Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
BarreMorse Block Deli: James Secor, through Feb. 29, “Peanut Butter Garlic Toast,” acrylic paintings by local artist, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Botanical Blitz,” Jan. 21-March 7, works that depict the plant, insect and animal worlds; Lois Beatty, “Making My Mark: Recent Monoprints,” Second Floor Gallery; “20 Years of SPA!” celebratory exhibit, Third Floor Gallery; Jim Dodds, through Jan. 27, “Psychedelia,” 12 inkjet prints influenced by psychedelic art and Art Nouveau, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Bellows FallsCanal Street Gallery: “Art for All,” through Jan. 31, seasonal group show, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, www.canalstreetartgallery.com.
BenningtonBennington Museum: “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org.
BerlinCentral Vermont Medical Center: Vermont Pastel Society, through Jan. 11, “The Brilliance of Pastels,” by the artists of the Central Vermont Hub, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: Holiday Gift Show, through Jan. 28, affordable, gift-able art and craft pieces by area artists, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
BrattleboroBrattleboro Museum & Art Center: “María Elena González: Tree Talk,” through Feb. 9, multisensory, multimodal rumination on nature and art; “Doug Trump: By Rail,” through Feb. 9, 12 intimately scaled abstract paintings; “Fafnir Adamites: Interfere (with),” through Feb. 9, sculptural installation created from felted wool and burlap; “Gordon Meinhard: The Lives of Tables,” through March 7, Modernist still life paintings of tables; “Thelma Appel: Observed/Abstract,” through Feb. 9, surveys the career of one of the co-founders of the Bennington College Summer Painting Workshop; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org.
C. X. Silver Gallery: Putney School faculty, through March 8, landscapes by Gordon Jones and portraits by Cai Xi, 814 Western Ave., Brattleboro, 802-257-7898, www.cxsilvergallery.com.
Mitchell-Giddings: Lisa Mackie, through Feb. 9, “The Art of the chop: Collaborative Prints and Collages of the Sea,” 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com.
BurlingtonBCA Center: “Transcendent: Spirituality in Contemporary Art, through Feb. 8, artists who explore or evoke themes of spirituality through their work; Travis Shilling, through Feb. 8, Canadian-Ojibwe painter whose narrative tableaus that evoke the interaction between modern humanity and the natural world, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com.
Main Street Landing: Vanessa Kotovich, January-February, “Lugo-Natura,” work by Hinesburg photographer, curated by Little Umbrella, The Gallery, Main Street Landing, 3 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed through Jan. 20, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org.
Union Station Gallery: Russell Fox, through January, “The Soil to the Skies,” by South Burlington Photography artist, curated by Little Umbrella, Main Street Landing, 1 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083, or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
Glens Falls, N.Y.The Hyde Collection: “Picasso, Braque & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters,” through Jan. 5, explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word, more than 80 prints, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org.
GreensboroHighland Center: Mark Barry, Jan. 10-Feb. 16, paintings celebrating winter in Vermont, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org.
Hanover, N.H.Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu.
Lebanon, N.H.AVA Gallery: Cooper Dodds, through Jan. 31, photographs of Midwestern ski jumping; Phyllis Nemhauser, through Jan. 31, portrait art by AVA member; Solo Exhibitions, Jan. 10-Feb. 7, AVA, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org.
LyndonvilleNVU-Lyndon: “Come Together,” through Jan. 18, work by fine arts and visual arts faculty at NVU campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu.
ManchesterEllenbogen Galley: Richard Weis, through March 14, “Beyond Words,” new paintings by Castleton artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, http://ellenbogengallery.art.
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Winter Wonderland,” through Jan. 5, winter-themed member show; “I Am More: Facing Stigma,” Jan. 11-March 15, organized by the Yellow Tulip Project, Portland, Maine, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org.
MarshfieldJaquith Library: Annual Invitational Group Art Show, Jan. 4-March 2, celebration of Marshfield’s local art scene, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
MiddleburyEdgewater Gallery at the Falls: “From the Edgewater Collection,” January, work by gallery’s established artists including Homer Wells, Alexis Serio and Gary Hall, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, http://edgewatergallery.com.
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: Kathleen Kolb, January-February, “A Winter Series,” collection of winter paintings that capture the magical quality of the season by acclaimed Vermont artist, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, http://edgewatergallery.com.
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Closed through Jan. 6; “Lost Luxuries: Ancient Chinese Gold,” Jan. 24-April 19; Hon Chun Zhang, Jan. 24-May 3, “Hair Story in Charcoal and Ink,” work by Chinese-American artist; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu.
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Conjuring the Dead: Spirit Art in the Age of Radical Reform,” through Jan. 11, spirit photographs and original spirit drawings from the collections acquired by Solomon Wright Jewett (1808-94); Dana Simson, through Jan. 11, “The Animals Are Innocent,” ceramics and paintings by Maryland artist, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.
MontpelierSusan Calza Gallery: “Spilt Milk,” through Jan. 26, featuring work of Ginger Pearl Irish, Nina Dubois an Susan Calza, 138 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com.
The Front Gallery: Show 36, ongoing, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Garage Cultural Center: “Let It Bee,” through Jan. 12, encaustic advocacy education art exhibition featuring Jan Sandman, Dona Mara Friedman and Peggy Smith, 58 State St. (second floor, in back), Montpelier, 802-738-3667, https://garageartsvt.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment.
Vermont State House: Rebecca Silbernagel, through Jan. 31, “The Happy Place Project: Vermont Lawmakers in Portrait,” photographs by Fayston artist, Cafeteria, State Street, Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Closing reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Nitya Brighenti, through March 30, “Of Cities and Deserts,” nomadic landscapes, still lifes and portraiture by Barre artist, poet and architect, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9; Art Walk reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment.
MontrealMontreal Museum of Fine Arts: Egyptian Mummies,” through Feb. 2, produced by the British Museum, 1339 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal, Quebec, 514-285-2000, www.mmfa.qc.ca.
MorrisvilleRiver Arts: “Thank Our Farmers for the View,” Jan. 7-Feb. 24, local artists Jess Graham, Jennifer Hubbard and Rett Sturman, and People’s Academy AP Art & Literature Students created their own renditions of Lamoille County Farms, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays. Opening reception, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
RochesterThe BigTown Gallery: “Family Matters,” through February, work by outsider artists Jordan MacLachlan and Morton Bartlett, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com.
Rutland77Art Gallery: Whitney Ramage, through January, “Disembodiment,” multimedia art by Rutland native and New York artist, 77Art, Rutland Opera House 59 Merchants Row, Rutland, www.77art.org.
Castleton Bank Gallery: “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” through Jan. 4, retrospective exhibition of work by acclaimed Sandgate photographer, curated by John Killacky, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: “Portraits & Dreams,” Jan. 10-Feb. 14, mixed media from general call to artists, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
St. JohnsburyNortheast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Teresa Celemin, Jan. 10-Feb. 22, “Look at Me & Let Me Explain,” work by Philippines-bornNortheast Kingdom artist, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Meet the artist party and talk, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.
ShelburneFurchgott-Sourdiffe: “Transitions,” through Jan. 31, annual winter group show, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, http://fsgallery.com.
Shelburne Museum: “Time Lapse: Contemporary Analog Photography,” through March 8, features the work of 13 artists who treat the darkroom as a laboratory; “Joel Barber & the Modern Decoy,” through Jan. 12, focuses on the life and artwork of architect, author, illustrator, and pioneering decoy collector Joel D. Barber (1876-1952), Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission (through April 30): $10, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
SpringfieldThe Great Hall: “Alchemy: Metal, Mystery and Magic,” through February, group show explores both the physical properties and expressive possibilities of metalwork, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
StoweHelen Day Art Center: “Love Letters,” Jan. 16-April 18, work by Louise Bourgeois, Robert Buck, Molly Davies, Jim Dine, Tracey Emin, John Killacky and Eiko Otake, and Jeroen Nelemans. 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
TunbridgeTunbridge Public Library: Kate Reeves, through Feb. 18, “My Winter World,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Barnard artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.