Barre
Morse Block Deli: Mark Heitzman, through March 2, 10 large-scale graphite or charcoal drawings of tools and other objects, including a tire iron, the bottom of an ancient oil can and a drill bit, completed from 2004 to 2015, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Strictly Sedimentary,” through March 9. Group show features layered artwork that defines collage; Second Floor: “Going on 20,” Jeneane Lunn and her students; Third Floor: “Interaction,” Alexandra Turner and Alissa Faber, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Paul Katz, through May 27, paintings, sculpture and books; “Grandma Moses,” ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Axel Stohlberg, Feb. 7-March 1, “Abstract Vermont,” paintings, drawings and collage, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100. Opening reception, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 (artist talk at 5 p.m.).
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: 2019 Student Art Show, through Feb. 26, featuring student works from Barstow Memorial, Leicester, Lothrop, Neshobe, Sudbury, Whiting and Otter Valley schools, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Open Call NXNE 2019: Paint,” through March 2, more than 300 juried artists from New England and New York; “Emily Mason: To Another Place,” through Feb. 10, first museum survey of the work of the acclaimed 86-year-old Brattleboro abstract artist; “Don’t Call Me Princess,” through March 2, Orly Cogan’s painted and embroidered linen pieces; “Heaven, Earth, Home,” through Feb. 10, sculptures and drawings by California-based Elizabeth Turk; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free).
Mitchell-Giddings: Winter Group Show, 2019, through Feb. 24, work by Josh Bernbaum, Bruce Campbell, Lyell Castonguay, Liz Chalfin, Jon Gregg, Emily Mason, Petria Mitchell and other gallery artists, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com.
Burlington
BCA Center: “Tectonic Industries: Dreams Can Come True,” through Feb. 9; “Pauline Jennings’ Becoming Human,” through Feb. 9, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Flynn Center: “The Intrepid Couple and the Story of Authentica,” through March 9, multimedia exhibit curated by UVM’s Jackson and Lydia Clemmons, Amy E. Tarrant Gallery, 147 Main St., Burlington, 802-652-4500, www.flynncenter.org.
UVM Fleming Museum: “Small Worlds: Miniatures in Contemporary Art,” Feb. 13-May 10; “Global Miniatures,” Feb. 13-May 10, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 admission, $3 for students and seniors.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Colorama,” through April 14, 36 reproduced photographic images from the George Eastman Museum depicting an idealized past for a new generation; “From the Vault,” through March 31, staff selections from the permanent collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $12, $10 for seniors; free for children, students and active military.
Granville, N.Y.
Slate Valley Museum: “Artists of the Slate Valley,” through Feb. 28, fourth annual student art show features area artists from elementary to high school, 17 Water St., Granville, N.Y., 518-642-1417, www.slatevalleymuseum.org. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 (12 and younger free).
Greensboro
Highland Center: Kate Emlen, Feb. 8-28, paintings, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, www.highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception, 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8 (artist talk at 6 p.m.).
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; admission is free.
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: Sandra Beaty, through Feb. 8, “Creating with Paper,” pop-up gallery exhibition, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment.
Johnson
NVU-Johnson State College: Binta Colley, Feb. 4-21, “It’s All in the Details: Botanical Illustrations (and More),” work by Plainfield artist, Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, www.jsc.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6.
Killington
Killington Arts Guild: Deborah Terenzio, ongoing, abstract landscapes by Connecticut-Vermont artist, Base Camp Outfitters, 2363 Route 4, Killington, 802-775-0166, https://basecampvt.com.
Lebanon, N.H.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center: Winter Art Exhibit, through March, various media by area artists, Level 4 Mall Lounge, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, N.H., 603-650-6187, www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/arts.
Lyndonville
NVU-Lyndon: Community Art Exhibit, through March 14, “To B or Not to B,” work by children and adults relating to the letter B, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Closing reception, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Galleries closed for winter season, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: Invitational Group Art Show, through Feb. 27, annual exhibit by well-known area artists: Douglas Aja, Jennifer Barlow, Chuck Bohn, Jane English, Juliane Fechter, Stanley Folsom, Marcie Frink, Annie Geiger, Tracey Hambleton, Jeneane Lunn, Viiu Niiler, Marj Pulaski, Helen Rabin, Frederick Rudi, Michael Schumacher, Sylvia Walker and Janet Wormser, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Modern and Contemporary Works from the Permanent Collection, through April 28; “50/50,” Feb. 1-Aug. 11, 50 years of collecting for Middlebury; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Montpelier
Susan Calza: “Domestic Disasters,” through Feb. 10, Calza’s installation recognizes the 340 mass shootings in 2018, a fundraiser in support of gun control and victims and families of gun violence, 138 Main St., 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com.
The Front Gallery: Show 30, through March 9, recent work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Montpelier Senior Activity Center: Janice Walrafen, through Feb. 20, “Hidden Surprise,” clay masks by local artist, 58 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-223-2518, www.montpelier-vt.org.
North Branch Nature Center: Dianne Schullenberger and John Snell, through March 28, fabric art and photography by renowned local artists reflect on the art in rocks, Gallery, 713 Main St., 802-229-6206, https://northbranchnaturecenter.org. Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8.
Vermont Arts Council: “Artists to Watch 2019,” through Feb. 28, work of 10 Vermont contemporary artists; “SiteTime,” through 2019, artists Erika Senft Miller, Nancy Winship Milliken, and Michael Zebrowski explore wood as an art form in this evolving exhibit, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Ann Young, through March 28, “Fellow Travelers,” large-scale oil paintings, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Wood Art Gallery: Winter Juried Exhibit, through March 1, eclectic work by 26 local artists; “Something Dear,” through Feb. 15, work from Photographer’s Workroom, works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; or by appointment.
Montreal
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts: “Alexander Calder: Radical Inventor,” through Feb. 24, first major retrospective of American artist (1898-1976) “who made sculpture move,” 1339 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal, Quebec, 514-285-2000, www.mmfa.qc.ca. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; $23 Canadian, $15 for ages 13-30, 12 and younger free.
Morrisville
River Arts: Ryan Geary, through March 28, “Ascent (Part One: Eulogy),” a collection of 2-D and 3-D collages attempts to deconstruct the artist’s America; Thom Egan, through April 19, “On Making Pictures,” wood block prints, lithographs, and colored low reliefs, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays. Opening reception and artist talks, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.
Northfield
Norwich University: “Explorers of Norwich,” ongoing, Norwich University alumni whose lives shaped and changed our nation during the mid-19th and early 20th centuries, Sullivan Museum and History Center, Northfield, 802-485-2620, www.norwich.edu.
Putney
Next Stage: Ailyn Hoey, through Feb. 11, “Passages,” charcoals by Bellows Falls artist, The Gallery at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, http://nextstagearts.org.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Paper Possibilities,” through March 2, 10 artists who use paper in diverse and innovative ways, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Vermont Technical College: Frank Woods, through Feb. 19, 10 years of landscape painting alternating between the two poles of more or less faithful depiction of the natural world and abstract problem-solving by Montpelier artist, Hartness Library, Main Street, Randolph Center, 800-431-0025, www.vtc.edu/hartness-library-0.
White River Craft Center: Jane Pincus, through Feb. 8, batik and other work by Roxbury artist, 50 Randolph Ave, Randolph, 802-728-8912, whiterivercraftcenter.org.
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: Verujan Boghosian, through March 16, “Late Work,” construction and collage; Erick Hufschmid, through March 16, “A Muse,” a visit to the studio of Verujan Boghosian, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Rutland
77 Gallery: “Rutland Studio August: The Portraits of Debo Mouloudji,” through March 22, surrounded by works of Jamaal Clacke, Christine Holzschuh, Ben Leber, Marilyn Lucey, Bill Ramage, Whitney Ramage, Oliver Schemm, and Dick Weis, 77Art, CVPS Building, 77 Grove St., Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.
Alley Gallery: “Rutland: Real and Imagined,” through March 9, work by Arthur Gilman, Ric Kasini Kadour, Carol McGorry, Don Ross, Eve Ogden Schaub, Stephen Schaub, Bob Van Degna, and Susan Weiss, Center Street Alley, Rutland, 802-299-7511, email vtalleygallery@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/vtalleygallery. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.
Chaffee Art Center: “Winter Wonderland,” through March 1, members of the East Mountain Mentor Artists: Mary Crowley, Christine Holzschuh, Ann McFarren, Betsy Moakley, Rae Newell, Alice Sciore, Karen Seward and Christine Townsend, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Mapping an Uneven Country: Birds Eye’s Views of Vermont,” through March 3, drawn, painted and printed views of the Green Mountain State, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours (through April 30): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission (through April 30): $10, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
South Royalton
White River Gallery: Robert Shetterly, through March 12, large format portraits of citizens who courageously address issues of social, environmental, and economic fairness, BALE Building, 35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton, 802-498-8438, https://balevt.org/white-river-gallery/. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Springfield
The Great Hall: “Healing: The Transformative Imagery of Art,” through March 30, featuring renowned New England artists honoring Springfield Hospital’s 105th anniversary, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: Closed for repairs, www.helenday.com.
Stowe Performing Arts Center: “Elevation 4393,” through March 31, featuring works by Trevor Corp, Daniel Schechner and Jackson Tupper, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and prior to performances and events.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Anna Ross, through Feb. 25, “Coming into the Light,” paintings by Tunbridge artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Waitsfield
Valley Arts Festival Gallery: August Burns, through March 2, “The Art of the Portrait,” by central Vermont artist, Vermont Festival of the Arts Gallery, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield, 802-496-6682, http://valleyartsvt.com. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: “The Way We See It: Social (In)Justice,” through Feb. 23, work by Kate Longmaid, Ann Young, Michelle Saffran and Jerry Ralya, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
White River Junction
Main Street Museum: Photographer Jack Rowell, through April 1,“Cultural Documentarian: Portraits of Vermont People and Other Wildlife” by Braintree artist, 58 Bridge St., White River Junction, www.mainstreetmuseum.org.
