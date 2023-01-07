Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Virtual exhibits are not listed, but they can be found at Vermont Arts Online.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
ARTE at 159 North Main: “Ancora: Ray Brown,” through Feb. 25, a further investigation into the late artist’s Italian Painting Series, including his “Villa” paintings, presented by SPA and co-curated by NNEMoCA, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Waya Usdi, through Feb. 13, digital art, pen and Ink, painting and everything weird, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: Three area artists, through Feb. 11, Judy Hawkins, Carol Keiser and MC Noyes, a collection of artworks displaying awe, coexistence and mindfulness of life; Art for All Seasonal Group Show, through Jan. 7, artists from the region celebrate sixth year, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Closed through March, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market, through Jan. 29, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through Feb. 12: Renate Aller: “The Space Between Memory and Expectation”; Madge Evers:” The New Herbarium”; Alison Moritsugu: “Moons and Internment Stones”; “We Feel Our Way Through When We Don’t Know,” works of Mariel Capanna, Cheeny Celebrado-Royer, Oscar Rene Cornejo, Vessna Scheff, Gerald Euhon Sheffield II and Lachell Workman; Judith Klausner, through March 4, “(de)composed,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: Winter Group, through Jan. 29, work by various artists including Wolf Kahn and Emily Mason, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com
Burlington
BCA Center: Valerie Hird, through Jan. 28, “The Garden of Absolute Truths,” exploration of humanity’s shared myths through large-scale paintings, animated video and sculpture by Vermont artist; Bill McDowell, through Jan. 28, “Roxham Road to North Elba,” photo installation around borders, migration, privilege and racism, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for student vacation through Jan. 23, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: Andrea Pearlman, through Jan. 26, “2,000 Light Years from Home,” paintings, drawings and rugs, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org
Manchester
Ellenbogen Galley: Fermin Castro, through Jan. 19, 15 sculptures by Havana-born contemporary artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, ellenbogengallery.art
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Gail Winbury, through Feb. 25, “The Girl Who Drew Memories,” paintings and collage by New Jersey artist, Wilson Museum, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Artists in the Archives: Community, History & Collage,” through Jan. 7, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Town Hall Theater: “We’re All at a Party Called Life on Earth!” through Feb. 18, art installation celebrating humanity, harmony and diversity by Fran Bull and Robert Black, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org
Montpelier
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: George Woodard Jr., January, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Phillip Robertson and Ed Epstein, through Feb. 27, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org Reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Vermont History Museum: “A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont,” through July 3, exhibit about Vermont cartographer James Wilson, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
T.W. Wood Gallery: 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Traveling Exhibition, through Jan. 18; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org
Putney
NXT Gallery: Joe Norris, through Feb. 13, “Elemental Abstractions: Works on Paper” by Boston artist, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Rochester
B&G Gallery: “The Jasper Johns Installation,1954-59,” through Jan. 15, second part of Bill Ramage’s three-part 1949-64 Survey Installation Series, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, bramage93@gmail.com. Closing reception, including discussion with Bill Ramage, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
Castleton U. Bank Gallery: “Pride 1983,” through Jan. 15, Scanned images and documents explore the origins and lasting legacies of Vermont’s first Pride March on June 25, 1983, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/ Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. View the virtual exhibit at: vtfolklife.org/pride-1983
Chaffee Art Center: “Celebrating Black History Month,” Jan. 13-March 3, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Winter Blossoms, Jan. 12-Feb. 24, floral art by Benjamin Barnes, Sachiko Yashida Zahler, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Springfield
The Vault: “Local Faces and Local Places,” through Jan. 28, watercolor paintings by Robert J. O’Brien, Gallery at the Vault, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Housatonic,” through April 16, photographs by John Clarke; “Conversations with Nature,” photographs by Seth Resnik; both exhibits curated by Cassandra Sohn, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: “Creative Collaboration,” Jan. 15-March 19, “The Art of Deborah and Michael Sacks,” printmaking and photography, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404. Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Kimberly Hargis, through March, “Close to Home: Photography from a 30-Mile Radius” by Thetford artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/ Artist reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
