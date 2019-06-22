Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Adamant
Adamant Music School: Susan Wahlrab, through Aug. 22, Waterside Hall; Local sculptors, ongoing, Meditation Garden, Adamant, www.adamant.org.
Barre
Studio Place Arts: “Fault Lines,” through June 29, artists explore the current political climate and the resulting fractures in institutions and elsewhere; Deborah Goodwin, “Tectonic Plates and Topographic Tiles,” second floor gallery; Diane Sophrin, “Present Continuous: Commentary and Form,” third floor gallery, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Vermont History Center: “The War of Ideas,” through Oct. 25, propaganda posters from the collection; Icons, Oddities & Wonders, through Oct. 1, stories from the collections, Vermont Historical Society, 60 Washington St., Barre, 802-479-8500, www.vermonthistory.org.
Bellows Falls
Rockingham Health Center: Carolyn Berglund, June, oil paintings by New Hampshire artist, Saxtons River Art Guild, 1 Hospital Court, Bellows Falls, 802-463-9000, https://springfieldhospital.org/rockingham-medical-group.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Emily Mason, through Sept. 8, “Color/Gesture: Early Works”; “Grandma Moses,” ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Emilia Johnson, June 23-Aug. 17, “Resurfaced,” paintings, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100. Opening reception and artist’s talk, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “The Art of Wood,” through June 25, features pieces from members who work in diverse media including paint, fiber, glass, ceramics, collage and wood; “The Art of Water,” June 28-Aug. 27, member, all-media show includes ceramics, collage, watercolor, oil, photography, glass and more, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 28.
Compass Music and Arts Center: Amanda Amend, through June 30, “Lost Edges,” watercolors by Vermont artist, 333 Jones Drive, Brandon, 802-247-4295, www.cmacvt.org. Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. daily.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Ocean’s Edge,” June 22-Sept. 23, depictions of life at the beach by Isca Greenfield-Sanders, David Kapp and Graham Nickson; “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” four decades of the social documentary photographer’s work, curated by John Killacky; new installations by Barbara Takenaga and Angus McCullough; photographs of North American bridges by David Plowden; and a selection of steel sculptures and works on paper by Timothy Segar; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free). Public opening reception, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22.
Burlington
Main Street Landing: Jerry Ralya, June-July, solo exhibit “1,” curated by Little Umbrella, The Gallery, Main Street Landing, 3 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com. Artist’s reception, part of First Friday Art5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5.
One Main Gallery: Robert (Bob) Gold, July, “Bob’s World,” solo show by Burlington mixed-media artist, curated by Little Umbrella, Main Street Landing, 1 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for the summer, www.flemingmuseum.org.
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of Puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; admission is free.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Everything Is Still: Photographers Working in Motion Picture Film,” June 29-Aug. 11, 20 artists create still images using motion picture film; “Unusual Threads: Stitching Together the Future of Fashion,” through June 23, exploring sustainability in haute couture fashion; Yesterhouse Solo Shows, through July 14, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29.
stART Space: Dona Mara Friedman, through July 20, “Reflections: The Intangible Things,” solo show of new work, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, http://startspace.art. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Being There,” through Aug. 11, photographs by James P. Blair, 35 years with the National Geographic Society; “50/50: Collecting for the Middlebury Museum of Art,” through Aug. 11; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Henry Sheldon Museum: “The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley,” through Sept. 1, retrospective of internationally acclaimed Charlotte landscape (1912-2004); “Fairy Houses from Nature by Sally J. Smith”; “Briar Burl Sculptures” by Andrew Marks; “Tree Inspirations” by Chuck Herrmann,” 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. select Sundays in summer (check website); $5 admission, $3 ages 6-17, $4.50 for seniors, $12 per family.
Town Hall Theater: Karla Van Vliet, through Aug. 4, mixed media drawings and paintings by Vermont artist and poet, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before events.
Montpelier
North Branch Nature Center: Jesse LoVasco, through June 30, paintings of endangered medicinal plants by Vermont artist, Gallery, 713 Main St., 802-229-6206, https://northbranchnaturecenter.org.
Vermont Arts Council: “Almost Forgotten,” through June 28, paintings and works on paper by Kate Burnim and Daryl Burntett, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont History Museum: “Vermont Music, Far & Wide,” through July, curated by Big Heavy World, Vermont Historical Society, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, https://vermonthistory.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Vermont State House: “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, State Street, Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Janet Van Fleet, through June 28, “Vanishment,” new work explores the fraught relationship between humans and the natural world, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Wood Art Gallery: “Awakenings,” through June 28, current work by Kate Longmaid and Tom Merwin; Michael Strauss, through June 28, “The Magic of Seeing: Inside and Outside the Frame” by Vermont artist; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment.
Morrisville
River Arts: Ann Young, through July 10, “Sunshine and Shadow,” paintings by Northeast Kingdom artist, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: Southwest Vermont Furniture, through July 28, makers and artisans working with slate, clay and fiber, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, http://stonevalleyarts.org.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Rendering: Cause to Become,” June 29-Sept. 1, bringing together Chris Wilson’s portrait sculptures, Joan Feierabend’s paintings and Stephanie Suter’s and Nick DeFriez’s drawings, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29; artist open house with Chris Wilson, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
White River Craft Center: Vermont Pastel Society, through July 7, 25 pastel paintings by 18 artists selected from over 90 entries, 50 Randolph Ave, Randolph, 802-728-8912, https://whiterivercraftcenter.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, or by appointment.
Reading
Hall Art Foundation: “Made in Vermont,” through Dec. 31, group exhibition of new and recently completed work by Vermont artists Arista Alanis, Steve Budington, Clark Derbes, Jason Galligan-Baldwin and Sarah Letteney, 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org. Appointments available 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10; first Friday of every month, 5 to 8 p.m., free without a guide.
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: Celia Reisman, June 23-Aug. 11, “The Vermont Paintings,” by Strafford and Pennsylvania artist; Helen Matteson, June 26-Aug. 11, “The Geometric Exercises,” by late Thetford artist; Rob Fish, June 23-Aug. 11, “Painting,” work by Vermont-born New York City landscape artist, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com. Opening reception, 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Ann McFarren, through July 26, “A Celebration of heART,” celebrating 50 years as an artist; Juried Chaffee Member Artists, through July 26, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
West Street Gallery: “Dream Machine,” through June 30, classic arcade machines collected by Nick Grandchamp, 150 West St., Rutland. Hours: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
St. Johnsbury
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital: Kari Meyer, through July 5, paintings by local artist, Gray Gallery, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, 802-748-8141, www.nvrh.org.
Shelburne
Furchgott-Sourdiffe: “Suspended in Focus,” through July 23, group show by 18 artists, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, http://fsgallery.com.
Shelburne Museum: “Harold Weston: Freedom in the Wilds,” through Aug. 25, paintings by American modernist painter and social activist; “In Their Element: Jonathan D. Ebinger, Rodrigo Nava, Dan Snow,” through Oct. 31, outdoor sculpture; “Ink + Icons: Album Quilts from the Permanent Collection,” through Oct. 31; “Ogden Pleissner and the Working Landscape,” through Oct. 31, paintings of the American working landscape 1920s to ’80s; “William Wegman: Outside In,” through Oct. 29, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission: $25, $23 for seniors, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12, under 5 free; $15 for Vt. resident (license), $8 Vt. ages 5-17; active military free.
South Pomfret
Artistree: “Trio: Exploring Dementia,” through July 16, featuring the works of Betsy Goldsborough (1929-2018), Brenda Phillips (1956-2018), Margaret McCracken (1952-2019), Artistree Community Arts Center & Gallery, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, 802 457-3500, www.artistreevt.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Springfield
The Vault: Annual Flower Show, through July 17, “Art in Bloom,” artists’ rendering of flowers by Jeanne Carbonetti, Robert Carsten, Richard Cofrancesco, Bradley Jackson, Dolores Kuhn, Len Emery, Rob O’Brien, Dan O’Donnell, Gene Parulis, Gil Perry, Lynn VanNatta and Gail Barton; “Rhythms,” through July 25, “Open Wall” show features non-juried works in many media, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: “Composing Form,” June 22-Aug. 24, curated by Rachel Moore; “Suzy Spence: On the Hunt,” June 22-Aug. 24, curated by Amy Rahn; “Dusty Boynton: Reliefs,” June 22-Aug. 24, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Rae Newell, through Sept. 5, “The Tunbridge Fair,” paintings by Bridgewater Corners artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404. Artist’s reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
Waitsfield
Lareau Farm: Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition, through July 21, Big Red Barn Gallery, 48 Lareau Road, Route 100, Waitsfield, http://valleyartsvt.com. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Sam Talbot-Kelly, through June 29, “Draft of a New Harmony in a Slip Dress Pocket,” an installation, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com.
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: Annual Members’ Exhibition, through July 14; Rita Fuchsberg, through July 14, “Ladies in Waiting,” examining the experiences of women on death row, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment.
White River Junction
Two Rivers: Joan Morris, through June 30, “You Are the Music,” Two Rivers Printmaking Studio, 85 N. Main St., Suite 160, White River Junction, 802-295-5901, www.tworiversprintmaking.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, or by appointment.
Windham
The Fourth Corner: Castleton University Students, through July 15, work by Alina Sarli, Deborah Conners, Haydn Renouf, Adam Chouinard, Lawrence Hathaway IV, Aurora Calchera, Mallory Timpano, Elizabeth Fields, Hanna McEvoy and Emma Truhan Swanson, 578 Hitchcock Hill Road, Windham, 802-875-2194, www.thefourthcornerfoundation.org.
