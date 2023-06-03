Visual Arts

Georgiana and Didi Brush, mother and daughter Vermont artists, are exhibiting paintings through June 30, Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Pictured is Georgiana Brush’s “Sea Sprite” (1928).

 Courtesy Central Vermont Medical Center/

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

Adamant

