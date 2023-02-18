Visual Arts

For its 49th month, The Susan Calza Gallery, 138 Main St. in Montpelier, is presenting “Our Demons Are Translucent,” large scale drawings created over a span of 10 years by founder and Director Susan Calza,” through March 25. Pictured is “BYE BYE BdG,” ink on mylar.

 Courtesy Susan Calza

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

