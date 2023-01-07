Visual Arts

Weathersfield artist Robert O’Brien is exhibiting watercolor paintings, “Local Faces — Local Places” through Jan. 28 at the Gallery at the Vault in Springfield. His work depicts local Vermont scenes as well as some local people.

 Courtesy Robert O’Brien

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

Virtual exhibits are not listed, but they can be found at Vermont Arts Online.

