Visual Arts

The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center is presenting the Annual Members’ Exhibition, through July 9, at the Gallery in West Rutland. Pictured is “Confession,” a mixed-media sculpture by Pennsylvania artist Denis Yanashot.

 Courtesy Carving Studio and Sculpture Center/

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

Adamant

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0