Senior Exhibits, through Dec. 14, BFA in studio arts seniors Shastina Ann-Wallace, Kiersten Slater and Savannah LesCord, Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, www.jsc.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Holiday Exhibition and Sale, through Dec. 24, work by member artists from the Upper Valley, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, New Hampshire, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; free. Holiday open house, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1; opening celebration, 5 to 7 p.m.
Lyndonville
NVU-Lyndon: Faculty Art Exhibit, through Jan. 18, work in varied media by gallery director Barclay Tucker, Kate Renner, Harry Mueller and other faculty, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: Twinfield Student Photography Show, through Jan. 5, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art (closed Dec. 10-Jan. 7): “Wondrous Worlds: Art and Islam through Time and Place,” through Dec. 2, more than 100 works of art from the Newark Museum’s collections; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Town Hall Theater: Holiday Show, through Dec. 31, 11th annual show and sale by local artists, Jackson Gallery, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before events.
Montpelier
Bagitos: Nancy Smith, December, colored abstract pencil drawings by Montpelier artist, Bagitos Bagel and Burrito Café, 28 Main St., Montpelier, (802) 229-9212, www.bagitos.com.
The Drawing Board: “Together Again,” through Dec. 9, photography by Linda Hogan and paintings by Jayne Shoup, 22 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-2902.
The Front Gallery: Show 28, through Dec. 2; Show 29, Dec. 7-Jan. 20, recent work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, including most recent additions, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment. Opening reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: “Water Landings,” through Dec. 31, photography by Linda Hogan and Rachel Senechal, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org.
Vermont Arts Council: “7 Women 7 Walls,” through Dec. 28, work by seven Vermont artists whose techniques range from fiber art and collage to encaustic and frottage; “SiteTime,” through 2019, artists Erika Senft Miller, Nancy Winship Milliken and Michael Zebrowski explore wood as an art form in this evolving exhibit, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Diane Fitch, through Dec. 21, “Interior/Exterior” explores a lifetime of drawing and painting, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Wood Art Gallery: Mary McKay Lower, through Jan. 4, landscapes, figures and still-lifes, all with an abstract point of view; Elizabeth Nelson, through Jan. 4, works from her travels to Iceland; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; or by appointment.
Morrisville
River Arts: “Remembrance,” through Jan. 9, work by photographer Athena Petra Tasiopoulos and artist Nina Dubois; Judy B. Dales, through Jan. 9, Colorful & Curvaceous: Captivating Quilt Art, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “I Know What I Saw,” through Dec. 9, paintings by Rita Fuchsberg and digital photography by Irene Minkoff (sisters), Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, http://stonevalleyarts.org. Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and during events.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: Holiday Artisans Market, through Dec. 23, creations of more than 50 regional artisans for viewing and sale, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org. Hours: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Holiday show hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: Erika Schmidt, through Dec. 8, “Infinity of Worlds,” new collage and monotypes; Ben Frank Moss, through Dec. 8, “Landscape Mysteries,” 40-year survey of landscape painting, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Rutland
77 Gallery: Danielle Klebes, through Jan. 11, “Aimless Pilgrimage,” solo show by Massachusetts painter, 77Art, CVPS Building, 77 Grove St., Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Castleton Bank Gallery: “Ewing the Stark Fisher,” through Dec. 1, work by area artists Mindy Fisher, Roscoe Tyler Stark and J.R. Ewing, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: Holiday Show, through Jan. 5, “Silver Bells,” including contestants in the gingerbread contest, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Rutland Free Library: Alan Shelvey, through Jan. 1, “Intarsia,” wood sculptures, 10 Court St., 802-773-1860, www.rutlandfree.org.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Annual Holiday Show, through Jan. 25, paintings to pottery, jewelry, hats, mittens and scarves, woodworks from furniture to kitchenware, sculptures large and small, and glass, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Shelburne
Furchgott-Sourdiffe: Winter Group Show, through Jan. 31, featuring Sam Colt, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, http://fsgallery.com.
Shelburne Museum: “Mapping an Uneven Country: Birds Eye Views of Vermont,” through March 3, drawn, painted and printed views of the Green Mountain State; “New England Now,” through Jan. 13, various large-scale works considering the region’s evolving landscape, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission: $10, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
South Royalton
White River Gallery: Gerald Auten, through Dec. 16, “Graphite Insomnia,” works using graphite by director of Dartmouth’s Studio Art Exhibition Program, BALE Building, 35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton, 802-498-8438, https://balevt.org/white-river-gallery/. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Springfield
The Great Hall: “Healing: The Transformative Imagery of Art,” through March 30, featuring renowned New England artists honoring Springfield Hospital’s 105th anniversary, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
The Vault: “Shadows and Light,” through Dec. 28, “Open Wall” show features local artists in various media, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Summer hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: 2018 Members’ Art Show & Sale and Festival of Trees & Light, through Dec. 29, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Stowe Performing Arts Center: Altered Spaces Group Exhibition, through Jan. 7, work by Paul Gruhler, Dana Heffern, Ric Kasini Kadour, Lydia Kern, Erika Senft Miller, John M. Miller and Kathryn Lipke Vigesaa, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and prior to performances and events.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Photographer Marianne Benoir, through Jan. 7, “A Retrospective: Then Through Now,” images of flora, fauna, places, things and people by South Royalton artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
White River Junction
Main Street Museum: Photographer Jack Rowell, through April 1, “Cultural Documentarian: Portraits of Vermont People and Other Wildlife,” by Braintree artist, 58 Bridge St., White River Junction, www.mainstreetmuseum.org.
