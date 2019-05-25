Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
Morse Block Deli: Lyna Lou Nordstrom, through June 22, “Obsessed with Color,” 16 selected works representing the scope of work spanning 1996-2017, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Fault Lines,” through June 29, artists explore the current political climate and the resulting fractures in institutions and elsewhere; Deborah Goodwin, “Tectonic Plates and Topographic Tiles,” second floor gallery; Diane Sophrin, Present Continuous: Commentary and Form,” third floor gallery, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Vermont History Center: “The War of Ideas,” through Oct. 25, propaganda posters from the collection; Icons, Oddities & Wonders, through Oct. 1, stories from the collections, Vermont Historical Society, 60 Washington St., Barre, 802-479-8500, www.vermonthistory.org.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: Charles Norris-Brown, through June 15, “Listen to the Wind,” first solo show from the anthropologist’s books, “Did Tiger Take the Rain” and “Thunder Basin,” 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, www.canalstreetartgallery.com.
Bennington
Bennington College: Senior Show, through May 31, works by Bennington College graduating students, Usdan Gallery, Bennington, 802-440-4347, www.bennington.edu.
Bennington Museum: Emily Mason, through Sept. 8, “Color / Gesture: Early Works”; “Up Home: Hand-Colored Photographs by Susanne and Neil Rappaport, through June 11, Paul Katz, through May 27, paintings, sculpture and books; “Grandma Moses,” ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: “Deeper than Blue,” through June 21, hand-pulled woodblock prints by Janet Cathey, cyanotypes by Linda Bryan, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “The Art of Wood,” through June 25, features pieces from members who work in diverse media including paint, fiber, glass, ceramics, collage – and wood, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Compass Music and Arts Center: Amanda Amend, through June 30, “Lost Edges,” watercolors by Vermont artist, 333 Jones Drive, Brandon, 802-247-4295, www.cmacvt.org. Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. daily.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Glasstastic,” through June 16, professional glass artists bring kids’ creatures to life; “Sandy Sokoloff: Emanation”; “Amy Bennett: Nuclear Family”; “Jackie Abrams & Deidre Scherer: Connections”; “Joey Morgan: Catch + Release (2) Précis”; “Joseph Diggs: Proud 2 Be American”; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free).
Vermont Center for Photography: 2019 Open Juried Exhibition, through June 2, work by Thomas Condon, Elizabeth Ellenwood, Madge Evers, Forrest Holzapfel, Tira Khan, Marc Newton, Craig Schwanfelder and Dawn Watson, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Burlington
BCA Center: Barbara Zucker, through June 9, “Adorned: Hairstyles of an Ancient Dynasty,” paintings and an installation of acrylic abstractions inspired by the stylized hairstyles of Tang dynasty tomb figures; Rebecca Weisman, through June 9, “Skin Ego,” installation; Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Flynndog: Jocelyn Woods, “Vulva Epiphanies,” through June 14, Woods’ first solo art exhibit, and features recent work from “The Garden Elixirs” alongside fine art Vulva portraits; Al Salzman, through June 26, Flynndog Gallery, 208 Flynn Ave., Burlington, 802-652-9985, www.flynndog.net. Artist’s reception (Jocelyn Woods), 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30.
Main Street Landing: Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr., June-July, recent paintings by Rutland artist, presented by Little Umbrella, The Gallery; Jerry Ralya. June-July, solo exhibit “1,”One Main Gallery, 3 Main St., Burlington.
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for the summer, www.flemingmuseum.org.
Ferrisburgh
Rokeby Museum: “Rokeby through the Lens,” through June 16, considers the nature of photography as artifact, social practice, and contemporary art, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, http://rokeby.org. Hours (May 9-Oct. 27): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “A Magical World: The Art of Jacob Houston,” through June 23, 23 paintings by young local artist; “Albert E. Flanagan: The Towering City,” through June 23, 18 works by late New York printmaker donated to the museum by his widow; High School Juried Show, through June 2, more than 600 works from 19 area school districts, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $12, $10 for seniors; free for children, students and active military.
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, June 4-Nov. 1, fantastic collection of Puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed). Open house, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2.
Greensboro
Highland Center: “The Dialects of Line, Color and Texture,” through May 26, work by Elizabeth Billings, Frank Woods and Elizabeth Fram, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; admission is free.
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Ebb and Flow,” through June 23, juried exhibition of over 100 artworks by 76 artists in which water is the predominant element; Mary and Alden Bryan, through June 23, “Paintings of the Southwest,” a 35th anniversary exhibition, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “John Matusz: Rhythmic Compositions,” through June 14; “Carl Mehrbach: Recent Paintings & Drawings,” through June 14; “David Ernster: Restless,” through June 14, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org. Hours: 11 to 5 Tuesday-Saturday (7 p.m. Thursday); free.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Unusual Threads: Stitching Together the Future of Fashion,” through June 23, exploring sustainability in haute couture fashion, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Being There,” through Aug. 11, photographs by James P. Blair, 35 years with the National Geographic Society; “50/50: Collecting for the Middlebury Museum of Art,” through Aug. 11; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Henry Sheldon Museum: “The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley,” through Sept. 1, retrospective of internationally acclaimed Charlotte landscape (1912-2004); “Fairy Houses from Nature by Sally J Smith”; “Briar Burl Sculptures” by Andrew Marks; “Tree Inspirations” by Chuck Herrmann,” 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. select Sundays in summer (check website); $5 admission, $3 ages 6-17, $4.50 for seniors, $12 per family.
Town Hall Theater: Max Kraus, through June 16, photographs of stage productions at THT and with Vermont landscapes, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before events.
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 32, through June 16, Fourth birthday show features recent work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment. ArtsFest reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6.
Garage Cultural Center: “UNbound! 4 Women Sculptors Let Loose!” through May 31, work by Vermont-based artists Hasso Ewing, Sande French-Stockwell, Amber Geneva and SXC, 58 State St. (second floor, in back), Montpelier, 802-505-3542, https://garageartsvt.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment.
Hunger Mountain Co-op: Tod Cummings, May, digital images from his Vermont travels using giclée printed sketches and photos and archival inks and paper, 63 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier, 802-223-8000, http://hungermountain.coop.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Jenni Bee, May, “Feathers and Such,” acrylic and ink, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org.
North Branch Nature Center: Jesse LoVasco, through June 30, paintings of endangered medicinal plants by Vermont artist, Gallery, 713 Main St., 802-229-6206, https://northbranchnaturecenter.org.
Vermont Arts Council: “Almost Forgotten,” through June 28, paintings and works on paper by Kate Burnim and Daryl Burntett, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont History Museum: “Vermont Music, Far & Wide,” through July, curated by Big Heavy World, Vermont Historical Society, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, https://vermonthistory.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Vermont State House: “Vermont Farm Kids: Rooted in the Land,” May, documentary photo exhibit and film celebrating the lives of a diverse array of youth who have grown up in farming families, Cafeteria; “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, State Street, Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Janet Van Fleet, through June 28, “Vanishment,” new work explores the fraught relationship between humans and the natural world, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. ArtsFest Turbo Art Walk 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6.
Wood Art Gallery: “Awakenings,” through June 28, current work by Kate Longmaid and Tom Merwin; T.W. Wood Member Exhibit, through May 31; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment. ArtsFest Turbo Art Walk 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6.
Morrisville
River Arts: Ann Young, through July 10, “Sunshine and Shadow,” paintings by Northeast Kingdom artist, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “Near to Here,” through May 26, photography of Chuck Helfre and Denise Letendre; Southwest Vermont Furniture, June 1-July 28, makers and artisans working with slate, clay and fiber, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, http://stonevalleyarts.org. Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Eye-catching,” through June 15, annual “Area Artists” show features work by more than 20 local artists, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
White River Craft Center: Vermont Pastel Society, through July 7, 25 pastel paintings by 18 artists selected from over 90 entries, 50 Randolph Ave, Randolph, 802-728-8912, https://whiterivercraftcenter.org.
Reading
Hall Art Foundation: “Made in Vermont,” through Dec. 31, group exhibition of new and recently completed work by Vermont artists including paintings, works on paper and sculpture by Arista Alanis, Steve Budington, Clark Derbes, Jason Galligan-Baldwin and Sarah Letteney, 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org. Appointments available 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10; first Friday of every month, 5 to 8 p.m., free without a guide.
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: Cathy Cone, through June 23, “Grasp the Sparrow’s Tail”; Jason Horwitz, through June 23, “Pilgrimage,” mixed media paintings; Projects Gallery: “Paul Bowen: Wood Ledge,” through June 16, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9 (Paul Bowen).
Rutland
Alley Gallery: “Time Ascribed,” through June 22, a video and sculpture installation – new work by Bill Ramage and Shelley Warren, Center Street Alley, Rutland, 802-299-7511, email vtalleygallery@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/vtalleygallery. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday; 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
B&G Gallery: “The Blue Swans,” through June 22, recent work by Klara Calitri, Linda Hampton-Smith, Molly Hawley, Patricia LeBon Herb, Phoebe Stone, Mary Swanson, Sarah Wesson and Yinglei Zhang, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Castleton Bank Gallery: Hallie Richards Monroe, through June 22, “Retrospective of Two Generations,” stained glass, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: “It’s All About the Arts,” through June 7, annual student exhibition, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Rutland Free Library: Brian Sylvester, through June 1, mandalas, 10 Court St., 802-773-1860, www.rutlandfree.org.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
West Street Gallery: “Dream Machine,” through June 30, classic arcade machines collected by Nick Grandchamp, 150 West St., Rutland. Hours: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: Debra Weisberg, through June 14, “Drawn to Touch,” sculpture and works on paper, Fried Family Gallery; Kevin O’Broen, through June 14, “Trash Bits for Realism,” collage and assemblage, Rankin Gallery, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital: Kari Meyer, through July 5, paintings by local artist, Gray Gallery, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, 802-748-8141, www.nvrh.org.
Saxtons River
Main Street Arts: Carrie Gelfan, through June 28, paintings 2008-2018, 35 Main St., Saxtons River, 802-869-2960, www.mainstreetarts.org.
Shelburne
Furchgott-Sourdiffe: Elizabeth Allen, through June 11, “Outside Influences through the Seasons,” paintings by Vermont artist, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, http://fsgallery.com.
Shelburne Museum: “Harold Weston: Freedom in the Wilds,” through Aug. 25, paintings by American modernist painter and social activist; “Johnny Swing: Design Sense,” through June 2, Vermont artist’s philosophy and practice; “In Their Element: Jonathan D. Ebinger, Rodrigo Nava, Dan Snow,” through Oct. 31, outdoor sculpture; “Ink + Icons: Album Quilts from the Permanent Collection,” through Oct. 31; “Ogden Pleissner and the Working Landscape,” through Oct. 31, paintings of the American working landscape 1920s to ’80s, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission: $25, $23 for seniors, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12, under 5 free; $15 for Vt. resident (license), $8 Vt. ages 5-17; active military free.
South Pomfret
Artistree: Humberto Ramirez, through June 1, works about form, space, light and color, Artistree Community Arts Center & Gallery, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, 802 457-3500, www.artistreevt.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
South Royalton
White River Gallery: Peter Cunningham, through June 15, “All You See Is Glory: Big Stars and Maritime Moments,” photographs, BALE Building, 35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton, 802-498-8438, https://balevt.org/white-river-gallery/. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Springfield
The Vault: “Rhythms,” through July 25, “Open Wall” show features non-juried works in many media; “The Art of Calligraphy,” through May 29, Lydia Batten, Lois Reynolds, Jorika Stockwell, Penne Tompkins and Joy Wallens-Penford, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Summer hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: Student Art Show, through June 1, work by students through high school in the Stowe area, plus Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
West Branch Gallery: “Biding: Exploration of Quiet Expectation,” through June 1, contemporary abstract paintings of Janis Pozzi Johnson and Charlie Bluett, porcelain sculptural “vessels” by Jennifer McCurdy, 17 Towne Farm Lane, Stowe, 802-253-8943, www.westbranchgallery.com.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Jean Gerber, through June 17, scenic oil paintings of the area, New England and the far north, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404. Artist’s reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2.
White River Junction
Scavenger Gallery: Sue Lawrence, through May 31, “Flower Portraits” by Claremont, N.H. artist, 41 Main St., White River Junction, 802-295-0808, email scavenger.gallery@gmail.com.
Two Rivers: Joan Morris, through June 30, “You Are the Music,” Two Rivers Printmaking Studio, 85 N. Main St., Suite 160, White River Junction, 802-295-5901, www.tworiversprintmaking.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday (plus Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5), or by appointment.
