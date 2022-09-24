Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Arlington
Canfield Gallery: Adriano Manocchia, through Nov. 2, “Chasing the Seasons,” recent works by celebrated master of modern American realism, Martha Canfield Library, 528 E. Arlington Road, Arlington, 802-375-6153, www.facebook.com/TheCanfieldGallery
Barre
Espresso Bueno: Jeanne Amato, through Sept. 27, vibrant woodblock prints and the natural world beyond, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Studio Place Arts: Rock Solid XXII, through Oct. 30, annual celebration of Barre and stone, Main Floor Gallery; “Transformative Moves: Ray Brown,” lifetime retrospective of local legend in paintings, drawings, prints and other works, Second Floor, Third Floor and Quick Change Galleries, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com September Art Social, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, with Vermont Fiddle Orchestra Quartet; Open Studios at SPA, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2; October Art Social, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show, through Nov. 12; “David Gil Turns 100,” through Dec. 31, celebrating the founder of Bennington Potters in 1948; “Perspective: The Story of Bennington through Maps”; “Across the Street: Historic Bennington,” ongoing; Grandma Moses, ongoing, current exhibitions; Bennington Modernism, ongoing, current exhibitions, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Common Threads,” through Nov. 6, fabric/fiber exhibit by Althea Bilodeau and Judith Reilly, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through Oct. 10: “Felt Experience,” work by Marjolein Dallinga, Ruth Jeyaveeran, Melissa Joseph, Liam Lee and Stephanie Metz; “Nebizun: Water Is Life,” artwork by Abenaki artists of the Champlain Valley and Connecticut River Valley regions; “Fluid Boundaries,” anthropomorphic shapes by New York artist Mie Yim; “Unraveling Oculus,” video installation by Beth Galston and other alumni of MIT’s Center for Advanced Visual Studies (CAVS); “There/There,” abstract landscape fresco paintings by Frank Jackson; Outdoors: “Roberley Bell: The Landscape Stares Back” and “Oasa DuVerney: Black Power Wave,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: Liz Chalfin, through Oct. 30, “Iterations: 2021-22,” 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com Demo/conversation, 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
Vermont Center for Photography: VCP Juried Exhibition, through Oct. 30, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “More Than an Object: The Contemporary Still Life,” through Oct. 8; “Sky Hopinka: Fainting Spells,” through Oct. 8, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Rockwell Kent, through Dec. 9, prints from the Ralf C. Nemec Collection; “Dark Goddess: An Exploration of the Sacred Feminine,” through Dec. 9, Shanta Lee Gander’s photo series continues; “Call and Response: Personal Reflections on the Fleming Collection,” through Dec. 9, collaboration between the Howard Center Arts and the Fleming; “The Montier Portraits,” Sept. 13-Dec. 9, loan of rare pair of 19th-century portraits with African American subjects, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Calais
Kent Museum: “Art at the Kent: Interplay,” through Oct. 9, a thoughtful exploration of diverse creations that illuminate time, memory, and personal story. More than a dozen Vermont contemporary artists, Kents Corner, Calais, 802-223-6613, www.kentscorner.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment. Closing celebration, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Chelsea
Chelsea Public Library: “Halloween, Chelsea 2001,” through Oct. 31, photographs by Nick DeFreiz, 296 Vt. Route 110, Chelsea, 802-685-2188, www.chelsealibrary.com
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, 753 Heights Road, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30, 2023, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Huntington
Birds of Vermont Museum: “Fine Feathers,” through Oct. 1, the art of birds by various artists, 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167, www.birdsofvermont.org
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Land & Light & Waster & Air,” through Oct. 30, artists who have come to Vermont to paint; “Let Us Introduce You,” through Oct. 30, Robin Reynolds, Ellen Hopkins Fountain, Kate Follett, Ella Delyanis and Caroline Loftus; “2022 Legacy Collection,” through Dec. 24, works of 16 distinguished artists plus works of Alden and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “Fireflies and Freeze Tag,” through Sept. 24, group exhibit reflects on the joys of summer; Three solo exhibitions, through Sept. 30, Margaret Jacobs: “Kinship Compositions”; Nancy Sepe: “Something from Nothing”; and Li Shen: “The Enduring Book,” 1 Bank St., Lebanon, New Hampshire, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Many Americas: Art Meets History,” through Nov. 27, artworks in the exhibition use history as their point of departure and speaks to present day issues, Wilson Museum; Solo exhibitions, through Nov. 6, Barbara Ackerman, Justin Kenney, Evan McGlinn, Arnela Mahmutović, Julie Merwin, Heather Palecek, Robert Ressler, Ron Vallario, Katrin Waite and Ann Young, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: “About Town,” through Sept. 30, Betsy Silverman and Rachel Wilcox, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “No Ocean Between Us,” through Dec. 11, Art of Asian Diasporas in Latin America and the Caribbean 1945-present; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Artists in the Archives: Community, History & Collage,” through Jan. 7, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Montpelier
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Frieze-inspired kid art, September, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Amy Hook-Therrien, through September, watercolors, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
Vermont History Museum: “A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont,” through July 3, 2023, exhibit about Vermont cartographer James Wilson, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
Vermont Natural Resources Council: “Mapping the Wilderness,” through Sept. 30, work by Weybridge artist Jill Madden, 11 Baldwin St., Montpelier, 802-223-2328, www.vnrc.org
Vermont State House: Regis Cummings, through Oct. 28, “Retrospect,” Montpelier artist responds to the COVID pandemic, Cafeteria, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
Vermont State House: “Knit Democracy Together,” through October, Eve Jacobs-Carnahan’s 5-foot-long knitted sculpture of the State House, Card Room, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
Vermont Supreme Court: Alisa Dworsky, through Sept. 29, “The Folded Line,” drawings by Montpelier artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Meander,” through Nov. 3, presented by Art Resource Association; Jean Reddix-Stennis, through Nov. 3, solo exhibition; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “The Story,” through Nov. 20, open group exhibition of contemporary photography; “New Data/New Dada,” through Nov. 20, open group exhibition of collage and 3D assemblages, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Reading
Hall Art Foundation: Leon Golub & Lois Dodd, through Nov. 27, painters, 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org Admission by appointment only.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: “The Art of Halves Half Knots,” through Oct. 22, a textile exhibit, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Gables: Artists from the Gables, through Oct. 1, work by Helen Dillon, Bob Lloyd, Lowell Klock and Bill Ramage, Pop-Up Gallery, Merchants Row, door south of Rutland Restaurant, Rutland, 802-770-5263, bramage93@gmail.com.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: Ann Young, Sept. 30-Oct. 30, “In a Difficult Time,” paintings about the intersection of helplessness and hopefulness, Fried Family Gallery, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Rachel Loudon, through Oct. 8, “Metamorphosis,” by painter and sculptor, fashionista and “fish monger,” Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, through Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” through Oct. 16, examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artist, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
Springfield
The Vault: Robert Carston, through Oct. 26, “Echoes of Light and Beauty,” watercolor and ink, acrylic, and pastel; “Nature’s Wonders,” through Oct. 12, Open Wall show; “Springfield Yesteryears,” through Oct. 12, photo collages by Joe Tantillo, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Current: “When the well is dry,” through Dec. 10, group exhibition visually explores the interconnection of environment, climate change, culture, and community through the work of 11 visual artists, journalists, and storytellers worldwide; Exposed 2022, through Oct. 22, “Dreams,” (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Alternative Takes (on Human Impact),” through Oct. 31, three very different perspectives on the world in paint, collage and graphite, by Misoo Bang, Richard Britell, and Mary Reilly, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: John Douglas, through Sept. 30, “Anywhere but Here,” photographs by Vershire artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Duo exhibition, through Oct. 8, Kate Smith and Elizabeth Nelson, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: SculptFest22, through Oct. 23, “Games” guest-curated by Evan Morse, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org
