All galleries and museums require masks and social distancing unless otherwise indicated.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
Studio Place Arts: Rock Solid XX, through Oct. 30, annual stone sculpture exhibit, since 2000, showcases stone sculptures and assemblages by area artists, Main Gallery; “Ravel: Patterns of Thought and Connection,” by Autumn Tomlinson, Second Floor Gallery; “Faltering Towards Nirvana,” exploration in oil and wax by Larry Bowling, Third Floor Gallery; Ned Richardson, through Oct. 10, “Data, Landscape, Network, Process,” works on paper that use digital and other technological networks to interpret the landscape, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: “A World Suspended in Color,” through Nov. 14, third annual fine art glass show, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: NBOSS at the Museum, through Nov. 1, part of the North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show; People’s Choice Exhibit, through Nov. 3, works from the museum’s collection; “Our Voices, Our Streets: Photographs by Kevin Bubriski,” through Dec. 31, chronicling events in Bennington 2001-04; Scot Borofsky, through Dec. 31, “Gritty Streets to Green Mountains,” paintings by Brattleboro artist; “(re)Sounding,” through Dec. 31, bringing new life to old instruments; Grandma Moses, ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: John Snell, through October, “The Amazing World,” photographs by Montpelier artist, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100. To see the exhibit, go online to at stilllearningtosee.com
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Member artists, ongoing, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Steven Kinder: 552,830,” through Oct. 12, portraits of people experiencing homelessness; “Coffee & Conversation: Stories of Homelessness,” multimedia by Liz LaVorgna; “Alison Wright: Grit and Grace, Women at Work,” 30 large photographs printed on aluminum panels; “Roger Clark Miller: Transmuting the Prosaic,” installation featuring video, sound, and modified vinyl records; “Steven Rose: For/While (2020.01)” an immersive environment; “Postcards to Brattleboro: 40 Years of Mail Art,” postcards, cut-outs, drawings, and poems sent and received by Stuart Copans (“Shmuel”); “John Gibson: Jazz,” through 2021, installation, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Vermont Center for Photography: 2020 Annual Members Exhibition, through Dec. 20, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “Stay Home/Stay Safe,” through Oct. 10, 30 Vermont artists respond to the pandemic; Joanne Carson, through Oct. 10, “A Sense of Wonder,” large-scale paintings and drawings; Estefania Puerta, through Sept. 26, Latina artist goes beyond convention, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: “Reckonings: Fleming,” through Nov. 21, staff reflect on the collection and our current moment; “Intervention,” ongoing, toward an anti-racist, anti-imperialist, anti-colonialist African and Ancient Egyptian Gallery, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org
Calais
Kent Museum: “Hindsight 20/20,” through Oct. 18, outdoor works by artists from “Hindsight” exhibit rescheduled for 2021, Kents Corner, Calais, www.kentscorner.org Hours: daylight hours only.
Ferrisburgh
Rokeby Museum: “Mending Fences: New Works by Carol MacDonald,” through Oct. 25, objects, monotype prints, and site-specific installations that promote both simple and profound acts of repair, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, rokeby.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Images of the People: Russian Lacquer Paintings,” through Jan. 3; “J.S. Wooley: Adirondack Photographer,” through Jan. 3, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: “A Critical Balance,” through Nov. 22, eight New England exhibit paintings of a selection of species that are listed as endangered, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, highlandartsvt.org Reservations are required. Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Huntington
Birds of Vermont Museum: “Borders: Illusions that Constrain Us,” through Oct. 31, 33 artists, photographers and poets speak to: “What borders do birds encounter?” 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167, www.birdsofvermont.org
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Let Us Introduce You,” through Nov. 8, five established New England Artists who are new to the gallery: Charlie Hunter, Daryl Storrs, Karen Bruson, Jacob Aguiar and Mary Schwartz; “Land and Light and Light and Air,” through Nov. 8, featuring 60 artists; “Watercolors 2020,” ongoing, landscapes, still-lifes, abstracts and more in a range of styles and techniques; “Carnival,” ongoing, showing the festive side of Vermont and the surrounding region; “Legacy 2020,” through Dec. 21, new work by popular 2019 artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: “Distant Future,” through Sept. 26, 2020 Emerging Show, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org To schedule a viewing, email galleries@vermontstudiocenter.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Women Take Wilson Exhibitions, through Nov. 1, photographer Adrien Broom and artist Patty Hudak, Wilson Museum; Late Summer/Early Fall Solo Shows, through Oct. 4, Yester House, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: Betsy Silverman, August-September, latest work by Boston collage artist, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 40, through Nov. 1, new work by member artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.
Montpelier City Hall: “Thomas Waterman Wood: A Master Printmaker,” through Dec. 24, etchings from the T.W. Wood Gallery, City Hall Showcases, 39 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-9502, www.montpelier-vt.org
Vermont History Museum: “WPA Prints from the T.W. Wood Gallery,” through Jan. 9, 37 prints by early and mid-20th century artists including Hazel Jackson, Vermont artist Ronald Slayton, and Raphael Soyer, Vermont Historical Society, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
T.W. Wood Gallery: 125th Anniversary Celebration, through Dec. 24, “Thomas Waterman Wood and the Landscape,” Nuquist Gallery; “Realism and Narrative: The Paintings of Thomas Waterman Wood,” Wood Room; “Social Realism to Abstraction: Paintings of the WPA Collection,” 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Curator Phillip Robertson is offering guided tours. Reserve your spot online for: Oct. 10 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.), Nov. 14 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.) and Dec. 12 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.). Limit of eight guests per gallery tour.
Morrisville
River Arts: Seb Sweatman, through Nov. 6, “As it Happens,” solo show of large abstract paintings, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “Art from Our Own Backyard,” through Sept. 27, original artworks inspired by personal experience and reflections on nature, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Vermont Watercolor Society, through Oct. 30, annual Fall Awards Show; Alexis Kyriak, through Oct. 30, Featured Member Artist, and juried Member Artists, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Julia Zanes, through Sept. 26, “Magic & Mysteries: Paintings & Puppets,” Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Furchgott-Sourdiffe: Susan Abbott, through Oct. 10, “Home Ground,” paintings by Vermont artist, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, fsgallery.com
Shelburne Museum: “Creature Comfort: Animals in the House,” through Oct. 11, Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education; “At Scale,” outdoor sculpture by Peter Kirkiles, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
Springfield
The Vault: Rick Hearn, through Oct. 21, “Adventures in Pareidolia,” an imaginary land wherein faces are there and hidden; “The Sky Is the Limit,” through Oct. 14, new Open Wall show featuring photographs, paintings, paper sculpture, jewelry, needle work, and fiber arts, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
571 Projects: Dorothy Simpson Krause, through Oct. 30, “Past Perfect/Future Tense,” mixed media works, 56 Park St. Stowe, (802) 881-0418, www.571projects.com
Helen Day Art Center: “Donna Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” through Dec. 31, 45 photographs over the last 40 years documenting the avant-garde performance and queer liberation scenes in New York in the ‘80s and ‘90s, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com
