Visual Arts

Brandon Artists Guild present “Meet the Artist Night” with Vermont artist Mike Mayone who creates meticulous oil and acrylic paintings that capture the charm of Vermont and New England using realism, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 Center St. in Brandon. Pictured is Mayone’s “Out to Pasture,” watercolor on illustration board.

 Courtesy Brandon Artists Guild/

Note: Because of flooding, call ahead before visiting museums and galleries.

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0