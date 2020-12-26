Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
All galleries and museums require masks and social distancing unless otherwise indicated.
Barre
AR Market: “ARTE at AR,” through Jan. 16, featuring Vermont painters Juliana Cassino Fechter, Charles Ryerson and Gabriel Tempesta, Alimentari Roscini Market, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: “Celebrate!” through Dec. 29, wide variety of art and craft created by 80 SPA member artists, on all three floors, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. public hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Tuesday-Friday; noon to 2 p.m. public hours 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Saturday; call to schedule 30-minute private visit.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Closed January–March, reopens April 2; Grandma Moses, ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org Hours: 1 to 8 p.m. Friday; 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday-Monday; $12, $10 for students and seniors, under 18 free.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Holiday Gift Show, through Jan. 24, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Figuration Never Died: New York Painterly Painting, 1950-1970,” through Feb. 14, New York artists who absorbed the lessons of Abstract Expressionism yet remained dedicated to figurative painting; "Andy Yoder: Overboard,” through March 6, inspired by “The Great Shoe Spill of 1990”; “Rachel Portesi: Hair Portraits,” through Feb. 14, tintype photographs of women; “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture” through March 6, work of Colombian-born photographer and part-time Vermont resident Federico Pardo; “Erik Hoffner: Ice Visions” through March 6, photographs of ice patterns from holes bored by ice fishermen; “Our Storied Landscape: Revealing the Brattleboro Words Trail,” through Feb. 14, drawings for a map by Cynthia Parker-Houghton, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; admission is “pay as you wish.”
Burlington
BCA Center: “Unprecedented?” through Jan. 30, explores the cultural impact of 2029 since the pandemic; “Clay Mohrman: Radiant Thought,” through Jan. 30, Vermont artist creates an installation in response to emotional processing and anxiety, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
UVM Fleming Museum: Currently closed due to COVID-19, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: Closed Jan. 4-May 1, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: Closed Dec. 21-31; “A Critical Balance,” through Jan. 10, eight New England artists exhibit paintings of species that are listed as endangered, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, highlandartsvt.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: Closed, virtual programming available, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Annual Holiday Exhibition & Sale, through Dec. 31; “All Shall Be Well Again,” through Dec. 31, artwork from "The Christmas Revels" film, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; free.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Out of the Vault,” through Feb. 21, selections from SVAC’s permanent collection; 2020 All Member Exhibition, through Jan. 3, “Yester House Study: Works by Marion Huse,” and “The Women of SVAC,” Yester House; “Unmasked: Artful Responses to the Pandemic,” Jan. 16- March 28, artists reveal their struggles, creative breakthroughs, perspectives, and personal relationships, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission: $10, $5 for students and seniors, free for 10 and younger.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Closed until further notice, but open virtually, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sculpture Haven,” ongoing, new sculpture by Vermont artists Kat Clear, John Matuzs and Kate Pond, and more, Sheldon Museum Garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org Hours: daylight.
Montpelier
Vermont History Museum: “WPA Prints from the T.W. Wood Gallery,” through Jan. 9, 37 prints by early and mid 20th century artists including Hazel Jackson, Vermont artist Ronald Slayton, and Raphael Soyer, Vermont Historical Society, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Bread and Puppet: Peter Schumann,” Jan. 25-Feb. 20, retrospective of Schumann’s socially and politically engaged work, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: free but by appointment only.
Morrisville
River Arts: “Screentime,” through Jan. 15, group exhibition, part of the “2020 Vision: Seeing the World through Technology,” Folley Hall Gallery, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: annual Holiday Exhibit and Gingerbread Contest, through Jan. 8, at 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: annual Holiday Fair, through Jan. 6, guest artisans and members show handmade wares; Robert J. Chapla, Jan. 15-Feb. 27, “Art Pilgrim,” Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: “Donna Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” through Dec. 31, 45 photographs from the past 40 years documenting the avant-garde performance and queer liberation scenes in New York in the ’80s and ’90s, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com Hours: by appointment only.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Looking Outward,” through Feb. 28, includes outdoor sculpture and banners as well as two video installations and poetry viewable from the outdoors, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org Indoor hours: by appointment.
