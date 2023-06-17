Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Adamant
Frank Suchomel Memorial Art Center: Randy Allen (indoors), through Aug. 26, local sculptors (outdoors), ongoing, and other works collected by the late Frank Suchomel, Meditation Garden and concert hall, Haggett Road, Adamant, www.fsmac-quarryworks.org
Barre
ARTE at 159 North Main: “On a Mountain,” through Aug. 12, paintings by Erik Nelson, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Beth Bardt & Lisa Finkelstein, through June 28, double show of collage, postcards, monotypes, paintings and mixed media, including eco dyeing and eco printing, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Morse Block Deli: “Buen Provencho,” through July 1, digital photographs by Christine Henniger, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: Through June 24: “One + One is Greater than Two,” work by 29 artists that depict multiples, patterns and relationships, First Floor Gallery; “Art It Up!” annual silent auction to benefit SPA programs, Second Floor Gallery; “2nd Tuesday: A 30-Year Conversation About Art,” with eight artists, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: Judi Forman, through June 30, Working Artist Program, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “A Brief History of Bennington,” through Dec. 31, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Didi & Georgiana Brush, through June 30, paintings by Vermont mother and daughter artists, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100, www.cvmc.org/about-cvmc/cvmc-art-gallery
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Five New Members, through Oct. 31, glass artist Garrett Sadler, woodcrafter Guy Rossi, landscape artist Brian Hewitt, pastel artist Lynn Austin and sculptor Liza Myers, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
118 Elliot: Creative Relations,” through June 30, multi-media group show, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro, 118elliot@gmail.com.
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: June 24-Oct. 9: “Human Nature Walk,” immersive site-specific installation by Aurora Robson; “GLASSTASTIC,” BMAC’s popular bi-annual homage to youthful creativity and artistic ingenuity; “Pride 1983,” origins and legacy of Burlington’s first Pride celebration through photographs, artifacts, and audio recordings; “I Land Therefore I Am,” artwork by Anina Major that exploring the relationship between self and place, belonging and identity; “Drawing Room,” Alec Egan’s imaginary house in paintings; “Where Things Set,” sculptures and drawings by the Massachusetts artist Roberley Bell; Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Opening reception, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24.
C. X. Silver Gallery: Gordon Jones, through June 30, landscapes; Charles Ramsburg, through Aug. 16; John Killacky, through Aug. 30, Flux,” 814 Western Ave., Brattleboro, 802-257-7898, www.cxsilvergallery.com
Mitchell-Giddings: David Rohn, through July 9, “As I See It,: paintings, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com Opening and artist reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27 (5 p.m. artist talk).
Vermont Center for Photography: “The Art of Handmade Photography,” through July 2, a juried exhibition, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “Outstanding: Contemporary Self-Taught Art,” through Sept. 17, featuring self-taught artists from Vermont and the surrounding region; “Hyunsuk Erickson: Thingumabob Society,” through Sept. 17, exploring materiality, resourcefulness and identity in a whimsical installation; “Faith Ringgold: Jazz Stories,” through July 16, four works from the series, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for summer until Sept. 12, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music and Dance,” through Sept. 17; “Celebrating 60 Years: The Collector Pruyn Hyde,” through Sept. 17; “The 1960s: Beyond Op and Pop,” through Sept. 17, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, 753 Heights Road, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: Shiao-Ping Wang, through July 9, “Seeing Beauty,” paintings by New Hampshire artist, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Kent Monkman: The Great Mystery,” through Dec. 9, including new commissions responding to works in the collection by the Cree artist; “¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1956 to Now,” through June 17, a traveling exhibition organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum; “Historical Imaginary,” through Nov. 11, pairing an unfinished study for Emanuel Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware” with historical and contemporary artworks from the Hood Museum’s collection, this exploring how artists constructed ideas about U.S. history, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “The Creative Process,” through Sept. 3, 40 artists exhibit their process; “Nature’s Resilience,” through July 2, 17 artists showcase the effects of change; Legacy Collection, through Dec. 23, works of 17 distinguished New England landscape artists plus works by Alden Bryan and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: Trevor Corp, through July 16, “TICK-Tock,” whimsical sculptures focusing on clocks, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org
Manchester
Ellenbogen Galley: Carolina and Micharel D Ellenbogen, ongoing, exhibited alongside selected artists, 4620 Main St., 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, ellenbogengallery.art
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Alberto Rey: Cultural Landscapes,” through June 25, exploring the cultural landscapes of both past and present, Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: Rory Jackson, through June 27, “Seasonal Majesty,” a solo exhibition, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Ilsley Public Library: Linda Lynton, through June 30, solo exhibit by new Vermont artist explores the natural world, 75 Main St., Middlebury, 802-388-4097, www.ilsleypubliclibrary.org
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Tossed: Art from Discarded, Found and Re-purposed Materials,” through Dec. 10, Recent Acquisitions 2016-23, through Aug. 6; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Montpelier
Susan Calza Gallery: “Cocked and Gagged,” through July 23, mixed media presentation by Dominique Gustin and Susan Calza referencing the escalating number of mass shootings in America in 2023, 38 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com
The Front Gallery: Show 55, through July 2, new group show of varied art by artist member, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
Hexum Gallery: “The Spontaneous Garden,” through July 14, solo show by New York artist Eric Hibit, 16 State St. Suite 1, Montpelier, email hexumgallery@gmail.com.
North Branch Nature Center: Hilary Ann Love Glass, through June 30, nature prints, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
Vermont History Museum: “A New American Globe: James Wilson, of Vermont,” through July 3, exhibit about Vermont cartographer James Wilson, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
Vermont Supreme Court: Kate Burnim, through June 30, “Liminal Arc,” paintings by Montpelier artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
Woodbelly Pizza: Brian Herrick, through July 30, “Season’s Shift,” paintings integrate the use of the grid to reflect the transition of seasons, 79 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-225-6568, woodbellypizza.com
T.W. Wood Gallery: Pievy Polyte, through July 2, “Art Standing with Community,” acrylic paintings by Haitian-Vermont artist; Annual Members Exhibition, through July 2; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “Celebrating Abenaki Art, Heritage and Culture,” through July 30, a variety of media including basket making, photography, weaving, digital prints, painting, birch bark biting, ink prints, carving and other traditional art forms, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Putney
NXT Gallery: Karen Becker, through Aug. 13, “Bearing Witness, Part 2,” retrospective devoted to artist’s love of nature, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Re: Visions,” through July 1, open to your own interpretation, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Rutland
B&G Gallery: “Jackson, Warhol and Johns: The Triumvirate of Transition,” June 25-July 31,” the final installation of a three-part series by Bill Ramage, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, bramage93@gmail.com. Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25.
Chaffee Art Center: “Animals in Art,” through June 30, featuring “Don’t Feed the Art,” “A Pet Project,” and Annual Photo Contest, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “Hail Mary, Full of Glass: The Mosaic Art of Mary Taponga,” through July 1, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Object/s of Play,” through Oct. 22, work of Cas Holman and Karen Hewitt; “Pop Up,” through Oct. 22, inflated sculpture; “Pet Friendly,” through Oct. 22, the art of Stephen Huneck; “Right Under Your Nose,” through Oct. 22, children’s printed textiles from the collection of J.J. Murphy and Nancy Mladenoff; “Built from the Earth,” June 24-Oct. 22, Pueblo pottery from the Anthony and Teresa Perry Collection, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
Springfield
The Vault: “On the Wild Side,” through July 12, Open Wall group show, Gallery at the Vault, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Current: “A Place of Memory,” June 24-Oct. 21, questions public representation and how cultures and countries choose to define their past through monuments, memorials, and sculptural objects, 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Denis Versweyveld, through September, “Still Life,” sculptures, paintings and drawings by Ferrisburgh artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: Annual Members’ Exhibition, through July 9, showcase of current members, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org