Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Most galleries and museums require masks, some social distancing. Virtual exhibits are not listed, but they can be found at Vermont Arts Online.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
AR Market: Jason Galligan-Baldwin, through Feb. 26, “Safety Procedures,” explores the disquiet of living within a culture that “has no distinct culture of its own,” “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Espresso Bueno: Judy Greenwald, through Dec. 29, vivid pastels and prints priced to sell, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Morse Block Deli: Robert W. Brunelle Jr., through Jan. 14, “Time to Go,” acrylic paintings that chronicle Brunelle’s journeys and adventures walking to school and back home during his childhood, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: “Celebrate!” through Dec. 29, annual local arts celebration featuring a wide variety of art and craft created by more than 60 SPA member artists, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802 479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11:30 to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and by appointment. SPA is closed Dec. 25.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: “The Art for All,” through Jan. 15, “Seasonal Group Show,” 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Boundless,” through Dec. 31, new paintings and mixed media by Dusty Boynton; “Love, Marriage and Divorce,” through Dec. 31, highs and lows of love and heartache, from Victorian wedding gowns to scandalous tales of sexual harassment, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “From Hands to Hearts,” through Jan. 30, new festive collection featuring affordable hand-crafted works by member artists, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Natalie Frank: Painting with Paper,” through Feb. 13, portraits of imagined female figures, each accompanied by an animal; “William Ransom: Keep Up/Hold Up,” through March 5, sculptural installation reflects the artist’s experiences as a Black man in America; “B. Lynch: Pull Back the Curtain,” through Feb. 13, multimedia installation examines the corrosive effect of income disparity on society; “Michael Abrams: Arcadia Rediscovered,” through March 5, immersive painting installation revisits 19th-century Arcadian landscape painting; “Evolving Traditions,” through Feb. 13, pieces from the Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers; “Inspired by the Past,” through March 5, showcasing Vermont Glass Guild members, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: Chuck Olson, through Dec. 12, “Object and Memory,” paintings and collages, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com
Burlington
BCA Center: “Unbound,” through Feb. 5, work by Rachel Gross, Rob Hitzig and Kirsten Reynolds, New England artists who explore contemporary approaches to abstraction; Bradley Borthwick, through Feb. 5, “Objects of Empire,” sculptural installation evolved from his research of the Dorset marble quarry of Vermont and the ancient Roman storehouses, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed through Jan. 25 for UVM Winter Recess, www.flemingmuseum.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Georgia O’Keefe: Pattern of Leaves,” through May, 16, Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Museum of Everyday Life: “Life in Lists and Notes, through May 22 (2022), celebrating the poetic, mnemonic, narrative and enumerative qualities of lists and notes, and explore their myriad creative, professional, bureaucratic, institutional, domestic, and personal uses throughout the ages, 3482 Dry Pond Road (Route 16), Glover, www.museumofeverydaylife.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: “Local Color,” through Dec. 31, presented by Caspian Arts, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: Trade Canoe: Forty Days and Forty Nights,” through Dec. 12; “Form and Relation: Contemporary Native Ceramics,” through Jan. 2; “A Legacy for Learning: The Jane and Raphael Bernstein Collection,” through Feb. 6; “Thornton Dial: The Tiger Cat,” through Feb. 27, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Hudson Falls, N.Y.
The McKernon Gallery: “We’re All at a Party Called Life ion Earth!” through Jan. 15, installation of painted sculpture, works on paper and interactive elements by Frobertan (Brandon artists Fran Bull and Robert Black), Sandy Hill Arts Center, 216 Main St., Hudson Falls, N.Y., 517-741-0515, kendallmckernon.com
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Gems & Giants 2021,” through Dec. 19, annual exhibition of large and small paintings by gallery members, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “A Wintry Mix,” through Dec. 30, AVA’s holiday exhibition and sale, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org Artist demonstrations, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Hiroshige and the Changing Japanese Landscape,” through Feb. 27, Utagawa Hiroshige’s (1797-1858) Japanese woodblock prints depicting how the political climate during 19th century Japan influenced its art, Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum; “The World Between the Block and the Paper,” Dec. 11-March, organized in partnership with The Mokuhanga Sisters, a print collective, Yester House, Yester House, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sightlines: Picturing the Battell Wilderness,” through Dec. 31, oil and gouache paintings on linen by Jill Madden and photographs by Caleb Kenna; “Henry at 22: Collector. Museum Founder & More,” through Dec. 31, artifacts, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Montpelier
Susan Calza Gallery: “Climate of Change,” through Jan. 16, an exhibition by Susan Calza and Ken Leslie, 38 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com Hours: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and by appointment. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday; or by appointment. Closing reception, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, with artist talks at 3 p.m.
The Front Gallery: Show 46, through Jan. 9, show by members plus Holiday Market with art and other items for less than $100, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
North Branch Café: August Burns, through December, “The Human Connection,” recent paintings, 41 State St., Montpelier, 802-229-5676, thenorth-branch.com
North Branch Nature Center: Susan Bull Riley, through Dec. 31, inspirational watercolor and oil paintings, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
T.W. Wood Gallery: “The Art of Stories: A Vermont Picture Book Exhibition,” through Dec. 22; “The Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or by appointment.
Putney
NXT Gallery: Susan Brearey, through Dec. 31, paintings by Putney School art instructor, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: Artisan Holiday Market, through Dec. 24, go online for special holiday hours, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Annual Member Exhibit, through Jan. 7; Holiday Shoppe with Gingerbread Contest, through Jan. 7, 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Annual Holiday Show, through Jan. 8, members present an array of special handmade wares, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Winter Lights,” through Jan. 1, outdoor museum lighting extravaganza, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. (check website for exact dates). Admission is $15, $10 for ages 3-17.
Springfield
The Vault: “Let There Be Light,” through Dec. 29, Open Wall juried show features art in various media by local artists, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Current: 2021 Members’ Art Show & Sale, through Dec. 31, (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.