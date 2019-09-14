Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
BarreStudio Place Arts: “Rock Solid XIX,” Sept. 17-Nov. 2, Sept. 17-Nov. 2, annual stone sculpture exhibit showcases stone sculptures and assemblage by area artists; Second Floor: “Perspective by Tuyen My Nguyen,” installations; Third Floor: “Humanity: No Fear of the Other and the Good Life,” paintings by Damariscotta Rouelle; Classroom: “Weaving Community,” Sept. 17-28, recent work from Vermont Weavers Guild, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Vermont History Center: “The War of Ideas,” through Oct. 25, propaganda posters from the collection; Icons, Oddities & Wonders, through Oct. 1, stories from the collections, Vermont Historical Society, 60 Washington St., Barre, 802-479-8500, www.vermonthistory.org.
BenningtonBennington Museum: “As Cheffetz: Vermont Wood Engravings,” Sept. 21-Dec. 30; “Visible in Vermont: Our Stories, Our Voices,” Sept. 14-Dec. 30; “Color Fields: 1960s Bennington Modernism,” through Dec. 30; “Fields of Change: 1960s Vermont,” through Nov. 3; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org.
BerlinCentral Vermont Medical Center: Amy Davenport, through Oct. 20, “Visual Splendor: Travels in Northern India,” photographs by retired Montpelier judge, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: “The Art of Fire,” through Nov. 5, all-member, all-media show features pieces linked by the common theme of fire, and includes ceramics, collage, watercolor, oil, photography, glass and more, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
BrattleboroBrattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Ocean’s Edge,” through Sept. 23, depictions of life at the beach by Isca Greenfield-Sanders, David Kapp and Graham Nickson; “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” four decades of the social documentary photographer’s work, curated by John Killacky; new installations by Barbara Takenaga and Angus McCullough; photographs of North American bridges by David Plowden; and a selection of steel sculptures and works on paper by Timothy Segar; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org.
Vermont Center for Photography: “Seeing Our Community,” through Sept. 29, a juried exhibition, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org.
BurlingtonBCA Center: Sarah Amos, through Oct. 6, “Unique Multiples,” by printmaker who divides her time between Vermont and her native Australia. “Job Site,” through Oct. 6, multimedia installation that explores the drawing and choreography inherent in architecture, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com.
Main Street Landing: “An Artsy Fartsy Family Exhibit,” September, Gav’om & Littlest Penguin Photography and their family exhibit, curated by Little Umbrella, The Gallery, Main Street Landing, 3 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
One Main Gallery: Kara Torres, September, “Myopia,” solo show by Burlington artist, curated by Little Umbrella, Main Street Landing, 1 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
UVM Fleming Museum: Reopens Sept. 24; “Be Strong and Do Not Betray Your Soul,” Sept. 27-Dec. 13, photographs from the Light Work collection that explore topics of politics, social justice, identity, and visibility; “Resist! Insist! Persist!” Sept. 27-Dec. 13, work of historical and contemporary artists who have countered adversity and hardship with empowerment and expression, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Opening reception, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
CalaisKent Museum: “revision,” through Oct. 6, Art at the Kent presents Vermont artists stretching the limits of ordinary perception, Kents Corner, Calais, www.kentscorner.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment, 802-223-6613 (during exhibition), thekentmuseum@gmail.com. Closing celebration, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
ChelseaChelsea Public Library: Deborah Sacks, through Oct. 31, mixed media prints, 296 Vt. Route 110, Chelsea, 802-685-2188, www.chelsealibrary.com. Artist’s reception, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Glens Falls, N.Y.The Hyde Collection: “From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban Space,” through Sept. 15; “Masterpieces Under the Microscope,” through Sept. 15, Andrea della Robbia and James Brade Sword; “From Bauhaus to Black Mountain College, through Sept. 15, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the short-lived art movement shuttered by the Nazis, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org.
GloverBread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
GreensboroHighland Center: Diane Shullenberger, through Oct. 27,” Outdoor Influences,” new fabric collage and sculpture, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception, 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Hanover, N.H.Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu.
HuntingtonBirds of Vermont Museum: “Pollinate This!” through Oct. 31, art explores, examines, and expresses pollination, 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167, www.birdsofvermont.org.
JohnsonNVU-Johnson State College: Philip Hagopian, through Sept. 20, “Sequel,” multimedia paintings by Lamoille County artist; Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts; Cecil Gerry, through Sept. 15, “Organized Chaos,” installations of acrylic paintings, prints and sculpture by BFA graduate, Visual Arts Center, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, www.jsc.edu.
Lebanon, N.H.AVA Gallery: Solo shows, through Oct. 2, Mary Admasian, Pamela Tarbell, Rosemary Conroy and Robert Hitzig, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org. Hours: 11 to 5 Tuesday-Saturday (7 p.m. Thursday); free.
LyndonvilleNVU-Lyndon: Hank Jensen, through Sept. 27, “Figure and Space” features the new sculpture “Etruscan Stripes,” Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
ManchesterSouthern Vermont Arts Center: “Contemporary American Regionalism: Vermont Perspectives,” through Oct. 20, work by 12 Vermont artists; “Sacred Places: Photographs by Ron Rosenstock,” through Oct. 20; Yester House Solo Shows, through Oct. 6, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
MiddleburyEdgewater Gallery at the Falls: “These Last Warm Days,” September, works by William B. Hoyt, Molly Doe Wensberg, Lori Mehta, Kay Flierl, Woody Jackson and Joe Bolger, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, http://edgewatergallery.com.
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Votes … for Women?” through Dec. 8, vintage photographs, banners, and memorabilia coincides with the 100th anniversary of the campaign to ratify the 19th Amendment; “MuseumLab,” through Dec. 8, professors from across curricula selected a diverse array of pieces from the museum’s collection; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu.
Henry Sheldon Museum: Dana Simson, Sept. 20-Jan. 11, “The Animals Are Innocent,” ceramics and paintings by Maryland artist, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org. Artist’s reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
Town Hall Theater: “Before Houdini,” through Sept. 22, Vermont graphic novel author Jeremy Holt with illustrations by artist John Lucas and colorist Adrian Crossa in the making of a graphic novel, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org.
MontpelierCapitol Grounds: Nitya Brighenti, September, watercolors and oils, Green Bean Art Gallery, State Street, Montpelier, 802-223-7800, www.capitolgrounds.com.
Capital Region Visitors Center: Marina Epstein, through Oct. 20, “Monkeys, Missiles and Mushrooms,” paintings, 134 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-5981, https://informationcenter.vermont.gov/centers/capital_region. Hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Front Gallery: Show 34, through Sept. 29, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
North Branch Café: August Burns, through November, portraits by East Montpelier artist, State Street, Montpelier, 802-229-5676.
Vermont Arts Council: “Conduits: A Show with Three Artists, through Oct. 31, Liz Hawkes deNiord, Richard Heller, and Rachel Portesi, with divergent expressions convene to complement and explore, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont State House: The Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers, through Oct. 8, work by members, Card Room (second floor); “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Lois Eby, through Sept. 27, “Studies in Rhythmic Vitalirt,” paintings by Montpelier artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Galen Cheney and Tessa G. O’Brien, through Nov. 1, constructions inspired by time in China and photographs documenting daily environment and travels; Vermont Pastel Society, through Sept. 27, annual member show; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment.
MorrisvilleRiver Arts: “Morrisville Mosaics,” through Sept. 25, a community project; “Undercover,” through Sept. 25, work by Open Studio Figure Drawing Group, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays.
RandolphChandler Gallery: “An Archive of Feeling,” through Nov. 3, works by Lydia Kern, Caitlin LaDolce, Rachel Jones, Wylie Garcia, Janie Cohen, Josh Urban Davis, Morris Fox and Marina Leybishkis, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
ReadingHall Art Foundation: “Made in Vermont,” through Dec. 31, group exhibition of new and recently completed work by Vermont artists Arista Alanis, Steve Budington, Clark Derbes, Jason Galligan-Baldwin and Sarah Letteney, 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org.
RochesterThe BigTown Gallery: “East to West: A Ceramic Dialogue,” through Sept. 28, Mark Pharis, Liz Quackenbush, and Cappy Thompson, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com.
Rutland77Art Gallery: “Eclecticism,” through Sept. 21, work by Michael Kukla, Cruspiner, Jerome Hershey, Janet Fredericks, John Brodowski, Jim Byrne, Tim Secord, Carolyn Enz Hack, 77Art, Rutland Opera House 59 Merchants Row, Rutland, www.77art.org.
B&G Gallery: The Photo Show, through Sept. 28, work by Robert Layman, Kegan Stellato, Justin Jankus, Roy Pilcher, Lowell Snowdon Klock, Susan Wiess, Art Gilman, Robert Van Degna, Bill Ramage, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
ShelburneFurchgott-Sourdiffe: Valerie Herd, through Oct. 15, “We’re Not in Kansas Anymore,” new paintings by Burlington artist, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, http://fsgallery.com.
Shelburne Museum: “William Wegman: Outside In,” through Oct. 29; “In Their Element: Jonathan D. Ebinger, Rodrigo Nava, Dan Snow,” through Oct. 31, outdoor sculpture; “Ink + Icons: Album Quilts from the Permanent Collection,” through Oct. 31; “Ogden Pleissner and the Working Landscape,” through Oct. 31, paintings of the American working landscape 1920s to ’80s, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission: $25, $23 for seniors, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12, under 5 free; $15 for Vt. resident (license), $8 Vt. ages 5-17; active military free.
South PomfretArtisTree: “Faces & Places,” through Sept. 28, portraits of community members by Pawlet artist Samuel Neustadt, Artistree Community Arts Center & Gallery, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, 802 457-3500, www.artistreevt.org.
SpringfieldThe Great Hall: “Alchemy: Metal, Mystery and Magic,” through February, group show explores both the physical properties and expressive possibilities of metalwork, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
The Vault: “Steampunk,” through Sept. 25, featuring local artists; “Flights of Fancy,” through Oct. 7, “Open Wall” a non-juried show for artists living in a 30 mile radius, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org.
StoweHelen Day Art Center: Vasilis Zografos, Sept. 20-Nov. 9, “Studio of Archeo-virtual Spiritings,” first solo exhibition in North America of internationally established Greek artist; “Unbroken Current,” Sept. 20-Nov. 9, work by Mildred Beltre, Sanford Biggers, Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons, Rashid Johnson, Harlan Mack, and Carrie Mae Weems; “Exposed 2019,” through Oct. 19, featuring sculpture by Tom Fruin and David Strohmayer and concentrated on HDAC grounds, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Opening reception with artist Harlan Mack, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
TunbridgeTunbridge Public Library: “Colors in Life,” Sept. 18-Nov. 10, group show of watercolor paintings by The Connecticut River Chapter of The Vermont Watercolor Society, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404. Artists’ reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
WaitsfieldLareau Farm: Green Mountain Photo Show, through Oct. 6, Big Red Barn Gallery, 48 Lareau Road, Route 100, Waitsfield, http://valleyartsvt.com. Hours: noon to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
West RutlandCarving Studio & Sculpture Center: SculptFest 2019, through Oct. 20, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.